U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,410.13
    +12.19 (+0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,364.50
    +99.13 (+0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,855.13
    +86.21 (+0.63%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,033.51
    +45.59 (+2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.99
    -1.15 (-1.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,843.30
    +11.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.27 (-1.13%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0026 (-0.23%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7350
    -0.0120 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    -0.0056 (-0.41%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9970
    +0.3420 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,923.55
    +1,600.64 (+4.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    840.04
    +29.43 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,297.15
    -196.98 (-2.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,588.37
    +66.11 (+0.24%)
     

Heartland BancCorp Earns $5.0 Million, or $2.48 Per Diluted Share, in the Fourth Quarter of 2021 and $18.6 Million, or $9.17 Per Diluted Share, for the Year 2021

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Heartland BancCorp
·19 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HLAN

Net Loans (Ex. PPP) Increased $56.9 Million, or 5.3%, on a Linked Quarter Basis

Increases Quarterly Cash Dividend by 10% to $0.69 per Share

WHITEHALL, Ohio, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland BancCorp (“Heartland” and “the Company”) (OTCQX: HLAN) today reported net income was $5.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $5.8 million, or $2.87 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2020, and increased 5.5% compared to earnings of $4.8 million, or $2.34 per diluted share, in the preceding quarter. For the year 2021, net income increased 25.9% to $18.6 million, or $9.17 per diluted share, compared to $14.8 million, or $7.33 per diluted share, in 2020.

The company also announced its board of directors increased its quarterly cash dividend by 10% to $0.69 per share. The dividend will be payable April 10, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 25, 2022. Heartland has paid regular quarterly cash dividends since 1993.

“Heartland produced strong net income for the quarter, and record earnings for the year, as we continue to deliver value, grow core loans and expand our market outreach,” stated G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our results were augmented by robust loan growth (ex. PPP), record net interest income generation and an expanding net interest margin. Operating revenue increased during the quarter driven by increased loan balances across all loan categories, lower cost of funds and an increase in non-interest-bearing deposits. We are seeing exceptional opportunities in Northern Kentucky after entering that new market last year with our acquisition of Victory Community Bank. Additionally, we entered the Cincinnati market organically during the fourth quarter and anticipate similar successes. We are operating from a position of strength as we enter 2022, and we will continue to work to create value for our shareholders, our clients and our communities.”

Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended December 31, 2021)

  • Fourth quarter net income was $5.0 million, or $2.48 per diluted share, compared to $5.8 million, or $2.87 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Provision for loan losses was $480,000, compared to $750,000 in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Net interest margin improved 23 basis points to 3.86%, compared to 3.63% in the preceding quarter and improved 37 basis points compared to 3.49% in the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Fourth quarter revenues (net interest income plus noninterest income) were $17.2 million which was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter a year ago.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.36%, compared to 1.49% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 13.14% for the fourth quarter and 16.53% in the fourth quarter of 2020.

  • Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, net loans increased $56.9 million or 5.3% on a linked quarter basis to $1.13 billion.

  • Tangible book value per share increased to $69.76 per share, compared to $63.85 per share a year ago.

  • Declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.69 per share.

2021 Full Year Financial Highlights (at or for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021)

  • Net income for 2021 increased 25.9% to a record $18.6 million, compared to $14.8 million in 2020.

  • Provision for loan losses was $1.9 million for the year, compared to $6.4 million for 2020.

  • Net interest margin was 3.56% for the year, compared to 3.66% for 2020.

  • Total revenues increased 7.2% to $64.8 million in 2021, compared to $60.5 million in 2020.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.23% for 2021, compared to 1.08% for 2020.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 12.68% for 2021, compared to 11.10% for 2020.

  • Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, net loans increased $108.9 million or 10.7% year-over-year to $1.13 billion.

  • Noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 12.1% to $478.3 million, compared to $426.8 million a year ago.

