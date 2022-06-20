U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,674.84
    +8.07 (+0.22%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,888.78
    -38.32 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,798.35
    +152.25 (+1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,665.69
    +15.85 (+0.96%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    109.73
    +0.17 (+0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,841.30
    +0.70 (+0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    21.62
    +0.04 (+0.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0529
    +0.0031 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2390
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2259
    +0.0029 (+0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9130
    -0.0470 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,747.47
    +1,019.92 (+5.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    446.97
    +14.03 (+3.24%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,086.11
    +69.86 (+1.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,771.22
    -191.78 (-0.74%)
     

Heat Exchangers Market worth $19.9 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

·4 min read

CHICAGO, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Heat Exchangers Market by Type (Shell & Tube, Plate & Frame, Air Cooled), Raw Material (Steel, Copper, Aluminum), Application (Chemical, Energy, HVACR, Food & Beverage, Power Generation, Pulp & Paper), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Heat Exchangers Market size is estimated at USD 15.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 19.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the heat exchangers market include growth of the chemical industry and rising demand for energy across the globe. Heat exchangers have industrial and commercial application in various industries such as chemical, energy, power, HVACR, pulp & paper, and food & beverages. Shell & tube, plate & frame, air-cooled heat exchangers are commonly available in the market and are used in various end-use industries. Heat exchangers market growth is primarily driven by rise in HVACR deployment, and other industrial activities, surging energy prices, and rapid industrial expansion in the developing economies.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=750

Browse in-depth TOC on "Heat Exchangers Market"

153 – Tables 
52 – Figures 
243 – Pages

View Detailed Table of Content Here: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/heat-exchanger-market-750.html

Increasing demand of shell & tube type of heat exchangers from various end-use industries

On the basis of type, the heat exchangers market is segmented into four types including, shell & tube, plate & frame, air-cooled, and others. Shell & tube segment dominates the heat exchangers market during the forecast period. Shell & tube heat exchanger are ideal for various end-use industries such as chemical, food & beverage, oil & gas, pulp & paper, and others such as metallurgical, wastewater treatment, and mining. Moreover, shell & tube type of heat exchangers offers a relatively large ratio of heat transfer area to volume and weight.

Europe dominates the heat exchanger market

Europe is the largest market for heat exchangers, owning to established manufacturing, automotive, and industrial sector. European energy efficiency regulations, and demand for sustainable energy consumption will also increase the demand for heat exchangers during the forecast period. The major end use industries of heat exchangers in the region are chemical, energy, HVACR, and others.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=750

The heat exchangers market comprises major players such as ALFA LAVAL (Sweden), Kelvion Holding GmbH (Germany), Exchanger Industries Limited (Canada), Mersen (France), Danfoss (Denmark), API Heat Transfer (US), Boyd Corporation (US), H. Güntner (UK) Limited (Germany), Johnson Controls (Ireland), XYLEM (US), and others.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=750

Browse Adjacent Markets: Equipment Machine and Tooling Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Microchannel Heat Exchanger Market by Type (Condenser, Evaporator, and Water Coil), Application (Automotive, HVAC, Commercial Refrigeration), and Region (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Forecast to 2024

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/microchannel-heat-exchanger-market-32760657.html

Shell & Tube Heat Exchanger Market by Application (Chemicals, Petrochemicals and Oil & Gas, HVACR, Food & Beverages, Pulp & Paper, Power Generation) and Region - Global Forecast to 2020

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/shell-tube-heat-exchangers-market-92257371.html

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra 
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430  
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/heat-exchanger-market.asp
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/heat-exchanger.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

 

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-exchangers-market-worth-19-9-billion-by-2026--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301570991.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Closed Today? Here Are the Hours for Juneteenth.

    The Juneteenth holiday weekend may come as a bit of respite for investors. Last week, they had to navigate increasingly turbulent markets: The  officially entered a bear market on Monday, the Federal Reserve announced a 0.75 percent interest rate hike on Wednesday, and the  finished below 30,000 points on Thursday. Is the Stock Market Closed on Juneteenth?

  • 10 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now

    In this piece we will take a look at the ten best falling stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our introduction of the companies and the general economic outlook, jump right ahead to 5 Best Falling Stocks to Buy Right Now. The start of 2022 had a tinge of optimism to […]

  • Warren Buffett's portfolio is full of buyback opportunities which he calls 'the best use of cash'. Here are 3 companies with the biggest hidden dividend potential

    The Oracle of Omaha regularly buys back Berkshire Hathaway shares too.

  • Top three Aussie miners to shed $11 billion in market value as commodity rout accelerates

    Australia's big three miners were on track to lose more than A$16 billion ($11.12 billion) in combined market value on Monday at current levels, as a commodities selloff over easing China demand and fears of a global recession deepened. Rio Tinto's Australia-listed shares were set to shed nearly A$2 billion in value, BHP more than A$10 billion, and Fortescue Metals over A$4 billion. Lower output from Chinese steel mills has hit demand for iron ore, while prices of commodities like copper and aluminium have slumped on worries that aggressive interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve's and other central banks could tip the global economy into a recession.

