U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,397.94
    -84.79 (-1.89%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,265.37
    -450.02 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,768.92
    -385.10 (-2.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,987.92
    -36.12 (-1.78%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.77
    -0.78 (-0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.60
    -9.00 (-0.49%)
     

  • Silver

    24.29
    -0.43 (-1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1347
    +0.0030 (+0.26%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7470
    -0.0860 (-4.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3554
    -0.0046 (-0.34%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6800
    -0.4200 (-0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,513.47
    -4,337.10 (-10.36%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.92
    +634.25 (+261.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.13
    -90.88 (-1.20%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (HTLF) Declares Dividend on Preferred Stock

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HTLF
  • HTLFP

DUBUQUE, Iowa, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTLFP), operating under the brand name HTLF, today announced that it declared a dividend of $175 per share on its Series E Preferred Stock, which results in a dividend of $0.4375 per depositary share, to stockholders of record on March 31, 2022, for payment on April 15, 2022.

About HTLF

Heartland Financial USA, Inc., operating under the brand name HTLF, is a financial services company with assets of $19 billion. HTLF’s banks serve communities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, New Mexico, Texas and Wisconsin. HTLF is committed to its core commercial business, supported by a strong retail operation, and provides a diversified line of financial services including treasury management, residential mortgage, wealth management, investment and insurance. Additional information is available at htlf.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release (including any information incorporated herein by reference), and future oral and written statements of HTLF and its management, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, with respect to the business, financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives and future performance of the company.

Any statements about the company's expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include information about possible or assumed future results of the company's operations or performance. Although the company may make these statements based on management’s experience, beliefs, expectations, assumptions and best estimate of future events, the ability of the company to predict results or the actual effect or outcomes of plans or strategies is inherently uncertain, and there may be events or factors that management has not anticipated. Therefore, the accuracy and achievement of such forward-looking statements and estimates are subject to a number of risks, many of which are beyond the ability of management to control or predict, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in its forward-looking statements. These factors, which are detailed in the risk factors the “Risk Factors” section under Item 1A of Part I of the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, include, among others: (i) COVID-19 Pandemic Risks, including risks related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and measures enacted by the U.S. federal and state governments and adopted by private businesses in response to the COVID-19 pandemic; (ii) Economic and Market Conditions Risks, including risks related to changes in the U.S. economy in general and in the local economies in which HTLF conducts its operations and future civil unrest, natural disasters, terrorist threats or acts of war; (iii) Credit Risks, including risks of increasing credit losses due to deterioration in the financial condition of HTLF's borrowers, changes in asset and collateral values and climate and other borrower industry risks which may impact the provision for credit losses and net charge-offs; (iv) Liquidity and Interest Rate Risks, including the impact of capital market conditions and changes in monetary policy on our borrowings and net interest income; (v) Operational Risks, including processing, information systems, cybersecurity, vendor, business interruption, and fraud risks; (vi) Strategic and External Risks, including competitive forces impacting our business and strategic acquisition risks; (vii) Legal, Compliance and Reputational Risks, including regulatory and litigation risks; and (viii) Risks of Owning Stock in HTLF, including stock price volatility and dilution as a result of future equity offerings and acquisitions. There can be no assurance that other factors not currently anticipated by HTLF will not materially and adversely affect the company’s business, financial condition and results of operations. All statements in this release, including forward-looking statements, speak only as of the date they are made. The company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions which may be made to or correct or update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or to otherwise update any statement in light of new information or future events.

CONTACT:
Bryan R. McKeag
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
563.589.1994
BMcKeag@htlf.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify Stock Fell More Than 5% This Morning

    Shares of e-commerce technology-darling Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) were down 7.6% today as of 11:50 a.m. ET. The broader market indices had clawed back steep early losses, but no such luck for Shopify, as richly valued names continue to get punished. The drop is particularly confounding because Shopify just inked a deal with Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (NASDAQ: JD).

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Crashed This Week

    The start-up battery maker for electric vehicles is exploring other options, and the market isn't impressed.

  • Stock market: How investors should think about the ongoing rout

    Hennion & Walsh Chief Investment Officer Kevin Mahn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss low trading sessions during market volatility, how investors should listen to their risk tolerance, what investment opportunities are making themselves known, and high interest rates.

  • ‘Godfather’ of technical analysis says the stock market could fall 20% or more, but don’t panic: ‘This market really, really did unbelievable’ for 18 months

    Prominent market technician Ralph Acampora says the recent bout of market volatility has him uneasy and now he's forecasting a deeper drop in the market.

