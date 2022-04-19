Heartland BancCorp Earns $4.0 Million, or $1.99 Per Diluted Share, in the First Quarter of 2022; Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.69 per Share

Heartland BancCorp

WHITEHALL, Ohio, April 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN) today reported net income of $4.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $4.6 million, or $2.29 per diluted share in the first quarter of 2021, and $5.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. Results for the first quarter of 2022 reflect lower interest and fees on Small Business Administration (“SBA”) Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans compared to the prior quarter and the year ago quarter, due to slowing PPP loan forgiveness as the program nears its conclusion.



The company announced that its board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share. The dividend will be payable July 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of June 25, 2022. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“The continued success of our outreach to new and existing customers generated solid net interest income and had a substantial impact on core loan and demand deposit growth during the first quarter,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Strong economic factors in our greater Columbus and northern Kentucky markets, along with new opportunities in the Cincinnati market that we entered into organically late last year, poise us well for growth in the year ahead. We continue to focus on growing our core deposit franchise by expanding into new markets, capturing market share in our existing markets, diversifying our revenue streams and obtaining operational leverage through enhanced technology systems. With our solid credit quality and CRE risk management culture, and the infrastructure and people in place for future expansion, we are well positioned for future growth.”

First Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended March 31, 2022)

Net income was $4.0 million, or $1.99 per diluted share, compared to $4.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2021.

Provision for loan losses was $480,000, which was unchanged compared to the first quarter a year ago.

Net interest margin contracted three basis points to 3.83%, compared to 3.86% in the preceding quarter and improved 47 basis points compared to 3.36% in the first quarter a year ago.

First quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) increased 1.8% to $16.1 million, compared to $15.8 million in the first quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.14%, compared to 1.20% in the first quarter of 2021.

Annualized return on average equity was 10.66%, compared to 13.25% in the first quarter a year ago.

Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, gross loans increased 11.5% to $1.15 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.03 billion a year ago.

Credit quality remains pristine, with nonperforming loans to gross loans of 0.11% and nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.09% at March 31, 2022.

Tangible book value per share of $66.92 per share, compared to $64.56 per share a year ago.

Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share.

Balance Sheet Review

Assets

Total assets decreased 7.4% to $1.45 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.57 billion a year earlier, and decreased nominally compared to $1.47 billion three months earlier. The slight decrease compared to the prior quarter was the due to both PPP loan forgiveness and a reduction in excess liquidity, which offset the quarterly loan growth . Heartland’s loan-to-deposit ratio was 91.9% at March 31, 2022, compared to 93.4% at December 31, 2021, and 84.6% at March 31, 2021.

Liquidity levels continued to decline, with interest bearing deposits in other banks at $56.3 million, representing 4.1% of interest-earning assets as of March 31, 2022, compared to 12.3% at March 31, 2021.

Average interest-earning assets were $1.35 billion in the first quarter of 2022, from $1.38 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.46 billion in the first quarter a year ago. The average yield on interest-earning assets was 4.07% in the first quarter of 2022, down from 4.13% in the preceding quarter and up from 3.81% in the first quarter a year ago.

Loan Portfolio

Over the course of the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), Heartland originated 1,845 PPP loans, or $199.0 million in loans, and generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $8.6 million. As of March 31, 2022, Heartland had received forgiveness from the SBA for $189.8 million. Approximately $347,000 of the income recognized during the first quarter of 2022 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $846,000 of income recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021, and $896,000 of income recognized during the first quarter of 2021. The balance of net unamortized PPP fees remaining to be recognized in fee income over the life of the associated loans, was $194,000 as of March 31, 2022.

“Core loan growth remains stable, although activity has tapered off a bit compared to the record production during the prior quarter, as we continue to battle prepayment activity. However, we are optimistic with our loan pipelines, with the construction pipeline being particularly strong, and we are seeing growth across most loan categories,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer.

The total loan portfolio balance was reduced due to $18.7 million in PPP loan forgiveness during the quarter. Excluding PPP loans, gross loans increased modestly to $1.15 billion at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.14 billion at December 31, 2021, and increased 11.5% compared to $1.03 billion a year earlier. Including PPP loans, net loans were $1.14 billion at March 31, 2022, which was a 1.6% decrease compared to $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021, and a nominal increase compared to $1.13 billion at March 31, 2021.

Commercial loans decreased 39.8% from year ago levels to $142.9 million, and comprise 12.4% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2022. The decrease was primarily due to the $111.6 million reduction in PPP loan balances compared to a year ago. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 16.4% to $285.3 million at March 31, 2022, compared to a year ago, and comprise 24.7% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 15.1% to $346.3 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 30.0% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2022. 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased 4.1% from year ago levels to $331.3 million and represent 28.7% of total loans. Home equity loans decreased modestly from year ago levels to $35.9 million and represent 3.1% of total loans, and consumer loans increased 30.3% from year ago levels to $13.2 million and represent 1.1% of the total loan portfolio at March 31, 2022.

