Heartland BancCorp Earns $3.9 Million, or $1.94 Per Diluted Share, in the Second Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.69 per Share

Heartland BancCorp
·25 min read
WHITEHALL, Ohio, July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN), parent company of Heartland Bank (“Bank”), today reported net income of $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share in the second quarter of 2021, and $4.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. Results for the second quarter of 2022 reflect lower interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans compared to the prior quarter and the year ago quarter, due to slowing PPP loan forgiveness as the program nears its conclusion. In the first six months of 2022, net income was $8.0 million, or $3.93 per diluted share, compared to $8.8 million, or $4.35 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2021.

The company announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share. The dividend will be payable October 11, 2022, to shareholders of record as of September 24, 2022. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“The highlights of the second quarter included substantial growth in the loan portfolio and the resulting net interest margin expansion,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to benefit from our strong core deposit base to fund loan activity; as a result, the cost of funds has remained flat despite rising interest rates. Additionally, we made progress in building out our presence in the Cincinnati market during the quarter. We entered that market organically towards the end of the year, and our efforts are already paying off, contributing to second quarter loan growth and revenues. With our skilled banking teams in place, combined with strong economic factors in our greater Columbus, northern Kentucky and Cincinnati markets, we are well positioned for continued growth going forward.”

Second Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended June 30, 2022)

  • Net income was $3.9 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, compared to $4.2 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Provision for loan losses was $480,000, which was unchanged compared to the second quarter a year ago.

  • Net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.92%, compared to 3.83% in the preceding quarter and improved 54 basis points compared to 3.38% in the second quarter a year ago.

  • Second quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 5.0% to $16.2 million, compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter a year ago.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.10%, compared to 1.09% in the second quarter of 2021.

  • Annualized return on average tangible common equity was 11.97%, compared to 12.84% in the second quarter a year ago.

  • Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross loans increased 15.5% to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.05 billion a year ago.

  • Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.12% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10% at June 30, 2022.

  • Tangible book value was $64.06 per share, compared to $66.53 per share a year ago.

  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets decreased nominally to $1.50 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.51 billion a year earlier, and increased 2.8% compared to $1.45 billion three months earlier. The slight decrease compared to the prior year was the due to both PPP loan forgiveness and a reduction in excess liquidity, which offset core loan growth. Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 91.8% at June 30, 2022, compared to 90.6% at March 31, 2022, and 87.3% at June 30, 2021.

Liquidity levels continued to decline, with interest bearing deposits in other banks at $35.6 million, representing 2.5% of interest-earning assets as of June 30, 2022, compared to 8.0% at June 30, 2021.

Average earning assets were $1.35 billion in the second quarter of 2022 and in the first quarter of 2021, and $1.45 billion in the second quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.17% in the second quarter of 2022, up 10 basis points from 4.07% in the preceding quarter and up 43 basis points from 3.74% in the second quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

Over the course of the SBA PPP, Heartland originated 1,845 PPP loans, or $199.0 million in loans, and generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $8.6 million. As of June 30, 2022, Heartland had received forgiveness from the SBA for $195.8 million. Approximately $132,000 of the income recognized during the second quarter of 2022 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $347,000 of income recognized during the first quarter of 2022, and $368,000 of income recognized during the second quarter of 2021. The balance of net unamortized PPP fees remaining to be recognized in fee income over the life of the associated loans, was $62,000 as of June 30, 2022.

“Core loan growth was robust during the second quarter, increasing 5.4% over the prior quarter end, or 21.6% annualized. We had great activity in the 1-4 family loan segment as well as in owner occupied CRE. Additionally, our loan pipeline remains strong, and we are replacing PPP loans with higher yielding loans, which is helping our net interest margin expand,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

The total loan portfolio increased substantially during the quarter, even with $5.7 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased 5.4% to $1.21 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.15 billion at March 31, 2022, and increased 15.5% compared to $1.05 billion a year earlier. Including PPP loans, net loans were $1.20 billion at June 30, 2022, which was a 4.9% increase compared to $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, and a 5.3% increase compared to $1.13 billion at June 30, 2021.