Paycheck Protection Program

During the second and third quarters of 2020, Heartland originated 1,075 PPP loans, for a total of $129.0 million in PPP loans, and generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $4.9 million. During the first and second quarters of 2021, Heartland originated 770 PPP loans, or $70 million in loans, and generated total PPP loan fees receivable of approximately $3.7 million. As of December 31, 2021, Heartland had received forgiveness from the SBA for $171.4 million. Approximately $846,000 of the income recognized during the fourth quarter of 2021 was related to recognizing origination fees for PPP loan payoffs or forgiveness, compared to $788,000 of income recognized during the third quarter of 2021.

The balance of net unamortized PPP fees, remaining to be recognized in fee income over the life of the associated loans, is $541,000 as of December 31, 2021.

Balance Sheet Review

“Our team did an excellent job of replacing the $33.4 million in PPP loan forgiveness with new loan originations during the fourth quarter,” said Ben Babcanec, EVP and Chief Operating Officer. “Net loan growth (ex. PPP) during the quarter was at record levels, increasing $56.9 million, or 5.3% on a linked quarter basis with an uptick in every loan category.” Excluding PPP loans, net loans were $1.13 billion at December 31, 2021, which was a 5.3% increase compared to $1.07 billion at September 30, 2021, and a 10.7% increase compared to $1.02 billion a year earlier. Including PPP loans, net loans were $1.16 billion at December 31, 2021, which was a 3.1% increase compared to $1.12 billion at December 31, 2020, and a 2.1% increase compared to three months earlier. Commercial loans decreased 28.7% from year ago levels to $154.2 million and comprise 13.2% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2021. Owner occupied commercial real estate loans (CRE) increased 19.4% to $286.7 million at December 31, 2021, compared to a year ago, and comprise 24.5% of the total loan portfolio. Non-owner occupied CRE loans increased 16.8% to $358.7 million, compared to a year ago, and comprise 30.6% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2021. At December 31, 2021, 1-4 family residential real estate loans increased modestly from year ago levels to $323.7 million and represent 27.6% of total loans. Home equity loans decreased 5.2% from year ago levels to $36.3 million and represent 3.1% of total loans at December 31, 2021. Consumer loans increased 11.3% from year ago levels to $12.6 million and represent 1.1% of the total loan portfolio at December 31, 2021.

Total deposits were $1.26 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.31 billion a year earlier and $1.24 billion three months earlier. “We were able to capitalize on our excess liquidity during the year and improve our deposit mix, remaining focused on low cost deposits and paying back long term FHLB advances in the first quarter of 2021,” said Babcanec. At December 31, 2021, noninterest bearing demand deposit accounts increased 12.1% compared to a year ago and represented 38.1% of total deposits; savings, NOW and money market accounts increased 11.4% compared to a year ago and represented 46.9% of total deposits; and CDs decreased 47.3% compared to a year ago and comprised 15.0% of total deposits.

Total assets decreased 5.1% to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2021, compared to $1.55 billion a year earlier, and increased nominally compared to $1.45 billion three months earlier. The slight increase compared to the prior quarter was the combined effect of strong linked quarter loan growth, which was substantially offset by PPP loan forgiveness and a reduction in excess liquidity. Shareholders’ equity increased 8.7% to $153.2 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $140.9 million a year earlier. At December 31, 2021, Heartland’s tangible book value was $69.76 per share, compared to $63.85 one year earlier.

Operating Results

“The decline in excess cash reserves, our improved deposit mix, as well as PPP loan forgiveness helped our net interest margin expand 23 basis points during the quarter,” said Carrie Almendinger, EVP, and Chief Financial Officer. Heartland’s net interest margin improved by 23 basis points to 3.86% in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to 3.63% in the preceding quarter and improved by 37 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2020. For the year 2021, the net interest margin was 3.56%, compared to 3.66% in 2020. PPP loan forgiveness had a 15 basis point positive effect on net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2021 and a 7 basis point positive effect for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans, the net interest margin was 3.71% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.56% for the third quarter of 2021. Excluding excess cash balances at the Federal Reserve Bank, net interest margin was 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2021 and 3.85% for the third quarter of 2021.