Deposits

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at both March 31, 2022, and at December 31, 2021. This compared to $1.36 billion a year earlier. The decrease compared to a year ago was largely due to the reduction in CD’s as the Company continues to focus on shifting its deposit mix to gathering and retaining low-cost deposits. “We were able to capitalize on our excess liquidity during the year and improve our deposit mix, remaining focused on low-cost deposits and paying off long-term FHLB advances in the first quarter of 2022. As a result, FHLB advances were at zero at March 31, 2022,” said Babcanec. At March 31, 2022, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 11.9% compared to a year ago and represented 39.8% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts decreased 3.9% compared to a year ago and represented 46.0% of total deposits, and CDs decreased 42.1% compared to a year ago and comprised 14.2% of total deposits. The average cost of deposits decreased to 0.15% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 0.17% in the fourth quarter of 2021, and 0.34% in the first quarter of 2021.

Shareholders’ Equity

Shareholders’ equity increased 3.8% to $147.7 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $142.2 million a year earlier. At March 31, 2022, Heartland’s tangible book value was $66.92 per share, compared to $64.56 one year earlier.

Heartland continues to maintain capital levels in excess of the requirements to be categorized as “well-capitalized” with Tier 1 Leverage to Average Assets of 9.79% at March 31, 2022, compared to 9.55% at December 31, 2021, and 8.30% at March 31, 2021.

Operating Results

In the first quarter of 2022, Heartland generated a ROAA of 1.14% and a ROAE of 10.66%, compared to 1.36% and 13.14%, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2021 and 1.20% and 13.25%, respectively, in the first quarter a year ago.

Net Interest Income/Net Interest Margin

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 5.9% to $12.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $12.1 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 4.6% compared to $13.4 million in the preceding quarter. Interest income benefitted from the amortization of PPP loan fees and the full recognition of the deferred PPP loan fees upon forgiveness by the SBA. During the first quarter of 2022, Heartland received $18.7 million in loan forgiveness through the SBA, compared to $33.4 million in loan forgiveness during the prior quarter, resulting in total net PPP fee income of $347,000 and $841,000, respectively. As of March 31, 2022, there was $194,000 of net deferred PPP fee income remaining.

Total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) was $16.1 million in the first quarter, a 1.8% increase compared to $15.8 million in the first quarter a year ago, and a 6.7% decrease compared to $17.2 million in the preceding quarter.

Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.83% in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 3.86% in the preceding quarter and improved by 37 basis points compared to 3.36% in the first quarter of 2021. “While our liquidity position remains elevated, our net interest margin improved compared to the first quarter a year ago, reflecting increasing net interest income and strong core loan growth. New core loans that carry a higher interest rate are replacing lower rate PPP loans, which is helping our net interest margin expand compared to a year ago,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer. “We expect continued net interest margin improvement with increases in interest rates in 2022, as approximately 33% of our loan portfolio will reprice within the next 12 months. Also notable during the first quarter was the impact of SBA PPP loan fees and interest on net interest income, which increased our net interest margin by 7 basis points during the first quarter of 2022, and by 15 basis points during the prior quarter, compared to what our net interest margin would have been if we had not made any PPP loans. The increase from PPP loans is the result of recognition of fee income on loans that were forgiven.” Excluding PPP loans, Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.76% for the first quarter of 2022, 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.29% for the first quarter of 2021. Net interest margin continues to be impacted by the excess cash balances at the Federal Reserve Bank. Excluding these excess balances, Heartland’s net interest margin was 3.95% for the first quarter of 2022 and 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021.

“Our strategy of patience in deploying excess liquidity in the investment portfolio will benefit us as we ladder into significantly higher yields in the near term,” said McComb.

Heartland’s net interest margin continues to remain above the peer average posted by the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index with total market capitalization under $250 million as of December 31, 2021.*

Provision for Loan Losses

“While we are encouraged with the overall performance in the loan portfolio, and economic indicators in our markets remain strong, we continue to make additions to the allowance for loan losses to reflect the steady level of new loan growth,” said McComb.

Heartland recorded a $480,000 provision for loan losses in the first quarter of 2022, which was the same amount recorded in both the preceding quarter and the year ago quarter.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income decreased 11.7% to $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $3.7 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 13.9% compared to $3.8 million in the preceding quarter. Gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights decreased 55.9% to $683,000 in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $1.6 million in the first quarter a year ago, and decreased 49.0% compared to $1.3 million in the preceding quarter.

