Heat Interface Units Market to grow by USD 279.8 Mn by 2026, Reduced Investment And Maintenance Costs to Boost Growth - Technavio
NEW YORK, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat interface units market size is expected to grow by USD 279.8 million during 2021-2026, at a CAGR of 7.56%, according to Technavio. The reduced investment and maintenance costs, growing district heating market, and growing demand for home energy management systems (HEMS) will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the high costs of wood pellets used in district heating, heat loss in centralized heating systems, and lack of awareness will challenge the growth of the market participants.
Heat Interface Units Market Segmentation
Product
Geography
The indirect HIU segment's market share will increase significantly. Due to the advantages of using indirect HIUs over their direct counterparts, they are very well-liked and held the greatest share of the worldwide HIUs market in 2021. As a result, the circuits can be separately isolated for maintenance, allowing for the cleaning of the water in each circuit.
Heat Interface Units Market Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our heat interface units market report covers the following areas:
Heat Interface Units Market size
Heat Interface Units Market trends
Heat Interface Units Market industry analysis
Heat Interface Units Market Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Heat Interface Units Market, including some of the vendors such as vendors Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Heat Interface Units Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Baxi Heating UK Ltd.
Caleffi SpA
Cetetherm
Danfoss AS
Dutypoint Ltd.
ELCO GmbH
Essco Controls Ltd.
Evinox Energy Ltd.
Fortes Energy Systems
GIACOMINI Spa
Honeywell International Inc.
Ideal Heating Ltd.
Intatec Ltd.
Johnson and Starley Ltd.
Heat Interface Units Market Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period
Detailed information on factors that will assist heat interface units market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the heat interface units market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the heat interface units market
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of heat interface units market vendors
