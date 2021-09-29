U.S. markets close in 3 hours 49 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,368.43
    +15.80 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,474.95
    +174.96 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,554.04
    +7.36 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,228.41
    -1.37 (-0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.44
    +0.15 (+0.20%)
     

  • Gold

    1,730.30
    -7.20 (-0.41%)
     

  • Silver

    21.51
    -0.95 (-4.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1616
    -0.0073 (-0.63%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5170
    -0.0170 (-1.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3433
    -0.0107 (-0.79%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.8570
    +0.3770 (+0.34%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,736.09
    +204.35 (+0.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,035.63
    -12.02 (-1.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,108.16
    +80.06 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,544.29
    -639.67 (-2.12%)
     

Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market to grow by $ 26.01 bn from 2021 to 2025|APAC to emerge as key region | Discover more insights by Technavio

·4 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat-not-burn tobacco products market will grow by USD 26.01 billion, while accelerating at a CAGR of 26.45% from 2021 to 2025. This market research report by Technavio offers key insights into the latest drivers, challenges, and trends, as well as an analysis of the best-performing regions and market segments.

Attractive Opportunities in Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Download A Free Sample To Retrieve Up-to-date Information About the Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market in Minutes!

Drivers and Challenges

Technavio has identified the major drivers and challenges that impact the heat-not-burn tobacco products market. According to our research, the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products is driving market growth. However, the rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Avail a Free Sample and get expert market research analysis at your fingertips!

COVID-19 impact

The COVID-19 pandemic brought the world to a standstill and impacted many markets and industries in different ways. Technavio's report provides a thorough analysis of the effect of the pandemic on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market. The business impact of COVID-19 on the heat-not-burn tobacco products market during 2021-2025 is expected to result in neutral and at par growth.

Find Out More About the Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
Click Here to Fetch a Free Sample

Market Segmentation

The heat-not-burn tobacco products market has been segmented by geography into APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America. APAC will lead the market during the forecast period, with Japan and China being the key revenue-generating economies.

Based on product, the market has been segmented into devices, capsules, and vaporizers. The market share of the devices segment will be the highest during the forecast period.

Some of the Key Vendors and their Offerings:

Technavio has identified key vendors operating in the market. These include Altria Group Inc., British American Tobacco Plc, Fog, and Frog Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd., Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., KT and G Corp., Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd., Philip Morris International Inc., and Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

  • Altria Group Inc.: The company offers a heated tobacco system through its brand Iqos.

  • British American Tobacco Plc: The company offers a wide range of heat-not-burn tobacco products such as vapor products, tobacco heat products, and modern and traditional oral products.

  • Fog and Frog Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.: The company offers a wide range of electronic devices used for heat-not-burn tobacco products through its brand QOQ.

Explore A Wide Range of Reports By Subscribing To Our 14-Day Free Trial through Technavio's Lite and Basic Plans!
Click Here to Avail Our Subscription Offer

Related Reports:

Flavored Cigar Market by Type, Flavor, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Hookah Tobacco Market by Product, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Scope of Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Report:

Report coverage

Details

Base Year

2020

Forecast Period

2021-2025

Incremental Growth

$ 26.01 billion

CAGR

Accelerating at 26.45%

No. of Pages

120

Segmentation

By geography:-

· APAC

· North America

· Europe

· MEA

· South America

By product:-

· Devices

· Capsules

· Vaporizers

Drivers

· Cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products

· Heat-not-burn tobacco products are relatively safer than conventional cigarettes

· Growing number of organized retailing outlets

Challenges

· Rising popularity of smokeless tobacco products

· Distribution challenges

· Stringent regulations on heat-not-burn tobacco products worldwide

Table of Content:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

To Know More Valuable Insights- Click Here!

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-not-burn-tobacco-products-market-to-grow-by--26-01-bn-from-2021-to-2025apac-to-emerge-as-key-region--discover-more-insights-by-technavio-301387214.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Why Camber Energy Stock Surged Today

    Shares of Camber Energy (NYSEMKT: CEI) jumped 18.4% on Tuesday, as investors on social media sites ramped up their bets on the power solutions company. Camber's majority-owned subsidiary, Viking Energy Group, owns interests in oil and gas fields in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi that collectively contain more than 145 active wells. Camber is also expanding into sustainable energy solutions to diversify its business and profit from the growth of alternative fuel sources.