Commercial loans decreased 38.9% from year ago levels to $134.0 million, and comprise 11.1% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the $99.7 million reduction in PPP loan balances compared to a year ago. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 11.2% to $306.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to a year ago, and comprise 25.3% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 18.4% to $346.9 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 28.6% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 17.7% from year ago levels to $370.4 million and represent 30.6% of total loans. Home equity loans increased 6.2% from year ago levels to $37.7 million and represent 3.1% of total loans, and consumer loans increased 53.5% from year ago levels to $15.3 million and represent 1.3% of the total loan portfolio at June 30, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.30 billion at June 30, 2022, a 3.6% increase compared to $1.26 billion at March 31, 2022. Total deposits were unchanged compared to a year earlier, largely due to the reduction in CD’s as the Bank continues to focus on shifting its deposit mix to gathering and retaining low-cost deposits. “We were able to capitalize on our excess liquidity and improve our deposit mix, remaining focused on using low-cost deposits to fund new loan growth,” said Babcanec. At June 30, 2022, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 10.7% compared to a year ago and represented 37.6% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 4.1% compared to a year ago and represented 46.6% of total deposits, and CDs decreased 24.7% compared to a year ago and comprised 15.9% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits was 0.16% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022, and 0.27% in the second quarter of 2021.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity was $141.9 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $147.7 million three months earlier and $146.5 million a year earlier. The decrease in shareholders’ equity during the current quarter was primarily due to a $8.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in market interest rates during the current quarter. At June 30, 2022, Heartland’s tangible book value was $64.06 per share, compared to $66.92 at March 31, 2022, and $66.53 at June 30, 2021.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with tangible equity to tangible assets of 8.68% at June 30, 2022, compared to 9.32% at March 31, 2022, and 8.89% at June 30, 2021.

Operating Results

In the second quarter of 2022, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.10% and a ROAE of 10.87%, compared to 1.14% and 10.66%, respectively, in the first quarter of 2022 and 1.09% and 11.63%, respectively, in the second quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 7.6% to $13.2 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $12.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, and increased 2.9% compared to $12.8 million in the preceding quarter. Interest income benefitted from the amortization of PPP loan fees and the full recognition of the deferred PPP loan fees upon forgiveness by the SBA. During the second quarter of 2022, Heartland received $5.7 million in loan forgiveness through the SBA, compared to $18.7 million in loan forgiveness during the prior quarter, resulting in total net PPP fee income of $132,000 and $347,000, respectively. As of June 30, 2022, there was $62,000 of net deferred PPP fee income remaining. In the first six months of 2022, net interest income increased 6.8% to $26.0 million, compared to $24.3 million in the first six months of 2021.

Total revenues (net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) was $16.2 million in the second quarter, a 5.0% increase compared to $15.4 million in the second quarter a year ago, and a nominal increase compared to $16.1 million in the preceding quarter. Year-to-date, total revenues increased 3.4% to $32.2 million, compared to $31.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

Heartland’s net interest margin expanded nine basis points to 3.92% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.83% in the preceding quarter and improved by 54 basis points compared to 3.38% in the second quarter of 2021. “Our net interest margin for the quarter benefitted from strong net interest income generation, robust loan growth and rising interest rates. New core loans that carry a higher interest rate are replacing lower rate PPP loans, which is helping our net interest margin expand compared to a year ago,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer. “We believe we are well positioned for additional interest rate increases, with a low-cost core deposit base and strong balance sheet liquidity to support continued loan demand.”

“Our strategy of patience in deploying excess liquidity in the investment portfolio is starting to benefit us as we continue to ladder into significantly higher yielding securities over the next few quarters,” said McComb.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of March 31, 2022.*

Provision for Loan Losses

“We have a very solid risk management culture in place, and continue to make additions to the allowance for loan losses to reflect the steady level of new loan growth,” said McComb.

