Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Heartland Express, Inc.
·1 min read
Heartland Express, Inc.
Heartland Express, Inc.

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa, Sept. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Heartland Express, Inc. (Nasdaq: HTLD) announced today the declaration of a regular quarterly cash dividend. The $0.02 per share dividend will be paid on October 7, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 27, 2022. We currently estimate that a total of approximately $1.6 million will be paid on the Company's 79.0 million shares of common stock. This is the Company's seventy-seventh consecutive quarterly cash dividend. With the payment of this dividend, the Company will have paid a total of $541.0 million in cash dividends, including four special dividends since the dividend program was implemented in the third quarter of 2003.

The press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on information currently available. These statements and assumptions involve certain risks and uncertainties. Actual events may differ from these expectations as specified from time to time in filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to the extent it becomes aware that it will not be achieved for any reason.

For further information contact
Michael J. Gerdin, CEO
Christopher A. Strain, CFO
Heartland Express, Inc.
319-645-7060


  • Legendary investor Stanley Druckenmiller warns there is a “high probability” the stock market will be “flat” for an entire decade

    Central banks are like “reformed smokers,” famed investor Stanley Druckenmiller says. “They’ve gone from printing a bunch of money, like driving a Porsche at 200 miles an hour, to not only taking the foot off the gas, but just slamming the brakes on.”

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • Adobe-Figma deal: 'I've never seen a level of investor hatred' like this, analyst says

    Jefferies Equity Research Analyst Brent Thill assesses Adobe's deal to acquire Figma amid its third-quarter revenue beat, while looking at investor responses, the climate of the tech sector, and Amazon's NFL streaming deal.

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • FedEx issues ominous warning about the global economy, shares tumble

    FedEx withdrew its full year earnings guidance as macro trends 'significantly worsened,' sending share tumbling in extended trading.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Still The No. 1 Rule For Stock Market Investors: Always Cut Your Losses Short

    In the battle for investment survival, you can learn a lot from judo. The first and most important lesson in that martial art is the same for the stock market: damage control.

  • 13 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the 13 best semiconductor stocks to buy now. If you want to skip the details and jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at the 5 Best Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. The high technology sector is a double […]

  • Tech giants have bigger problems than rising interest rates: Morning Brief

    What to watch in markets on Friday, September 16, 2022.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Got Trounced on Thursday

    A victim of the recent sell-offs in tech stocks, Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had another tough session on the market Thursday. The cutting prognosticator was Vijay Rakesh of Mizuho Securities. Rakesh trimmed the level he feels is ideal for Nvidia stock to $205 per share, from his previous $225.

  • ‘Simply staggering.’ FedEx hit with downgrades, price target cuts as warning shocks Wall Street.

    A warning from FedEx was dragging down the stock and global markets on Friday. as analysts struggled to grasp the economic bellwether's gloom.

  • Why Roku Stock Popped Thursday Morning

    Shares of Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) climbed sharply higher on Thursday -- even as the broader market slipped -- jumping as much as 9.4%. The catalyst that sent the streaming pioneer higher was speculation that the company could be on the verge of being acquired. The rumor mill went into overdrive that Roku is preparing to be acquired, according to Dealreporter (as reported by The Fly).

  • Plug Power (PLUG) Stock Moves -0.98%: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, Plug Power (PLUG) closed at $29.30, marking a -0.98% move from the previous day.

  • Warren Buffet Is Using These Dividend Stocks to Fight Inflation and Generate Passive Income Stream

    Markets tanked yesterday, there’s no other way to put it. The NASDAQ fell more than 5%, the S&P 500 fell more than 4%, and the Dow Jones shed 1,200 points, also a 4% loss. The sharp drops hit after the official August inflation numbers came in substantially worse than expectations. The data release has also firmed up convictions that the Federal Reserve will enact another 75 basis point rate hike later this month. Taken together, rising prices and higher interest rates increase the chances of a

  • These 20 stocks have short interest of 19% or more, and AMC and GameStop are not even in the top half

    DEEP DIVE Short selling is a trading technique that gets especially popular during bear markets in stocks. Short selling — or betting on a decline in prices — can come to the fore if investors suspect a company is entering a difficult period, during a period of stress on financial markets, or when a group of traders acts to bid up the shares of companies that professional investors have bet against.

  • These 3 Semiconductor Stocks Could Be Next Acquisition Targets

    Amid consolidation in the chip industry, one research firm highlights three semiconductor stocks as possible acquisition targets.

  • 1 Electric Vehicle Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist and 2 With Serious Red Flags

    Electric vehicle (EV) stocks have gotten a lot of attention over the last few years as production has increased and multiple companies have come public, but that doesn't mean all EV stocks are good investments. Companies still have to make money building and selling vehicles, which has historically been the hardest part of the auto business. Given the current trends, I think General Motors (NYSE: GM) is the one EV stock to buy hand over fist, while ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT) and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) have some serious red flags.

  • Move Over, Nvidia. These High-Growth Nasdaq Stocks Are Screaming Buys Right Now.

    Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) was one of the most coveted stocks on the market for quite some time thanks to its rapid growth. Much of that growth in Nvidia stock is due to booming demand for the graphics cards that power a variety of applications ranging from gaming computers to data centers and vehicles. The loss of momentum in the key gaming GPU (graphics processing unit) business, as well as restrictions by the U.S. government on sales of data center chips to China, are going to weigh on Nvidia's performance in the short run.

  • Lock In High Dividend Yields While Prices Are Down On These 3 REITs

    If history is any indication, one of the best ways to make long-term money in the stock market is by having the courage to buy stocks when they are largely out of favor. This is especially true of dividend stocks because when the prices decline, investors can lock in higher dividend yields for life. Certainly, investors should do their homework to ascertain the safety and reliability of a company’s dividends before buying on the basis of yield alone. Here are three real estate investment trusts

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.