Heartland’s total revenues (net interest income before the provision for loan losses, plus noninterest income) was $17.2 million in the fourth quarter, which was unchanged compared to the fourth quarter a year ago and increased 4.8% compared to $16.4 million in the preceding quarter. For the year, total revenues increased 7.2% to $64.8 million, compared to $60.5 million 2020.

Net interest income, before the provision for loan losses, increased 7.7% to $13.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $12.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 4.9% compared to $12.8 million in the preceding quarter. For the year 2021, net interest income increased 8.9% to $50.5 million, compared to $46.4 million in 2020.

Noninterest income decreased 20.7% to $3.8 million in the fourth quarter, compared to $4.8 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 4.5% compared to $3.6 million in the preceding quarter. The gains on sale of loans and originated mortgage servicing rights decreased 55.6% to $1.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $3.0 million in the fourth quarter a year ago, and increased 27.8% compared to $1.0 million in the preceding quarter. “While lower, long-term mortgage rates continued to attract mortgage refinancing, the pace has slowed compared to the record setting levels of the third and fourth quarters of 2020,” said Almendinger. “Additionally, increased competition has led to a tightening in gain on sale margins.” For the year 2021, noninterest income increased 1.5% to $14.3 million, compared to $14.1 million in 2020.

“During the fourth quarter, we exited the Destin, Florida, market and closed our LPO,” said McComb. “We determined that little growth was coming out of our efforts there, and we made the decision to focus our growth efforts in our Northern Kentucky and Cincinnati markets. We do not anticipate any future costs associated with this closure.”

Heartland’s fourth quarter noninterest expenses totaled $10.4 million, compared to $9.9 million in the preceding quarter and $9.4 million in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2021, noninterest expense totaled $39.7 million, compared to $36.1 million in 2020. Salary and employee benefit expenses were $6.5 million in the fourth quarter compared to $6.3 million in the third quarter of 2021 and $5.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2020. “The increase in salary and employee benefits during the fourth quarter of 2021 was primarily due to year end incentive-based compensation for lenders,” added Almendinger.

The efficiency ratio for the fourth quarter of 2021 was 60.5%, compared to 60.4% for the preceding quarter and 55.1% for the fourth quarter of 2020. The efficiency ratio for the full-year 2021 was 61.5% compared to 59.9% for 2020.

Credit Quality

“While asset quality remained exemplary, and economic indicators in our markets remain strong, we continue to make additions to the allowance for loan losses to reflect the high levels of new loan growth,” said McComb. Heartland recorded a $480,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter, which was the same amount recorded in the preceding quarter. The Company booked a $750,000 provision for loan losses in the fourth quarter a year ago. For the year 2021, Heartland’s provision for loan losses was $1.9 million, compared to $6.4 million in 2020.

At December 31, 2021, the allowance for loan losses (ALLL) was $15.0 million, or 1.28% of total loans, compared to $14.4 million, or 1.25% of total loans at September 30, 2021, and $14.1 million, or 1.25% of total loans a year ago. Excluding PPP loans, the ALLL was 1.31% of total loans at December 31, 2021, compared to 1.32% of total loans at September 30, 2021, and 1.37% of total loans a year ago. As of December 31, 2021, the ALLL represented 924.9% of nonaccrual loans, compared to 521.9% three months earlier and 476.5% one year earlier.

Nonaccrual loans decreased 41.2% to $1.6 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.8 million at September 30, 2021, and decreased 45.5% when compared to $3.0 million at December 31, 2020. Heartland had net loan recoveries of $133,000 at December 31, 2021. This compared to $6,000 in net loan recoveries at September 30, 2021, and $420,000 in net loan charge-offs at December 31, 2020. There was $16,000 in loans past due 90 days and still accruing at December 31, 2021. This compared to no loans past due and still accruing at September 30, 2021, and December 31, 2020.

Heartland’s performing restructured loans, that were not included in nonaccrual loans, increased to $5.1 million at December 31, 2021, compared to $610,000 at September 30, 2021. Borrowers who are in financial difficulty, and who have been granted concessions, including interest rate reductions, term extensions, or payment alterations, are categorized as restructured loans.