Heartland recorded a $480,000 provision for loan losses in the second quarter of 2022, which was the same amount recorded in both the preceding quarter and the year ago quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased 4.9% to $3.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $3.2 million in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 7.8% compared to $3.3 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans, and originated mortgage servicing rights, decreased 46.5% to $431,000 in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $805,000 in the second quarter a year ago, and decreased 36.9% compared to $683,000 in the preceding quarter. In the first six months of 2022, noninterest income decreased 8.6% to $6.3 million, compared to $6.9 million in the first six months of 2021.

“The mortgage market continues to be strong for mortgage originations through the second quarter of 2022, although we’ve seen volumes make their way on to the balance sheet leading to lower gains on sale,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Heartland’s second quarter noninterest expenses totaled $10.8 million, compared to $10.6 million in the preceding quarter and $9.8 million in the second quarter a year ago. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $6.8 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2022 and $5.6 million in the second quarter of 2021. “The increase in noninterest expenses compared to the year ago quarter is primarily a result of our expansion into the Cincinnati market during the fourth quarter of 2021 and a $1.5 million reduction of deferred PPP loan costs from the second quarter of 2021,” said Almendinger. “By expanding into the Cincinnati market organically, with a seasoned leader who has been established in that market for years, we have begun to broaden our client base and our operations without a significant increase to operating expenses.” Year-to-date, noninterest expense totaled $21.4 million, compared to $19.4 million in the first six months of 2021.

The efficiency ratio for the second quarter of 2022 was 66.9%, compared to 65.9% for the preceding quarter and 63.6% for the second quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Provision

In the second quarter of 2022, Heartland recorded $933,000 in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 19.2%, compared to $952,000, or 19.1% in the first quarter of 2022 and $942,000 or 18.4% in the second quarter a year ago.

__________________
*As of March 31, 2022, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 155 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.17%.

Credit Quality

“We are beginning to step up our risk mitigation process due to inflation concerns and rising interest rates, and are implementing all the necessary procedures to ensure we are well positioned for all economic cycles,” said McComb.

At June 30, 2022, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $15.9 million, or 1.32% of total loans, compared to $15.5 million, or 1.34% of total loans at March 31, 2022, and $13.9 million, or 1.21% of total loans a year ago. As of June 30, 2022, the ALLL represented 1,316.1% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 1,636.7% three months earlier and 488.1% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans were $1.2 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $944,000 at March 31, 2022, and decreased 57.4% when compared to $2.8 million at June 30, 2021. Heartland had net loan charge-offs of $5,000 at June 30, 2022. This compared to $5,000 in net loan recoveries at March 31, 2022, and $1.3 million in net loan charge-offs at June 30, 2021. There was $245,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at June 30, 2022, compared to $383,000 at March 31, 2022, and $359,000 at June 30, 2021.

Heartland’s performing restructured loans, that were not included in nonaccrual loans, totaled $4.5 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $5.1 million at March 31, 2022. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at June 30, 2022, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, was $1.5 million, or 0.10% of total assets inclusive of PPP loans, at June 30, 2022, compared to $1.3 million, or 0.09% of total assets, at March 31, 2022, and decreased 54.4% when compared to $3.2 million, or 0.21% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2022, Heartland was ranked #112 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2021.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

 

Heartland BancCorp

Quarterly Financial Summary

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Earnings and dividends:

Jun. 30, 2022

Mar. 31, 2022

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Jun. 30, 2021

Interest income

$

13,993

 

 

$

13,611

 

 

$

14,337

 

 

$

13,912

 

 

$

13,541

 

Interest expense

 

832

 

 

 

819

 

 

 

925

 

 

 

1,126

 

 

 

1,309

 

Net interest income

 

13,161

 

 

 

12,792

 

 

 

13,412

 

 

 

12,786

 

 

 

12,232

 

Provision for loan losses

 

480

 

 

 

480

 

 

 

480

 

 

 

480

 

 

 

480

 

Noninterest income

 

3,012

 

 

 

3,268

 

 

 

3,797

 

 

 

3,635

 

 

 

3,168

 

Noninterest expense

 

10,824

 

 

 

10,589

 

 

 

10,407

 

 

 

9,917

 

 

 

9,789

 

Provision for income taxes

 

933

 

 

 

952

 

 

 

1,299

 

 

 

1,265

 

 

 

942

 

Net income

 