  • Shopify Tumbles on a Report of It Terminating Fulfillment Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- Shopify Inc. plunged by the most since March 2020 amid a report that the Canadian e-commerce company terminated contracts with several warehouse and fulfillment partners.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes Bitcoin to a Six-Month Low of $38,000Early Omicron Breakthroughs Show mR

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • Why SunPower's Shares Fell 15.8% Friday

    Shares of SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) slumped 15.8% in early trading Friday. SunPower released preliminary fourth-quarter earnings after the market closed on Thursday and investors were underwhelmed. One concern in the report was that SunPower was replacing third-party connectors in its light commercial value-added reseller and commercial and industrial solutions systems (CIS) because the company said it had found a cracking issue in the connectors.

  • Stock market: ‘Fundamentals start to reappear’ when liquidity conditions change, strategist says

    Head of CIO portfolio strategy for Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank Niladri Mukherjee joins Yahoo Finance Live to give an outlook on the market for this week.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • Here’s one reason the stock market is selling off in the final hour of trade: ‘We’ve shifted from buy the dip to sell the rally,’ says analyst

    On Thursday, a flirtation with a respectable comeback a day after entering correction territory proved short-lived, with the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) notching another ugly reversal on Thursday. Thursday’s move appeared to be a head-scratcher for some participants as it seemed likely that the technology-laden Nasdaq Composite might finally finish higher, with momentum buoying the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the S&P 500 (SPX) benchmarks and bargain hunters swooping in. Read: The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971.

  • Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we will discuss the 10 stocks that Izzy Englander has sold in Q3. You can skip our detailed analysis of his hedge fund and recent developments, and go directly to read Billionaire Izzy Englander is Selling These 5 Stocks. Israel Englander is one of the most prominent hedge fund managers of all […]

  • Why Tesla Stock Dropped Before Earnings

    On Wednesday, Jan. 26, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) will report its Q4 earnings for fiscal year 2021 -- so the fact that Tesla stock is falling today doesn't portend particularly well. As of 11 a.m. ET, Tesla stock is trading down 2.5% -- about five times worse than the decline on the broader Nasdaq index. Why Tesla stock is down isn't immediately clear.

  • VIX Curve Inverts in Time-Honored Bull Signal Tied to Peak Panic

    (Bloomberg) -- Selling has gotten intense enough in stocks that volatility indexes are pricing more turbulence in the here and now than in the future. The setup, known as an inverted VIX, is sometimes viewed as a positive for those hoping markets will calm.Most Read from BloombergJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedTech Selloff Leads Stocks Lower; Bitcoin Sinks: Markets WrapAmerican Airlines Sues The Points Guy Over Its Rewards Management AppCrypto Selloff Pushes

  • Why Rivian Stock Is Crashing This Week

    Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) isn't giving its shareholders any respite -- the electric vehicle (EV) stock was down by 22.6% for the week as of 10:30 a.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. At this point, Rivian has declined by a whopping 41% year to date. Given that the market had already been warned, investors shouldn't have been surprised when Rivian announced the actual numbers.

  • Why Bitcoin Mining Stocks Were Getting Crushed on Friday

    Russia may be considering a ban on cryptocurrencies, which might be negatively impacting the price of the world's largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization: Bitcoin. For its part, Bitcoin is down about 11% over the past 24 hours, as of 2:45 p.m. ET.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Take Off in February

    Novavax has been both a promising and frustrating stock to own recently. It's promising in the sense that its COVID-19 vaccine candidate could give the company a slice of what's proving to be a very large pie. The frustrating part about Novavax is that it has continually pushed back its schedule for applying to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA).

  • Block: Negative Sentiment to Turn Positive Shortly, Says Analyst

    The narrative around Block (SQ) right now is one that is not unique in the fintech space. A changing macro environment, concerns over decelerating growth, and difficult comps after the pandemic-driven growth are all reasons why sentiment has soured on this name. But sentiment is not set in stone, at least if there’s enough evidence to support the notion the various concerns can be addressed. Assessing this previous high-flyer’s prospects, Deutsche Bank’s Bryan Keane thinks there are enough reaso

  • 3 Hot Stocks That Can Live Up to Their Lofty Valuations

    Each of these stocks looks expensive on the surface, but a closer look shows justification for the premium prices.

  • Here's How Citigroup Will Reward Shareholders in 2022

    In 2021, Citigroup (NYSE: C) was one of the few large banks that did not raise its dividend. It also caught shareholders off guard when it revealed that it had paused share repurchase in the fourth quarter of 2021 to deal with a new regulatory capital rule that just went into effect at the beginning of this year. Given these events, let's take a look at how Citigroup is planning to reward shareholders this year.

  • Royal Dutch no more - Shell officially changes name

    LONDON (Reuters) -Shell officially changed its name on Friday, ditching "Royal Dutch", which has been part of its identity since 1907, following plans to scrap its dual share structure and move its head office from the Netherlands to Britain. The London and Amsterdam stock exchanges will reflect the name change on Jan. 25 while the New York Stock Exchange will follow on Jan. 31. The change will not affect share ownership and the A shares and B shares will remain unchanged for the time being, Shell said.