There was $5,000 in other real estate owned and other non-performing assets on the books at December 31, 2021, unchanged from three months earlier and one year earlier. Non-performing assets (NPAs), consisting of non-performing loans and loans past due 90 days or more, decreased 40.5% to $1.6 million, or 0.11% of total assets inclusive of PPP loans, at December 31, 2021, compared to $2.8 million, or 0.19% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, and decreased 44.9% when compared to $3.0 million, or 0.19% of total assets a year ago.

About Heartland BancCorp

Heartland BancCorp is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank, which operates 18 full-service banking offices and TransCounty Title Agency, LLC. Heartland Bank, founded in 1911, provides full-service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; professional financial planning services; and other financial products and services. Heartland Bank is a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC, and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the OTC Markets (OTCQX) under the symbol HLAN. Learn more about Heartland Bank at Heartland.Bank.

In May of 2021, Heartland was ranked #82 on the American Banker Magazine’s list of Top 200 Publicly Traded Community Banks and Thrifts based on three-year average return on equity as of December 31, 2020.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of a merger between Heartland Bank and Victory Community Bank, including future financial and operating results, cost savings enhancements to revenue and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) Heartland’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” or words of similar meaning generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of Heartland’s management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of Heartland. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results discussed in these forward-looking statements because of the following factors, among others: (1) the assumptions and estimates used by Heartland’s management include both assumptions as to certain business decisions that are subject to change and, in many respects, subjective judgment, and thus is susceptible to multiple interpretations and periodic revisions based on actual experience and business developments, and thus, may not be realized; (2) legislative or regulatory changes, including changes in accounting standards, may adversely affect the businesses in which Heartland is engaged; (3) changes in the interest rate environment may adversely affect net interest income; (4) results may be adversely affected by continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; (5) competition from other financial services companies in Heartland’s markets could adversely affect operations; (6) the impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on the employees and customers of Heartland, as well as the resulting effect on the business, financial condition and results of operations on Heartland; and (7) the current economic slowdown could adversely affect credit quality and loan originations.

Heartland cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Heartland does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statements are made, except as required by law.

Heartland BancCorp

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Assets

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Cash and cash equivalents

$

64,255

$

65,355

$

189,874

Interest bearing time deposits

-

283

277

Available-for-sale securities

156,505

166,187

144,377

Held-to-maturity securities, fair values of, $49, $202 and $202 respectively

49

202

202

Loans held for sale

3,539

3,013

4,382

Commercial

154,182

179,776

216,108

CRE (Owner occupied)

286,668

274,368

240,185

CRE (Non Owner occupied)

358,713

326,919

307,054

1-4 Family

323,667

319,662

323,173

Home Equity

36,250

36,106

38,232

Consumer

12,620

11,118

11,343

Allowance for loan losses

(14,965

)

(14,352

)

(14,147

)

Net Loans

1,157,135

1,133,597

1,121,947

Premises and equipment

29,410

29,495

30,220

Nonmarketable equity securities

6,024

6,024

6,017

Mortgage serving rights, net

3,096

2,882

2,662

Foreclosed assets held for sale

5

5

5

Goodwill

12,388

12,388

12,388

Intangible Assets

990

1,052

1,253

Deferred income taxes

929

929

955

Life insurance assets

18,120

18,019

17,468

Accrued interest recievable and other assets

14,967

14,964

15,053

Total assets

$

1,467,412

$

1,454,396

$

1,547,080

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits

Demand

$

478,264

$

440,531

$

426,795

Saving, NOW and money market

588,959

577,831

528,836

Time

188,193

223,534

357,203

Total deposits

1,255,416

1,241,896

1,312,834

Repurchase agreements

9,032

10,060

10,632

FHLB Advances

12,000

14,000

44,670

Subordinated debt

24,651

24,641

24,709

Interest payable and other liabilities

13,155

13,717

13,338

Total liabilities

1,314,254

1,304,314

1,406,183

Shareholders' Equity

Common stock, without par value; authorized 5,000,000 shares; 2,094,396, 2,091,451 and 2,083,487 shares issued, respectively