3,936

 

 

 

4,039

 

 

 

5,023

 

 

 

4,759

 

 

 

4,189

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic earnings per share

$

1.96

 

 

$

2.02

 

 

$

2.51

 

 

$

2.38

 

 

$

2.10

 

Diluted earnings per share

 

1.94

 

 

 

1.99

 

 

 

2.48

 

 

 

2.34

 

 

 

2.06

 

Dividends declared per share

 

0.69

 

 

 

0.69

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

0.63

 

 

 

0.63

 

Book value per share

 

70.66

 

 

 

73.56

 

 

 

76.42

 

 

 

74.91

 

 

 

73.29

 

Tangible book value per share

 

64.06

 

 

 

66.92

 

 

 

69.74

 

 

 

68.20

 

 

 

66.53

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common shares outstanding, 20,000,000 authorized

 

2,098,962

 

 

 

2,098,562

 

 

 

2,094,787

 

 

 

2,094,037

 

 

 

2,089,987

 

Treasury shares

 

(90,612

)

 

 

(90,612

)

 

 

(90,612

)

 

 

(90,612

)

 

 

(90,612

)

Common shares, net

 

2,008,350

 

 

 

2,007,950

 

 

 

2,004,175

 

 

 

2,003,425

 

 

 

1,999,375

 

Average common shares outstanding, net

 

2,008,154

 

 

 

2,004,901

 

 

 

2,003,784

 

 

 

2,000,839

 

 

 

1,995,900

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Balance sheet - average balances:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans receivable, net

$

1,164,191

 

 

$

1,153,203

 

 

$

1,160,267

 

 

$

1,148,103

 

 

$

1,148,225

 

PPP loans

 

6,094

 

 

 

17,889

 

 

 

44,321

 

 

 

81,932

 

 

 

111,667

 

Earning assets

 

1,345,041

 

 

 

1,354,627

 

 

 

1,378,244

 

 

 

1,396,127

 

 

 

1,452,502

 

Goodwill & intangible assets

 

13,295

 

 

 

13,355

 

 

 

13,409

 

 

 

13,470

 

 

 

13,537

 

Total assets

 

1,437,003

 

 

 

1,442,050

 

 

 

1,461,752

 

 

 

1,481,787

 

 

 

1,540,047

 

Deposits

 

1,237,620

 

 

 

1,238,275

 

 

 

1,248,971

 

 

 

1,270,425

 

 

 

1,328,153

 

Borrowings

 

42,459

 

 

 

39,000

 

 

 

47,192

 

 

 

50,042

 

 

 

55,080

 

Shareholders' equity

 

145,218

 

 

 

153,591

 

 

 

151,620

 

 

 

148,306

 

 

 

144,381

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ratios:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

 

1.10

%

 

 

1.14

%

 

 

1.36

%

 

 

1.27

%

 

 

1.09

%

Return on average equity

 

10.87

%

 

 

10.66

%

 

 

13.14

%

 

 

12.73

%

 

 

11.63

%

Return on average tangible common equity

 

11.97

%

 

 

11.68

%

 

 

14.42

%

 

 

14.00

%

 

 

12.84

%

Yield on earning assets

 

4.17

%

 

 

4.07

%

 

 

4.13

%

 

 

3.95

%

 

 

3.74

%

Cost of deposits

 

0.16

%

 

 

0.15

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.27

%

Cost of funds

 

0.26

%

 

 

0.26

%

 

 

0.28

%

 

 

0.34

%

 

 

0.38

%

Net interest margin

 

3.92

%

 

 

3.83

%

 

 

3.86

%

 

 

3.63

%

 

 

3.38

%

Efficiency ratio

 

66.94

%

 

 

65.94

%

 

 

60.48

%

 

 

60.39

%

 

 

63.57

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset quality:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loan charge-offs to average loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

-0.05

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.44

%

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

 

0.12

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.14

%

 

 

0.24

%

 

 

0.28

%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

0.10

%

 

 

0.09

%

 

 

0.11

%

 

 

0.22

%

 

 

0.21

%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

 

1.32

%

 

 

1.34

%

 

 

