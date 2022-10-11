Heat Interface Units Market to grow by USD 279.8 Mn by 2026, Reduced Investment And Maintenance Costs to Boost Growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat interface units market size is expected to grow by USD 279.8 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.56%, according to Technavio. The reduced investment and maintenance costs, growing district heating market, and growing demand for home energy management systems (HEMS) will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs of wood pellets used in district heating, heat loss in centralized heating systems, and lack of awareness will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Heat Interface Units Market Segmentation

Product

Geography

The indirect HIU segment's market share will increase significantly. Due to the advantages of using indirect HIUs over their direct counterparts, they are very well-liked and held the greatest share of the worldwide HIUs market in 2021. As a result, the circuits can be separately isolated for maintenance, allowing for the cleaning of the water in each circuit.

By doing this, the likelihood of pipe bursts and other damages is reduced. Because of this, they are safer to use, and this benefit will be a major factor in boosting the growth of the market for indirect HIUs during the course of the projected period.

Heat Interface Units Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat interface units market report covers the following areas:

Heat Interface Units Market size

Heat Interface Units Market trends

Heat Interface Units Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the heat interface units market growth during the next few years.

Heat Interface Units Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Heat Interface Units Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Heat Interface Units Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Baxi Heating UK Ltd.

Caleffi SpA

Cetetherm

Danfoss AS

Dutypoint Ltd.

ELCO GmbH

Essco Controls Ltd.

Evinox Energy Ltd.

Fortes Energy Systems

GIACOMINI Spa

Honeywell International Inc.

Ideal Heating Ltd.

Intatec Ltd.

Johnson and Starley Ltd.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings,



Heat Interface Units Market Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will assist heat interface units market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the heat interface units market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the heat interface units market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat interface units market vendors

Heat Interface Units Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56% Market growth 2022-2026 $279.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 7.36 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 56% Key consumer countries China, Russia, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Baxi Heating UK Ltd., Caleffi SpA, Cetetherm, Danfoss AS, Dutypoint Ltd., ELCO GmbH, Essco Controls Ltd., Evinox Energy Ltd., Fortes Energy Systems, GIACOMINI Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ideal Heating Ltd., Intatec Ltd., Johnson and Starley Ltd., KOZANLAR Heating Technologies and Solutions Inc. Org., Rhico District Heating Products Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, S.A. Armstrong Ltd., SAV Systems UK Ltd., and Vital Energi Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Indirect HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Direct HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Caleffi SpA

10.4 Cetetherm

10.5 Danfoss AS

10.6 Dutypoint Ltd.

10.7 Fortes Energy Systems

10.8 GIACOMINI Spa

10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

10.10 Rhico District Heating Products Ltd.

10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

10.12 S.A. Armstrong Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