61,231

61,039

60,402

Retained earnings

94,638

90,874

81,061

Accumulated other comprehensive income (expense)

2,283

3,164

4,427

Treasury stock at Cost, Common; 90,612, 90,612 and 90,612 shares held, respectively

(4,994

)

(4,994

)

(4,994

)

Total shareholders' equity

153,158

150,082

140,896

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

1,467,412

$

1,454,396

$

1,547,080

Book value per share

$

76.43

$

75.01

$

70.70


Heartland BancCorp

Consolidated Statements of Income

Three Months Ended

Twevle Months Ended

Interest Income

Dec. 30, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Loans

$

13,251

$

12,826

$

13,447

$

51,307

$

51,882

Securities

Taxable

467

448

363

1,676

1,708

Tax-exempt

586

589

604

2,356

2,335

Other

33

49

34

169

129

Total interest income

14,337

13,912

14,448

55,508

56,054

Interest Expense

Deposits

523

715

1,476

3,254

7,952

Borrowings

402

411

524

1,748

1,732

Total interest expense

925

1,126

2,000

5,002

9,684

Net Interest Income

13,412

12,786

12,448

50,506

46,370

Provision for Loan Losses

480

480

750

1,920

6,350

Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan Losses

12,932

12,306

11,698

48,586

40,020

Noninterest income

Service charges

834

812

587

2,911

2,168

Gains on sale of loans and originated MSR

1,339

1,048

3,016

4,743

6,837

Loan servicing fees, net

462

463

(209

)

1,353

496

Title insurance income

313

421

400

1,434

1,311

Net realized gains on sales of available-for-sale securities

-

-

221

223

250

Net realized gain/(loss) on sales of foreclosed assets

-

-

-

(1

)

-

Gain/(loss) on sale of premises and equipment

-

-

10

-

5

Increase in cash value of life insurance

101

101

102

399

411

Other

748

790

663

3,236

2,604

Total noninterest income

3,797

3,635

4,790

14,298

14,082

Noninterest Expense

Salaries and employee benefits

6,520

6,318

5,650

23,592

20,389

Net occupancy and equipment expense

1,246

1,246

1,269

5,318

4,856

Data processing fees

503

513

485

1,961

1,996

Professional fees

262

230

278

1,132

1,893

Marketing expense

218

275

176

1,049

954

Printing and office supplies

87

75

102

329

387

State financial institution tax

313

167

244

1,104

1,012

FDIC insurance premiums

128

60

183

400

423

Other

1,130

1,033

984

4,841

4,164

Total noninterest expense

10,407

9,917

9,371

39,726

36,074

Income before Income Tax

6,322

6,024

7,117

23,158

18,028

Provision for Income Taxes

1,299

1,265

1,353

4,565

3,260

Net Income

$

5,023

$

4,759

$

5,764

$

18,593

$

14,768

Basic Earnings Per Share

$

2.51

$

2.38

$

2.89

$

9.30

$

7.39

Diluted Earnings Per Share

$

2.48

$

2.34

$

2.87

$

9.17

$

7.33


ADDITIONAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Dollars in thousands except per share amounts)(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Performance Ratios:

Return on average assets

1.36

%

1.27

%

1.49

%

1.23

%

1.08

%

Return on average equity

13.14

%

12.73

%

16.53

%

12.68

%

11.10

%

Return on average tangible common equity

14.42

%

14.00

%

18.34

%

13.97

%

11.91

%

Net interest margin

3.86

%

3.63

%

3.49

%

3.56

%

3.66

%

Efficiency ratio

60.47

%

60.39

%

55.07

%

61.51

%

59.92

%

Asset Quality Ratios and Data:

As of or for the Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2021

Sep. 30, 2021

Dec. 31, 2020

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,618

$

2,750

$

2,969

Loans past due 90 days and still accruing

16

#

-

-

Non-performing investment securities

-

-

-

OREO and other non-performing assets

5

5

5

Total non-performing assets

$

1,639

$

2,755

$

2,974

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.11

%

0.19

%

0.19

%

Net charge-offs quarter ending

$

(133

)