1.28

%

 

 

1.25

%

 

 

1.21

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Heartland BancCorp

Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

Jun. 30, 2022

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Dec. 31, 2021

 

Sep. 30, 2021

 

Jun. 30, 2021

Cash and due from

$

18,139

 

 

$

16,698

 

 

$

10,469

 

 

$

14,985

 

 

$

12,925

 

Interest bearing deposits

 

35,583

 

 

 

56,284

 

 

 

54,415

 

 

 

50,370

 

 

 

114,042

 

Interest bearing time deposits

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

283

 

 

 

281

 

Available-for-sale securities

 

154,505

 

 

 

150,674

 

 

 

156,505

 

 

 

166,187

 

 

 

159,683

 

Held-to-maturity securities

 

49

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

202

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans held for sale

 

655

 

 

 

2,573

 

 

 

4,648

 

 

 

3,013

 

 

 

1,221

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

 

134,033

 

 

 

142,925

 

 

 

154,182

 

 

 

179,776

 

 

 

219,421

 

CRE (Owner occupied)

 

306,507

 

 

 

285,287

 

 

 

288,261

 

 

 

274,368

 

 

 

275,727

 

CRE (Non Owner occupied)

 

346,905

 

 

 

346,326

 

 

 

358,713

 

 

 

326,919

 

 

 

292,955

 

1-4 Family

 

370,444

 

 

 

331,255

 

 

 

322,558

 

 

 

319,662

 

 

 

314,630

 

Home Equity

 

37,740

 

 

 

35,948

 

 

 

36,250

 

 

 

36,106

 

 

 

35,527

 

Consumer

 

15,343

 

 

 

13,218

 

 

 

12,620

 

 

 

11,118

 

 

 

9,995

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

(15,925

)

 

 

(15,450

)

 

 

(14,965

)

 

 

(14,352

)

 

 

(13,867

)

Net Loans

 

1,195,047

 

 

 

1,139,508

 

 

 

1,157,619

 

 

 

1,133,597

 

 

 

1,134,390

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premises and equipment

 

30,516

 

 

 

29,583

 

 

 

29,410

 

 

 

29,495

 

 

 

29,937

 

Nonmarketable equity securities

 

6,032

 

 

 

6,028

 

 

 

6,024

 

 

 

6,024

 

 

 

6,024

 

Mortgage serving rights, net

 

3,268

 

 

 

3,261

 

 

 

3,096

 

 

 

2,882

 

 

 

2,665

 

Foreclosed assets held for sale

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Goodwill

 

12,388

 

 

 

12,388

 

 

 

12,388

 

 

 

12,388

 

 

 

12,388

 

Intangible Assets

 

874

 

 

 

929

 

 

 

990

 

 

 

1,052

 

 

 

1,113

 

Deferred income taxes

 

1,404

 

 

 

1,404

 

 

 

1,404

 

 

 

929

 

 

 

929

 

Life insurance assets

 

18,314

 

 

 

18,218

 

 

 

18,120

 

 

 

18,019

 

 

 

17,919

 

Accrued interest receivable and other assets

 

19,083

 

 

 

17,023

 

 

 

13,967

 

 

 

14,964

 

 

 

15,456

 

Total assets

$

1,495,862

 

 

$

1,454,626

 

 

$

1,469,109

 

 

$

1,454,396

 

 

$

1,509,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Demand

$

489,172

 

 

$

500,733

 

 

$

478,893

 

 

$

440,531

 

 

$

441,836

 

Saving, NOW and money market

 

606,534

 

 

 

578,633

 

 

 

588,959

 

 

 

577,831

 

 

 

582,782

 

Time

 

206,632

 

 

 

178,000

 

 

 

188,193

 

 

 

223,534

 

 

 

274,336

 

Total deposits

 

1,302,338

 

 

 

1,257,366

 

 

 

1,256,045

 

 

 

1,241,896

 

 

 

1,298,954

 

Repurchase agreements

 

14,525

 

 

 

8,275

 

 

 

9,032

 

 

 

10,060

 

 

 

9,754

 

FHLB Advances

 

0

 

 

 

0

 