“The mortgage market continued to be strong for long term mortgage originations through the first quarter of 2022, although lower refinance activity has caused total volumes to decrease and increased competition has led to a tightening in gain on sale margins,” said Almendinger.

Noninterest Expense

Heartland’s first quarter noninterest expenses totaled $10.6 million, compared to $10.4 million in the preceding quarter and $9.6 million in the first quarter a year ago. The increase compared to the year ago quarter was primarily due to deferred expenses associated with PPP loans originated during the first quarter of 2021, that resulted in a $1.2 million reduction to noninterest expense during the first quarter of 2021. Salary and employee benefit expenses, the largest component of noninterest expense, were $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to $6.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $5.2 million in the first quarter of 2021. Excluding the above-mentioned deferred expenses associated with PPP loan originations, salary expenses ex PPP would have been $6.4 million in the first quarter of 2021. “The modest increase in noninterest expenses during the quarter is primarily a result of higher production-related compensation and our expansion into the Cincinnati market during the preceding quarter,” said Almendinger. “We now have the infrastructure and many talented employees in place to facilitate organic growth, and as a result were able to expand our client base and our operations without significantly increasing our operating expenses.”

The efficiency ratio for the first quarter of 2022 was 65.9%, compared to 60.5% for the preceding quarter and 60.9% for the first quarter of 2021.

Income Tax Provision

In the first quarter of 2022, Heartland recorded $952,000 in state and federal income tax expense for an effective tax rate of 19.1%, compared to $1.3 million, or 20.5% in the fourth quarter of 2021 and $1.1 million, or 18.6% in the first quarter a year ago.

*As of December 31, 2021, the Dow Jones U.S. MicroCap Bank Index tracked 161 banks with total common market capitalization under $250 million for the following ratios: NIM* of 3.23%.

Credit Quality

At March 31, 2022, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $15.5 million, or 1.34% of total loans, compared to $15.0 million, or 1.28% of total loans at December 31, 2021, and $14.6 million, or 1.28% of total loans a year ago. As of March 31, 2022, the ALLL represented 1,636.7% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 924.9% three months earlier and 324.5% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans decreased 41.7% to $944,000 at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.6 million at December 31, 2021, and decreased 79.1% when compared to $4.5 million at March 31, 2021. Heartland had net loan recoveries of $5,000 at March 31, 2022. This compared to $133,000 in net loan recoveries at December 31, 2021, and $22,000 in net loan recoveries at March 31, 2021. There was $383,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at March 31, 2022, compared to $16,000 at December 31, 2021, and $18,000 at March 31, 2021.

Heartland’s performing restructured loans, that were not included in nonaccrual loans, totaled $5.1 million at March 31, 2022, compared to $5.1 million at December 31, 2021. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at March 31, 2022, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, decreased 18.7% to $1.3 million, or 0.09% of total assets inclusive of PPP loans, at March 31, 2022, compared to $1.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets, at December 31, 2021, and decreased 70.6% when compared to $4.5 million, or 0.29% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2021, Heartland was ranked #82 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Balance Sheets Assets Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Cash and due from $ 16,698 $ 10,469 $ 14,985 $ 12,925 $ 18,027 Interest bearing deposits 56,284 54,415 50,370 114,042 179,088 Interest bearing time deposits - - 283 281 279 Available-for-sale securities 150,674 156,505 166,187 159,683 151,971 Held-to-maturity securities 49 49 202 202 202 Loans held for sale 2,573 4,648 3,013 1,221 1,025 Commercial 142,925 154,182 179,776 219,421 237,418 CRE (Owner occupied) 285,287 288,261 274,368 275,727 245,092 CRE (Non Owner occupied) 346,326 358,713 326,919 292,955 300,923 1-4 Family 331,255 322,558 319,662 314,630 318,068 Home Equity 35,948 36,250 36,106 35,527 36,550 Consumer 13,218 12,620 11,118 9,995 10,142 Allowance for loan losses (15,450 ) (14,965 ) (14,352 ) (13,867 ) (14,649 ) Net Loans 1,139,508 1,157,619 1,133,597 1,134,390 1,133,545 Premises and equipment 29,583 29,410 29,495 29,937 30,264 Nonmarketable equity securities 6,028 6,024 6,024 6,024 6,024 Mortgage serving rights, net 3,261 3,096 2,882 2,665 2,702 Foreclosed assets held for sale 5 5 5 5 5 Goodwill 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 12,388 Intangible Assets 929 990 1,052 1,113 1,185 Deferred income taxes 1,404 1,404 929 929 955 Life insurance assets 18,218 18,120 18,019 17,919 17,567 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 17,023 13,967 14,964 15,456 15,688 Total assets $ 1,454,626 $ 1,469,109 $ 1,454,396 $ 1,509,179 $ 1,570,915 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits Demand $ 500,733 $ 478,893 $ 440,531 $ 441,836 $ 447,646 Saving, NOW and money market 578,633 588,959 577,831 582,782 602,181 Time 178,000 188,193 223,534 274,336 307,525 Total deposits 1,257,366 1,256,045 1,241,896 1,298,954 1,357,352 Repurchase agreements 8,275 9,032 10,060 9,754 9,866 FHLB Advances 0 12,000 14,000 17,000 24,290 Subordinated debt 24,661 24,651 24,641 24,630 24,620 Interest payable and other liabilities 16,628 14,223 13,717 12,312 12,554 Total liabilities 1,306,930 1,315,951 1,304,314 1,362,650 1,428,682 Shareholders' Equity Common stock, without par value 61,488 61,231 61,039 60,917 60,529 Retained earnings 97,294 94,638 90,874 87,370 84,435 Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense) (6,091 ) 2,283 3,164 3,237 2,262 Treasury stock at Cost, Common (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) (4,994 ) Total shareholders' equity 147,696 153,158 150,082 146,529 142,233 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,454,626 $ 1,469,109 $ 1,454,396 $ 1,509,179 $ 1,570,915