  • Don't be duped by doomsayers, JPMorgan says — the S&P will rebound to 4,900. Here are 3 stocks it's using to bet on a bounce

    Anyone positioning their portfolio for a recession could be making a big mistake.

  • Stocks Historically Don’t Bottom Out Until the Fed Eases

    Another week of whipsaw stock trading has many investors wondering how much farther markets will fall. Investors have often blamed the Federal Reserve for market routs. It turns out the Fed has often had a hand in market turnarounds, too.

  • Better EV Stock to Buy: Rivian vs. Nio

    Now that electric vehicle (EV) stocks have tumbled from excessive valuations, many people are looking closer at getting exposure to the sector. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) and China-based Nio (NYSE: NIO) are two popular names with investors. Rivian had a very successful initial public offering late last year and held $17 billion in cash as of March 31.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise, Bitcoin Rebounds After Crash; Beware The Bear Market

    Futures rose as Bitcoin rebounded. It's a bear market, so stay safe. Tesla rival BYD is among a few stocks setting up.

  • Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest says a coming 'worker backlash' could see Zoom skyrocket 1,263% by 2026

    Considering where Zoom shares are trading now, even Ark's bearish scenario implies plenty of upside ahead.

  • Warren Buffett Has Spent $118 Billion Buying These 3 Stocks Over the Past 6 Years

    Riding Warren Buffett's coattails to riches has been a successful moneymaking strategy for decades.

  • Massive Oil Refining Capacity Idle in China as Prices Soar

    (Bloomberg) -- As gasoline prices soar and the US considers invoking Cold War-era laws to boost production, there’s a massive pool of oil refining capacity on the other side of the Pacific Ocean that’s sitting idle. Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-

  • Insiders made the right call by buying US$1.1m Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) stock this year, currently sit on US$30k profit

    Insiders who purchased Annaly Capital Management, Inc. ( NYSE:NLY ) shares in the past 12 months are unlikely to be...

  • China Buys $7.5 Billion of Russian Energy With Oil at Record

    (Bloomberg) -- China continued to snap up Russian energy products last month, including a record quantity of crude oil, lifting purchases to $7.47 billion -- about $1 billion more than April and double the amount of a year ago.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows Af

  • European Stocks Gain With US Futures; Dollar Slips: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Europe gained in choppy trading on Monday as investors weighed whether last week’s selloff had gone far enough to price in concerns about rising rates and slowing growth.Most Read from BloombergPutin May Win in Ukraine, But the Real War Is Just StartingPutin Gets Unexpected Pushback From Ally Over War in UkraineGiant Cruise Ship’s Maiden Voyage May Be to a ScrapyardHousing’s Slowdown Has Economy on the EdgeBitcoin, Ether Bounce Off Lows After Record-Breaking RoutBanks le

  • Want to Retire Early? These 5 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks Can Help

    Buying dividend stocks, which make so much money that they give a chunk of their profits on a regular basis to shareholders, can eventually build a waterfall of cash that can set you financially free. AT&T (NYSE: T) is one of only a few wireless carriers in the United States. The company generates more than $160 billion in annual revenue and uses some of that to pay out a quarterly dividend of $0.278 per share that currently yields a whopping 5.7%.

  • The Housing Market Just Hit a Wall. What’s Next for Prices, Brokers, and Builder Stocks.

    Just a few months ago real estate was flying high. But with mortgage rates rising, brokers are already seeing a sharp slowdown in buyers. The big builders are better positioned to weather a recession.

  • This Telltale Bear Market Signal for Stocks Has Never Been Wrong

    There's no denying that it's been an uphill climb for Wall Street and investors since the year began. Since the three major U.S. indexes hit their all-time closing highs between mid-November and early January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI), broad-based S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), and technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), have respectively tumbled by 19%, 24%, and 34%, as of June 16. More importantly, it firmly places the Nasdaq and S&P 500 in a bear market.

  • Here Is a Silver Lining for The Looming Stock Market Crash

    After a deeply oversold condition in S&P 500, here is a silver lining for the looming stock market crash. Failure of this silver lining could result in …

  • This Tech Stock Looks Attractive—Even in a Recession

    Companies will continue moving to the cloud, even in a recession. Oracle shares offer the cheapest way to play the trend.

  • Warren Buffett Just Bought Lots of Stocks -- Here's the One I'm Most Bullish on

    Legendary investor Warren Buffet has been active over the past few months, surprising Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) followers with his significant stake in Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), initiating new positions in names like Citigroup (NYSE: C) and Paramount Global (NASDAQ: PARA) (NASDAQ: PARA.A), and significantly increasing positions like Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWON.A) (NASDAQ: FWON.K) and Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND). At first glance, Floor & Decor, trading at 23 times earnings, may not look like your textbook Buffett stock, but it's the one I am most bullish on today.