 

 

12,000

 

 

 

14,000

 

 

 

17,000

 

Subordinated debt

 

24,672

 

 

 

24,661

 

 

 

24,651

 

 

 

24,641

 

 

 

24,630

 

Interest payable and other liabilities

 

12,413

 

 

 

16,628

 

 

 

14,223

 

 

 

13,717

 

 

 

12,312

 

Total liabilities

 

1,353,948

 

 

 

1,306,930

 

 

 

1,315,951

 

 

 

1,304,314

 

 

 

1,362,650

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' Equity

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, without par value

 

61,641

 

 

 

61,488

 

 

 

61,231

 

 

 

61,039

 

 

 

60,917

 

Retained earnings

 

99,841

 

 

 

97,294

 

 

 

94,638

 

 

 

90,874

 

 

 

87,370

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense)

 

(14,574

)

 

 

(6,091

)

 

 

2,283

 

 

 

3,164

 

 

 

3,237

 

Treasury stock at Cost, Common

 

(4,994

)

 

 

(4,994

)

 

 

(4,994

)

 

 

(4,994

)

 

 

(4,994

)

Total shareholders' equity

 

141,914

 

 

 

147,696

 

 

 

153,158

 

 

 

150,082

 

 

 

146,529

 

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,495,862

 

 

$

1,454,626

 

 

$

1,469,109

 

 

$

1,454,396

 

 

$

1,509,179

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Heartland BancCorp

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

Interest Income

Jun. 30, 2022

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Dec. 31, 2021

 

Sep. 30, 2021

 

Jun. 30, 2021

Loans

$

12,778

 

$

12,544

 

$

13,251

 

$

12,826

 

$

12,484

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

586

 

 

471

 

 

467

 

 

448

 

 

437

Tax-exempt

 

578

 

 

574

 

 

586

 

 

589

 

 

580

Other

 

51

 

 

22

 

 

33

 

 

49

 

 

40

Total interest income

 

13,993

 

 

13,611

 

 

14,337

 

 

13,912

 

 

13,541

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

484

 

 

454

 

 

523

 

 

715

 

 

886

Borrowings

 

348

 

 

365

 

 

402

 

 

411

 

 

423

Total interest expense

 

832

 

 

819

 

 

925

 

 

1,126

 

 

1,309

Net Interest Income

 

13,161

 

 

12,792

 

 

13,412

 

 

12,786

 

 

12,232

Provision for Loan Losses

 

480

 

 

480

 

 

480

 

 

480

 

 

480

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

 

12,681

 

 

12,312

 

 

12,932

 

 

12,306

 

 

11,752

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges

 

916

 

 

861

 

 

834

 

 

812

 

 

692

Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR

 

431

 

 

683

 

 

1,339

 

 

1,048

 

 

805

Loan servicing fees, net

 

311

 

 

509

 

 

462

 

 

463

 

 

223

Title insurance income

 

346

 

 

290

 

 

313

 

 

421

 

 

382

Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

 

 

-

Increase in cash value of life insurance

 

96

 

 

98

 

 

101

 

 

101

 

 

99

Other

 

912

 

 

827

 

 

748

 

 

790

 

 

967

Total noninterest income

 

3,012

 

 

3,268

 

 

3,797

 

 

3,635

 

 

3,168

Noninterest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

6,819

 

 

6,905

 

 

6,520

 

 

6,318

 

 

5,550

Net occupancy and equipment expense

 

960

 

 

994

 

 

948

 

 

981

 

 

966

Software and data processing fees

 

907

 

 

833

 

 

801

 

 

778

 

 

1,027

Professional fees

 

247

 

 

233

 

 

262

 

 

230

 

 

263

Marketing expense

 

247

 

 

259

 

 

218

 

 

275

 

 

279

State financial institution tax

 

257

 

 

277

 

 

313

 

 

167

 

 

309

FDIC insurance premiums

 

94

 

 

69

 

 

128

 

 

60

 

 

85

Other

 

1,293

 

 

1,019

 

 

1,217

 

 

1,108

 

 

1,310

Total noninterest expense

 

10,824

 

 

