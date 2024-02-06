Heartland Express Full Year 2023 Earnings: EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Lag

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Full Year 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

Revenue: US$1.21b (up 25% from FY 2022).

Net income: US$14.8m (down 89% from FY 2022).

Profit margin: 1.2% (down from 14% in FY 2022).

EPS: US$0.19 (down from US$1.69 in FY 2022).

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Heartland Express EPS Beats Expectations, Revenues Fall Short

Revenue missed analyst estimates by 1.4%. Earnings per share (EPS) exceeded analyst estimates.

In the last 12 months, the only revenue segment was Transportation - Trucking contributing US$1.21b. Notably, cost of sales worth US$873.6m amounted to 72% of total revenue thereby underscoring the impact on earnings. The largest operating expense was Depreciation & Amortisation (D&A) costs, amounting to US$199.0m (60% of total expenses). Over the last 12 months, the company's earnings were enhanced by non-operating gains of US$13.5m. Explore how HTLD's revenue and expenses shape its earnings.

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 1.4% p.a. on average during the next 2 years, compared to a 7.3% growth forecast for the Transportation industry in the US.

Performance of the American Transportation industry.

The company's shares are down 4.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Heartland Express you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.