$

(6

)

$

420

Allowance for loan loss

$

14,965

$

14,352

$

14,147

Nonaccrual loans

$

1,618

$

2,750

$

2,969

Allowance for loan loss to non accrual loans

924.91

%

521.89

%

476.49

%

Allowance for loan losses to loans outstanding

1.28

%

1.25

%

1.25

%

Restructured loans included in non-accrual

$

285

$

1,093

$

285

Performing restructured loans (RC-C)

$

5,119

$

610

$

648

Book Values:

Total shareholders' equity

$

153,158

$

150,082

$

140,896

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

13,378

13,440

13,641

Shareholders' equity less goodwill and intangible assets

$

139,780

$

136,642

$

127,255

Common shares outstanding

2,094,396

2,091,451

2,083,487

Less: treasury shares

(90,612

)

(90,612

)

(90,612

)

Common shares as adjusted

2,003,784

2,000,839

1,992,875

Book value per common share

$

76.43

$

75.01

$

70.70

Tangible book value per common share

$

69.76

$

68.29

$

63.85


Contact:

G. Scott McComb, Chairman, President & CEO

Heartland BancCorp 614-337-4600



Recommended Stories

  • IBM Sales Surge. The Company’s Turnaround May Be Taking Hold.

    The tech giant reported strong fourth-quarter results, including its best quarterly sales growth in more than a decade.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Sinking Today

    Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) opened sharply lower in U.S. trading on Monday amid a broad market sell-off triggered by rising global tensions and interest rate fears ahead of a key U.S. Federal Reserve meeting. As of 10:15 a.m. ET, Nio's American depositary shares were down about 11.9% from Friday's closing price. Nio was just one of many companies that saw their shares hit hard in early trading on Monday.

  • Is the market crashing? No. Here’s what’s happening to stocks, bonds as the Fed aims to end the days of easy money, analysts say

    Americans are wondering what's amiss with Wall Street after steep declines in stocks and a surge in bond yields in recent weeks. Here's how to think about it.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Just Crashed 6.6%

    Once again, semiconductor stock Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is leading tech stocks lower as its shares had slumped 6.6% by 10:25 a.m. ET today. The most obvious answer is that investors are favoring "cheap" semiconductor stock Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) over "expensive" semiconductor stock Nvidia today, especially because Intel had some good news to report last week. On Friday, Intel announced that it has chosen to locate two new chip factories near Columbus, Ohio, picking the city from a field of 40 locations that had competed for the investment.

  • IBM stock rallies as earnings, sales surge amid Kyndryl spinoff

    International Business Machines Corp. shares rallied in the extended session Monday after Big Blue topped Wall Street expectations following the spinoff of its managed infrastructure-service business Kyndryl Holdings Inc. in the middle of the quarter.

  • IBM beats revenue expectations on cloud, consulting strength

    Revenue at the consulting business, a segment where IBM competes with Accenture Plc and SAP, rose 13.1% to $4.75 billion. The 110-year-old company has doubled down on the high-growth software and consulting businesses to boost stagnating revenue, after shedding its former managed infrastructure business in November following years of growth and margin pressures. In its new business model, software and consulting make up about 70% of total revenue, with the company now reporting in new segments to reflect its focus areas.

  • Why Are Affirm, Upstart, and SoFi Plunging on Monday?

    The stock market was having yet another bad day on Monday, with all three major market indexes well in the red, and the S&P 500 down by nearly 2% at 11 a.m. ET. Buy now, pay later (BNPL) leader Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) was down by 11%, lending technology company Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) had fallen by nearly 14%, and banking disruptor SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had plunged by 12% for the day. The recent market decline has hit speculative growth companies especially hard, as investors have general fears about inflation and rising rates as we go forward in 2022.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2022

    Dividend-paying stocks delivered an annualized return of 9.5%, which ran circles around the non-dividend payers, which trudged to an annualized gain of 1.6% over four decades. The biggest challenge for income investors is weighing yield and risk. In a perfect world, income investors would net the highest yield possible with the least amount of risk.