10,589

 

 

10,407

 

 

9,917

 

 

9,789

Income before Income Tax

 

4,869

 

 

4,991

 

 

6,322

 

 

6,024

 

 

5,131

Provision for Income Taxes

 

933

 

 

952

 

 

1,299

 

 

1,265

 

 

942

Net Income

$

3,936

 

$

4,039

 

$

5,023

 

$

4,759

 

$

4,189

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

1.96

 

$

2.02

 

$

2.51

 

$

2.38

 

$

2.10

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

1.94

 

$

1.99

 

$

2.48

 

$

2.34

 

$

2.06

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Heartland BancCorp

Consolidated Statements of Income

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six Months Ended

Interest Income

Jun. 30, 2022

 

Jun. 30, 2021

Loans

$

25,322

 

$

25,230

Securities

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

 

1,057

 

 

761

Tax-exempt

 

1,152

 

 

1,181

Other

 

73

 

 

88

Total interest income

 

27,604

 

 

27,260

Interest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

 

938

 

 

2,016

Borrowings

 

713

 

 

935

Total interest expense

 

1,651

 

 

2,951

Net Interest Income

 

25,953

 

 

24,309

Provision for Loan Losses

 

960

 

 

960

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

 

24,993

 

 

23,349

Noninterest income

 

 

 

 

 

Service charges

 

1,777

 

 

1,265

Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR

 

1,114

 

 

2,355

Loan servicing fees, net

 

820

 

 

428

Title insurance income

 

636

 

 

700

Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities

 

-

 

 

223

Increase in cash value of life insurance

 

194

 

 

198

Other

 

1,739

 

 

1,699

Total noninterest income

 

6,280

 

 

6,868

Noninterest Expense

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

 

13,724

 

 

10,754

Net occupancy and equipment expense

 

1,954

 

 

1,986

Software and data processing fees

 

1,740

 

 

1,785

Professional fees

 

480

 

 

641

Marketing expense

 

506

 

 

555

State financial institution tax

 

534

 

 

624

FDIC insurance premiums

 

163

 

 

213

Other

 

2,312

 

 

2,845

Total noninterest expense

 

21,413

 

 

19,403

Income before Income Tax

 

9,860

 

 

10,814

Provision for Income Taxes

 

1,885

 

 

2,001

Net Income

$

7,975

 

$

8,813

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

3.97

 

$

4.42

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

3.93

 

$

4.35

 

 

 

 

 

 


Heartland BancCorp

ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asset Quality Ratios and Data:

 

 

 

 

Jun. 30, 2022

 

Mar. 31, 2022

 

Dec. 31, 2021

 

Sep. 30, 2021

 

Jun. 30, 2021

Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans)

 

$

949

 

 

$

659

 

 

$

1,333

 

 

$

1,657

 

 

$

1,748

 

Nonaccrual restructured loans

 

 

261

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

285

 

 

 

1,093

 

 

 

1,093

 

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing

 

 

245

 

 

 

383

 

 

 

16

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

359

 

Total non-performing loans

 

 

1,455

 

 

 

1,327

 

 

 

1,634

 

 

 

2,750

 

 

 

3,200

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

OREO and other non-performing assets

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

 

 

5

 

Total non-performing assets

 

$

1,460

 

 

$

1,332

 

 

$

1,639

 

 

$

2,755

 

 

$

3,205

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to gross loans

 

 

0.12%

 

 

0.11%

 

 

0.14%

 

 

0.24%

 

 

0.28%

Nonperforming assets to total assets

 

 

0.10%

 

 

0.09%

 

 

0.11%

 

 

0.22%

 

 

0.21%

Allowance for loan losses to gross loans

 

 

1.32%

 

 

1.34%

 

 

1.28%

 

 

1.25%

 

 

1.21%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Performing restructured loans (RC-C)

 

$

4,519

 

 

$

5,106

 

 

$

5,119

 

 

$

610

 

 

$

621

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net charge-offs quarter ending

 

$

5

 

 

$

(5

)

 

$

(133

)

 

$

(6

)

 

$

1,263

 

 

Contact:

 

G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO

 

 

Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600



