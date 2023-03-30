U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,050.83
    +23.02 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,859.03
    +141.43 (+0.43%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,013.47
    +87.24 (+0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,768.38
    -3.22 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.30
    +1.33 (+1.82%)
     

  • Gold

    1,998.50
    +14.00 (+0.71%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    +0.55 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0909
    +0.0062 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5510
    -0.0150 (-0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2389
    +0.0077 (+0.62%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.5870
    -0.1580 (-0.12%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,970.50
    -455.58 (-1.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    609.99
    -9.25 (-1.49%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,620.43
    +56.16 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,782.93
    -100.85 (-0.36%)
     

HeartCore Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Heartcore Enterprises Inc.
·12 min read
Heartcore Enterprises Inc.
Heartcore Enterprises Inc.

NEW YORK and TOKYO, March 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (“HeartCore” or “the Company”), a leading software development company offering Customer Experience Management Platform (“CXM Platform”) and Digital Transformation (“DX”), reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Operational Highlights

  • Grew total number of global enterprise customers to 903 as of December 31, 2022.

  • Established HeartCore Capital Advisors, Inc., a subsidiary that will execute Go IPO and provide professional consulting services to Japanese companies seeking to list on a major U.S. exchange.

  • Partnered with Works Applications and AIM Consulting to improve their respective digital auditing solutions through its DX suite of offerings.

  • Signed eighth and ninth Go IPO clients by engaging Libera Gaming Operations and ICheck Co.

  • Acquired a 51% majority stake in Sigmaways Inc., a software engineering service provider delivering IT solutions.

  • Signed sixth and seventh Go IPO consulting service agreement by engaging Genesis Healthcare Co., and kk.BloomZ.

  • Announced that HeartCore’s Content Management System (“CMS”) was introduced by Subaru Group to its centralized management platform for approximately 100 Subaru websites.

  • Partnered with Spirit Advisors, a boutique advisory firm that bridges Japanese companies with U.S. capital markets, to augment HeartCore’s Go IPO Service.

  • Signed fifth Go IPO consulting service agreement by engaging SBC Medical Group.

  • Signed fourth Go IPO consulting service agreement by engaging Metros Development.

  • Entered into a licensing agreement with Transcosmos Digital Technology Inc. to license its advanced process mining tool, Apromore.

  • Hosted HeartCoreDAY2022, a special event focused on solutions that promote digital transformation through two business lines within HeartCore’s CMS product offering, which help businesses create, manage, and modify web content and Digital Transformation.

Management Commentary
“This past year was a period of preparation, as we strategically planted the seeds through milestone events that have poised our organization towards a successful trajectory,” said CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto. “In addition to running our core enterprise software business, we launched Go IPO at the start of 2022 and have already garnered nine clients, completed the acquisition of Sigmaways which strengthens our software capabilities and expands our operations into the U.S., and built up a robust pipeline across all segments of our business. With one of our Go IPO clients, SBC Medical Group Holdings, recently being valued at $1.2 billion, we expect to receive warrants with an approximate value of $32.4 million. This case study serves as a prime example of our team reaping the fruits of our labor from the strategic decisions and investments we’ve made; we are hopeful this segment of our business will continue to be a key growth driver.

“Despite the optically lower financials of our top line, which primarily result from the depreciation of the yen-dollar conversion, I am encouraged by our team’s ability to sustain operations in this pivotal period of strategic investments and preparation. We’ve entered our first full year as a publicly traded company on the Nasdaq on a high note and expect 2023 to be an inflection point for HeartCore.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results
Revenues were $2.0 million compared to $2.4 million in the same period last year. The decrease in revenues was due to lower sales of on-premise software and the effects of turbulence within the broader Japanese economy.

Operating expenses increased to $1.9 million from $1.6 million last year. The increase was due to a rise in general and administrative expense, specifically from an increase of hiring for the Go IPO consulting service in addition to advertising.

Net loss was $1.4 million, or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to net loss of approximately $742,000 or $0.05 per diluted share last year. The increase in net loss was primarily due to an increase in operating expenses and a decrease in revenues.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results
Revenues were $8.8 million compared to $10.8 million last year. The decrease in revenues was primarily due to a large, five-year CXM contract being renewed in 2021 and the ongoing depreciation of the Japanese Yen, which were offset by revenues of $1.4 million from the newly established consulting services in 2022.

Operating expenses increased to $10.0 million from $5.1 million last year. The increase was primarily due to an increase in selling and general & administrative expenses, which stem from the Company’s public offering in February 2022, costs associated with the Go IPO consulting service, in addition to the incremental costs from the acquisition of Sigmaways.

Net loss was $6.7 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, compared to net loss of approximately $327,000 or $0.02 per diluted share last year. The increase in net loss was primarily due to the increase in operating expenses.

