Heat Exchanger Market Size to Grow by USD 3.30 Billion | 37% of the growth will be contributed by APAC | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports
NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Exchanger Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.
The potential growth difference for the heat exchanger market between 2020 and 2025 is USD 3.30 billion, as per the latest market outlook report from Technavio. The report also identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum at a CAGR of 3.66% during the forecast period.
Key Market Dynamics
Market Driver
Market Challenges
The rising demand from the water and wastewater industry and growing demand from APAC-based countries are some of the key market drivers. Heat exchangers optimize the temperature of the water and increase the energy efficiency of a water treatment plant. Population growth, urbanization, and increasing per capita consumption of water are resulting in water scarcity because the quantity of water available is constant. This is likely to increase the demand for fresh water in the coming years. In addition, the technological advances in the design of heat exchangers is another factor supporting the heat exchanger market share growth. Several players in the market have invested in the potential use of geothermal resources and are operating in the field of geothermal energy conversion. This will drive the market positively during the forecast period.
However, factors such as fouling of heat exchangers will challenge market growth. Maintenance and cleaning of a heat exchanger are some of the major challenges that the operators face. The fouling of heat exchangers is the accumulation of unwanted deposits on the heat transfer surfaces. Serious maintenance and operating difficulties in a heat exchanger may result in an added cost of production for the operator unless the problem of fouling is recognized at the initial design stage and suitable steps are taken to contain it. Thus, the high costs associated with the maintenance of heat exchangers are expected to hinder the growth of the global heat exchanger market during the forecast period.
Key Market Segment Highlights
The heat exchanger market report is segmented by Product (shell and tube, plate and frame, cooling tower, air cooler, and others), End-user (chemical, fuel processing, HVAC, and others), and Geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). The shell and tube product segment held the largest heat exchanger market share in 2020. The segment will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period mainly due to the rising demand from end-user industries including food processing, beverage processing, dairy processing, oil and gas, renewable power, biotechnology, district heating, marine refrigeration, pharmaceutical production, and others. APAC will be the leading region with 37% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and Japan are the key markets for heat exchangers in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The growth of this region can be attributed to the expansion of end-user industries across the emerging economies of the region.
Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings
Heat Exchanger Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of about 3.66%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 3.30 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
3.16
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
APAC at 37%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Germany, Russian Federation, and Japan
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alfa Laval AB, Chart Industries Inc., Danfoss AS, Doosan Heavy Industries and Construction Co. Ltd., Guntner GmbH and Co. KG., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kelvion Holding GmbH, SPX FLOW Inc., Thermax Ltd., and Xylem Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period.
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
