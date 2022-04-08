Heartland Home Services Welcomes Deljo Heating and Cooling

Image

Deljo Heating and Cooling is Acquired by Heartland Home Services

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heartland Home Services ("Heartland"), the Midwestern leader in HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services, is pleased to announce that it has acquired Deljo Heating and Cooling ("Deljo"), a leading provider of HVAC services in the Chicagoland area for the past 100 years. The addition of Deljo significantly strengthens Heartland's presence in the State of Illinois and bolsters the Company's service offerings in Chicago's attractive North Shore market.

Deljo specializes in award-winning residential HVAC services, solutions, and products from experienced technicians. The company offers 24-hour services, same-day repairs, and an upfront pricing guarantee. Utilizing the 'Shared Strength' resources of the acquisition, Deljo will have access to Heartland's cutting-edge technology suite, which will help accelerate growth in months and years to come.

"We are excited to partner with Heartland and help expand its presence as a premier technology-enabled HVAC, plumbing and electrical home services provider," said Bill Clement, [President] of Deljo. "As we benefit from mutual long histories in the field, this partnership will bring company growth and advancement opportunities for our employees, while also allowing us to continue providing best-in-class service to our customers throughout the North Shore of Chicago."

"The Deljo team and leadership give us a solid platform to expand in the N Illinois market. We welcome them to the Heartland family of equally fantastic brands. Our expectations are high for the future!" added Heartland CEO Bill Viveen.

Deljo's leaders, Bill and Bob Clement, Luke Weiden, along with their talented management team and highly skilled technicians will stay on, and the business will continue to operate as normal with additional resources from Heartland.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Heartland Home Services

Heartland is the leading technology-enabled provider of repair, replacement and maintenance services for the HVAC, plumbing and electrical markets in which we operate. The Company operates through dozens of brands across seven states including Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Wisconsin. The Company collectively serves over 700,000 customers annually with 1,300+ team members through a collection of industry-leading brands that date back to 1904. For media requests/info please reach out to Leesa Fotis, Heartland Home Services, VP Marketing (leesa@heartlandhsc.com).