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $7.2 million compared to $3.1 million as of December 31, 2021.

About HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, HeartCore Enterprises is a leading software development company offering Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and worldwide. The Company also provides data analytics services that allow enterprise businesses to create tailored web experiences for their clients through best-in-class design. HeartCore’s customer experience management platform (CXM Platform) includes marketing, sales, service and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement. HeartCore also operates a digital transformation business that provides customers with robotics process automation, process mining and task mining to accelerate the digital transformation of enterprises. Furthermore, HeartCore offers “Go IPO,” a consulting service where it assists private companies with uplisting onto the Nasdaq Stock Market. Additional information about the Company's products and services is available at www.heartcore.co.jp and https://heartcore-enterprises.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release are forward- looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “believe,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties, and there are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors, risks, and uncertainties are discussed in HeartCore’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond HeartCore’s control which could, and likely will materially affect actual results, and levels of activity, performance, or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects HeartCore’s current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties, and assumptions relating to operations, results of operations, growth strategy, and liquidity. HeartCore assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The contents of any website referenced in this press release are not incorporated by reference herein.

HeartCore Investor Relations Contact:
Gateway Group, Inc.
Matt Glover and John Yi
HTCR@gatewayir.com
(949) 574-3860

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

 

 

For the year ended December 31,

 

 

For the year ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$

8,818,312

 

 

$

10,822,514

 

Cost of revenues

 

5,467,017

 

 

 

5,634,737

 

Gross profit

 

3,351,295

 

 

 

5,187,777

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

Selling expenses

 

2,826,615

 

 

 

296,778

 

General and administrative expenses

 

6,579,734

 

 

 

4,321,241

 

Research and development expenses

 

641,025

 

 

 

510,740

 

Total operating expenses

 

10,047,374

 

 

 

5,128,759

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

(6,696,079

)

 

 

59,018

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other income (expenses):

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

66,963

 

 

 

6,955

 

Interest expense

 

(41,800

)

 

 

(43,240

)

Other income

 

57,268

 

 

 

30,614

 

Other expenses

 

(69,736

)

 

 

(38,446

)

Total other income (expenses)

 

12,695

 

 

 

(44,117

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income tax provision

 

(6,683,384

)

 

 

14,901

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

(5,918

)

 

 

341,945

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

 

(6,677,466

)

 

 

(327,044

)

Less: net income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

-

 

 

 

11,112

 

Net loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

$

(6,677,466

)

 

$

(338,156

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other comprehensive income:

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustment

 

380,009

 

 

 

123,529

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total comprehensive loss

 

(6,297,457

)

 

 

(203,515

)

Less: comprehensive income attributable to non-controlling interest

 

-

 

 

 

12,923

 

Comprehensive loss attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

$

(6,297,457

)

 

$

(216,438

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per common share attributable to HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$

(0.37

)

 

$

(0.02

)

Diluted

$

(0.37

)

 

$

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

17,922,585

 

 

 

15,242,454

 

Diluted

 

17,922,585

 

 

 

15,242,454

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

December 31,

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$

7,177,326

 

 

$

3,136,839

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

551,064

 

 

 

960,964

 

Prepaid expenses

 

538,230

 

 

 

444,405

 

Due from related party

 

48,447

 

 

 

50,559

 

Loan receivable from employee

 

-

 

 

 

8,341

 

Other current assets

 

220,070

 

 

 

15,654

 

Total current assets

 

8,535,137

 

 

 

4,616,762

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment, net

 

203,627

 

 

 

261,414

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

2,644,957

 

 

 

3,319,749

 

Deferred tax assets

 

263,339

 

 

 

297,990

 

Security deposits

 

244,395

 

 

 

278,237

 

Long-term loan receivable from related party

 

246,472

 

 

 

335,756

 

Loan receivable from employee, non-current

 

-

 

 

 

4,518

 

Other non-current assets

 

661

 

 

 

8,737

 

Total non-current assets

 

3,603,451

 

 

 

4,506,401

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

12,138,588

 

 

$

9,123,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (DEFICIT)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

497,742

 

 

$

646,425

 

Accrued payroll and other employee costs

 

360,222

 

 

 

255,082

 

Due to related party

 

402

 

 

 

1,110

 

Current portion of long-term debts

 

697,877

 

 

 

849,995

 

Operating lease liabilities, current

 

291,863

 

 

 

332,277

 

Finance lease liabilities, current

 

19,294

 

 

 

37,459

 

Income tax payables

 

2,747

 

 

 

10,919

 

Deferred revenue

 

1,724,519

 

 

 

1,690,917

 

Mandatorily redeemable financial interest

 

-

 

 

 

447,986

 

Other current liabilities

 

53,027

 

 