Heartland BancCorp Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Interest Income Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Loans $ 12,544 $ 13,251 $ 12,826 $ 12,484 $ 12,746 Securities Taxable 471 467 448 437 324 Tax-exempt 574 586 589 580 601 Other 22 33 49 40 48 Total interest income 13,611 14,337 13,912 13,541 13,719 Interest Expense Deposits 454 523 715 886 1,130 Borrowings 365 402 411 423 512 Total interest expense 819 925 1,126 1,309 1,642 Net Interest Income 12,792 13,412 12,786 12,232 12,077 Provision for Loan Losses 480 480 480 480 480 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,312 12,932 12,306 11,752 11,597 Noninterest income Service charges 861 834 812 692 573 Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR 683 1,339 1,048 805 1,550 Loan servicing fees, net 509 462 463 223 205 Title insurance income 290 313 421 382 318 Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities - - - - 223 Increase in cash value of life insurance 98 101 101 99 99 Other 827 748 790 967 732 Total noninterest income 3,268 3,797 3,635 3,168 3,700 Noninterest Expense Salaries and employee benefits 6,905 6,520 6,318 5,550 5,204 Net occupancy and equipment expense 994 948 981 966 1,020 Software and data processing fees 833 801 778 1,027 758 Professional fees 233 262 230 263 378 Marketing expense 259 218 275 279 276 State financial institution tax 277 313 167 309 315 FDIC insurance premiums 69 128 60 85 128 Other 1,019 1,217 1,108 1,310 1,535 Total noninterest expense 10,589 10,407 9,917 9,789 9,614 Income before Income Tax 4,991 6,322 6,024 5,131 5,683 Provision for Income Taxes 952 1,299 1,265 942 1,059 Net Income $ 4,039 $ 5,023 $ 4,759 $ 4,189 $ 4,624 Basic Earnings Per Share $ 2.02 $ 2.51 $ 2.38 $ 2.10 $ 2.32 Diluted Earnings Per Share $ 1.99 $ 2.48 $ 2.34 $ 2.06 $ 2.29





Heartland BancCorp ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited) Asset Quality Ratios and Data: Mar. 31, 2022 Dec. 31, 2021 Sep. 30, 2021 Jun. 30, 2021 Mar. 31, 2021 Nonaccrual loans (excluding restructured loans) $ 659 $ 1,333 $ 1,657 $ 1,748 $ 2,109 Nonaccrual restructured loans 285 285 1,093 1,093 2,405 Loans past due 90 days and still accruing 383 16 - 359 18 Total non-performing loans 1,327 1,634 2,750 3,200 4,532 OREO and other non-performing assets 5 5 5 5 5 Total non-performing assets $ 1,332 $ 1,639 $ 2,755 $ 3,205 $ 4,537 Nonperforming loans to gross loans 0.11% 0.14% 0.24% 0.28% 0.39% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.09% 0.11% 0.22% 0.21% 0.29% Allowance for loan losses to gross loans 1.34% 1.28% 1.25% 1.21% 1.28% Performing restructured loans (RC-C) $ 5,106 $ 5,119 $ 610 $ 621 $ 632 Net charge-offs quarter ending $ (5 ) $ (133 ) $ (6 ) $ 1,263 $ (22 )





