Heat Interface Units Market to grow by USD 279.8 Mn by 2026, Reduced Investment And Maintenance Costs to Boost Growth - Technavio

·13 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat interface units market size is expected to grow by USD 279.8 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.56%, according to Technavio. The reduced investment and maintenance costs, growing district heating market, and growing demand for home energy management systems (HEMS) will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs of wood pellets used in district heating, heat loss in centralized heating systems, and lack of awareness will challenge the growth of the market participants.

To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Download Free Sample Report.

Heat Interface Units Market Segmentation

  • Product

  • Geography

The indirect HIU segment's market share will increase significantly. Due to the advantages of using indirect HIUs over their direct counterparts, they are very well-liked and held the greatest share of the worldwide HIUs market in 2021. As a result, the circuits can be separately isolated for maintenance, allowing for the cleaning of the water in each circuit.

By doing this, the likelihood of pipe bursts and other damages is reduced. Because of this, they are safer to use, and this benefit will be a major factor in boosting the growth of the market for indirect HIUs during the course of the projected period. Buy Sample Report.

Heat Interface Units Market Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat interface units market report covers the following areas:

  • Heat Interface Units Market size

  • Heat Interface Units Market trends

  • Heat Interface Units Market industry analysis

This study identifies the growing demand for smart homes and the development of smart cities as one of the prime reasons driving the heat interface units market growth during the next few years. Buy Sample Report.

Heat Interface Units Market Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Heat Interface Units Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Heat Interface Units Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

  • Baxi Heating UK Ltd.

  • Caleffi SpA

  • Cetetherm

  • Danfoss AS

  • Dutypoint Ltd.

  • ELCO GmbH

  • Essco Controls Ltd.

  • Evinox Energy Ltd.

  • Fortes Energy Systems

  • GIACOMINI Spa

  • Honeywell International Inc.

  • Ideal Heating Ltd.

  • Intatec Ltd.

  • Johnson and Starley Ltd.

To find additional highlights on the growth strategies adopted by vendors and their product offerings, Download Free Sample Report.

Heat Interface Units Market Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist heat interface units market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the heat interface units market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the heat interface units market

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat interface units market vendors

Related Reports:

HVAC Equipment Market in North America Research Report, Size, Growth, Trends, Opportunity Analysis, Industry Forecast - 2022-2026

Circuit Breaker Market by End-user, Power rating, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Heat Interface Units Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.56%

Market growth 2022-2026

$279.8 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

7.36

Regional analysis

Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 56%

Key consumer countries

China, Russia, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Baxi Heating UK Ltd., Caleffi SpA, Cetetherm, Danfoss AS, Dutypoint Ltd., ELCO GmbH, Essco Controls Ltd., Evinox Energy Ltd., Fortes Energy Systems, GIACOMINI Spa, Honeywell International Inc., Ideal Heating Ltd., Intatec Ltd., Johnson and Starley Ltd., KOZANLAR Heating Technologies and Solutions Inc. Org., Rhico District Heating Products Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, S.A. Armstrong Ltd., SAV Systems UK Ltd., and Vital Energi Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table Of Contents :

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Indirect HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Direct HIU - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Poland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 Denmark - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Caleffi SpA

  • 10.4 Cetetherm

  • 10.5 Danfoss AS

  • 10.6 Dutypoint Ltd.

  • 10.7 Fortes Energy Systems

  • 10.8 GIACOMINI Spa

  • 10.9 Honeywell International Inc.

  • 10.10 Rhico District Heating Products Ltd.

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 S.A. Armstrong Ltd.

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Heat Interface Units Market 2022-2026
Global Heat Interface Units Market 2022-2026
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-interface-units-market-to-grow-by-usd-279-8-mn-by-2026--reduced-investment-and-maintenance-costs-to-boost-growth---technavio-301644749.html

SOURCE Technavio