  • Tilray's CEO Made a Surprising Prediction on the Company's Latest Earnings Call

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) is the top marijuana producer in Canada and has set its sights on growing its presence in the U.S. and internationally. Tilray needs it to be legal. Towards the end of the company's earnings call, Simon expressed doubt that the U.S. will legalize marijuana and that it could be well into 2024 before it might happen.

  • Why Boeing Stock Slumped Today

    Shares in aviation giant Boeing (NYSE: BA) fell by nearly 6% in early trading on Monday. First, there's the broad market decline and the perception that Boeing is one of the companies particularly exposed to the risks that the market is concerned about right now. Meanwhile, China still hasn't fully approved the 737 MAX to return to service.

  • Why Arrival, Cenntro Electric, and Lordstown Motors Shares Are Down Today

    There were several catalysts for the sell-off, including rising interest rates and geopolitical concerns. Traders and investors seemed eager to exit high-risk positions, a category that includes many EV-related stocks. Cenntro Electric Group (NASDAQ: CENN) was down about 10.5%.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nikola Stocks Crashed Today

    This morning, shares of Tesla, Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), and zero-emission semitruck maker Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) are all experiencing much steeper drops than the technology-filled Nasdaq Composite index. As of 11:12 a.m. ET, Tesla stock was down 6.6%, having recovered from a previous 10% drop. Rivian shares were near the day's low of 10.1%, and Nikola was down 7%.

  • Here's Why We Think Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Is Well Worth Watching

    Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling...

  • Why Shares of Amazon, Apple, and Meta Platforms Are Falling Today

    Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), and Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: FB) were all sliding today as investors continue to dump technology stocks in anticipation that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates throughout 2022. Today's drop comes as tech stocks have been tumbling since the beginning of this year as investors have processed information about rising bond yields as well. Amazon was down by 2.2%, Apple had dropped 2.7%, and Meta Platforms tumbled 2.8% as of 11:37 a.m. ET.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Markets are down significantly from record highs; in fact, the NASDAQ has entered correction territory, with a decline of 15% while the S&P 500’s decline is still at ~9%. These price declines come as the Federal Reserve signaled it will be raising rates this year. While higher interest rates will knock down inflation, stock markets are likely to take a tumble when the hikes come – and analysts are predicting anywhere from 2 to 4 rate hikes this year. The end of the central bank’s supportive poli

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Crashed Today

    On yet another miserable day for stock markets, shares of fuel cell stocks are getting hurt harder than most on Monday. In particular, shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are down 10.2% and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) is seeing a 10.8% decline as of 11:45 a.m. ET. Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), probably the best-known stock in the industry, is leading the others lower at the same time -- down 12.6%.

  • These 3 Stocks Are Safe Bets in the Event of a Market Crash

    With the economy still working to recover from its pandemic-driven slump, the thought of a market crash may not seem as likely. It also means that certain market sectors are going to take a hit, even if the full market doesn't actually crash. If we do see a market crash, here are three names that should be on the shopping list in the aftermath.

  • Apple Stock Before Earnings: Sell or Buy?

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is set to release its fiscal 2022 first-quarter results after the market closes on Thursday, Jan. 27, and investors would be hoping for a solid performance from the company to arrest the stock's slide. Shares of Apple have been going downhill in 2022 due to the sell-off in tech stocks, which has been triggered by the Federal Reserve's hawkish stance that could result in as many as four interest rate hikes in 2022 to keep inflation under control. Apple CEO Tim Cook had pointed out on the October 2021 earnings conference call that the company lost an estimated $6 billion in revenue in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021, driven by "industrywide silicon shortages and COVID-related manufacturing disruptions."

  • Monday’s worst-performing stocks in the S&P 500 are down as much as 42% for 2022

    DEEP DIVE Monday’s stock-market decline accelerated, and a closer look at the day’s worst performers highlighted painful double-digit year-to-date drops. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down as much as 820 points (or 2.

  • Kohl’s stock soars on reports that Sycamore is exploring takeover

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how Kohl's stock is responding to reports that private equity firm Sycamore is exploring a takeover of the retailer.