 

281,673

 

Total current liabilities

 

3,647,693

 

 

 

4,553,843

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Long-term debts

 

1,123,735

 

 

 

1,871,580

 

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

 

2,421,054

 

 

 

3,076,204

 

Finance lease liabilities, non-current

 

459

 

 

 

23,861

 

Other non-current liabilities

 

138,018

 

 

 

156,627

 

Total non-current liabilities

 

3,683,266

 

 

 

5,128,272

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

7,330,959

 

 

 

9,682,115

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' equity (deficit):

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred shares ($0.0001 par value, 20,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021)

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common shares ($0.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized; 17,649,886 and 15,819,943 shares issued; 17,649,886 and 15,546,454 shares outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)

 

1,764

 

 

 

1,554

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

15,014,607

 

 

 

3,350,779

 

Accumulated deficit

 

(10,573,579

)

 

 

(3,896,113

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

 

364,837

 

 

 

(15,172

)

Total shareholders' equity (deficit)

 

4,807,629

 

 

 

(558,952

)

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity (deficit)

$

12,138,588

 

 

$

9,123,163

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

For the year ended December 31,

 

 

For the year ended December 31,

 

 

2022

 

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(6,677,466

)

 

$

(327,044

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation expenses

 

83,333

 

 

 

105,394

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs

 

4,546

 

 

 

6,865

 

Non-cash lease expense

 

273,836

 

 

 

332,207

 

Deferred income taxes

 

(1,610

)

 

 

329,829

 

Share-based compensation

 

1,519,743

 

 

 

18,787

 

Gain on shares redemption

 

-

 

 

 

(27

)

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

296,835

 

 

 

(341,112

)

Prepaid expenses

 

62,195

 

 

 

(81,473

)

Other assets

 

(201,226

)

 

 

52,005

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

 

(70,525

)

 

 

553,009

 

Accrued payroll and other employee costs

 

149,617

 

 

 

39,241

 

Due to related party

 

(575

)

 

 

-

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

(283,921

)

 

 

(346,136

)

Finance lease liabilities

 

(440

)

 

 

(1,182

)

Income tax payables

 

(6,915

)

 

 

1,898

 

Deferred revenue

 

239,129

 

 

 

304,536

 

Other liabilities

 

(195,103

)

 

 

119,503

 

Net cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities

 

(4,808,547

)

 

 

766,300

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from investing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Purchases of property and equipment

 

(57,071

)

 

 

(36,153

)

Advance and loan provided to related parties

 

-

 

 

 

(142,876

)

Repayment of loan provided to related party

 

44,871

 

 

 

-

 

Net cash flows used in investing activities

 

(12,200

)

 

 

(179,029

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from financing activities:

 

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from initial public offering, net of issuance cost

 

13,602,554

 

 

 

-

 

Proceeds from issuance of common shares prior to initial public offering

 

220,572

 

 

 

677,945

 

Repurchase of common shares

 

(3,500,000

)

 

 

-

 

Payments for finance leases

 

(34,465

)

 

 

(53,640

)

Proceeds from long-term debt

 

258,087

 

 

 

-

 

Repayment of long-term debts

 

(810,750

)

 

 

(878,625

)

Repayment of insurance premium financing

 

(388,538

)

 

 

-

 

Payments for debt issuance costs

 

(1,630

)

 

 

(3,033

)

Payment for mandatorily redeemable financial interest

 

(430,489

)

 

 

-

 

Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

 

8,915,341

 

 

 

(257,353

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Effect of exchange rate changes

 

(54,107

)

 

 

(251,254

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net change in cash and cash equivalents

 

4,040,487

 

 

 

78,664

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of the year

 

3,136,839

 

 

 

3,058,175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents - end of the year

$

7,177,326

 

 

$

3,136,839

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Supplemental cash flow disclosure:

 

 

 

 

 

Interest paid

$

41,848

 

 

$

25,081

 

Income taxes paid

$

3,013

 

 

$

9,623

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Non-cash investing and financing transactions

 

 

 

 

 

Remeasurement of the lease liability and right-of-use asset due to lease modification

$

-

 

 

$

225,983

 

Payroll withheld as repayment of loan receivable from employees

$

12,034

 

 

$

10,948

 

Expenses paid by related parties on behalf of the Company

$

-

 

 

$

125,054

 

Reclassification of non-controlling interest to mandatorily redeemable financial interest

$

-

 

 

$

447,986

 

Share repurchase liability settled by issuance of common shares

$

16

 

 

$

-

 

Deferred offering costs recognized against the proceeds from the offering

$

178,847

 

 

$

-

 

Insurance premium financing

$

388,538

 

 

$

-

 

Retirement of treasury shares

$

3,500,000

 

 

$

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Recommended Stories