  • Lucid to deliver SUVs in October, Sherwin-Williams cuts guidance on supply chain fears

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi, Julie Hyman, and Brian Cheung break down the morning's top stock movers, including Lucid & Sherwin-Williams

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    What happened Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) just hit a new milestone at the same time that news came out of another upstart EV maker in the U.S. getting ready to jump in the game. With headlines about EV expansion swirling, Nio's American depositary shares are moving higher today.

  • Micron and ASML warn of supply chain problems for semiconductors

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Cheung, and Brian Sozzi break down the latest supply chain concerns from the top names in semiconductors.&nbsp;

  • What GE's Latest Deal Means for Investors

    General Electric's (NYSE: GE) announcement last week that it would buy advanced surgical visualization company BK Medical for $1.45 billion in cash would almost have been an afterthought for GE a decade ago. The deal marks the largest acquisition by CEO Larry Culp, a leader noted for his ability to acquire businesses, and it should give investors confidence in the company's future. BK Medical produces imaging and surgical navigation technology used in surgeries and ultrasound urology.

  • 10 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021

    In this article, we will take look at the 10 best silver mining stocks in 2021. You can skip our detailed analysis of silver mining companies and their future outlook, and go directly to see the 5 Best Silver Mining Stocks in 2021. During uncertain times, investors often take refuge in precious metals. Especially during […]

  • Ark’s Cathie Wood sells $270 million in Tesla shares

    Cathie Wood has sold $270 million in Tesla amid the tech sector selloff. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the details.

  • Why AMC Entertainment Is Rising Today

    Shares of AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC) are moving 2.7% higher in morning trading Wednesday on no specific news to the company. The move may spring from the idea that the so-called "apes" backing AMC could be vindicated in their beliefs that big-money interests have been conspiring against meme stocks. Investors are suing Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) and various market makers, including Citadel Securities, over the role they played in suppressing trading in shares of AMC, GameStop (NYSE: GME), and other meme stocks.

  • 1 Stock I Bought That Could Produce 10X Returns

    LendingClub's purchase of Radius Bank earlier this year is already paying off. Here's what I'm most excited about.

  • China Crackdown is Crushing These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that the China crackdown is crushing. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to China Crackdown is Crushing These 5 Stocks. In the past few months, the Chinese government has moved to tighten control over dual listed companies operating from the […]

  • Got $3,000? 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Load Up on Right Now

    It's a good idea to keep your stock portfolio diversified. For example, you might own some solid dividend-paying blue-chip companies and some faster-growing companies that don't offer dividend payouts. You would do well to spread your dollars across a variety of industries, as well, and perhaps include some investments in real estate (via real estate investment trusts (REITs) and foreign companies.

  • 15 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital

    In this article, we will discuss 15 biotech stocks to buy now according to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ Samsara BioCapital. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Akkaraju and Dybbs’ history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to 5 Biotech Stocks to Buy Now According to Srini Akkaraju and Michael Dybbs’ […]

  • This Growth Stock Could Produce 10X Returns

    Over the next month, would you rather receive $10,000 each day, or have $0.01 that doubles on a daily basis? In the first scenario, you end up with $300,000 -- that sounds pretty good. But if you start with $0.

  • Lucid EV production begins, company says deliveries to start in October

    Electric-vehicle maker Lucid Group Inc. on Tuesday showed off the first cars rolling off its production line and said it will deliver them to customers starting late next month.

  • Lucid Is Ready to Start Making EVs -- These 3 EV Names Won't Be Far Behind

    Lucid is pushing forward with production, but it's not the only one about to hit the road with new electric vehicles.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Never Selling

    There's one really easy way to improve your investing returns -- lengthen your holding period for the stocks of great businesses. Warren Buffett has long maintained that his "favorite holding period is forever." Of course, even Buffett sells some of his stocks occasionally.

  • 3 Tech Stocks That Could Triple in 5 Years

    Albert Einstein is widely credited for calling compound interest the most powerful force in the universe, and it's easy to see why. Building on that idea, we asked three Motley Fool contributors to pick tech stocks that could grow threefold over the next five years. Keep reading to see why CarParts.com (NASDAQ: PRTS), CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD), and Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) made the list.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest added to two of her newer positions, and it added to a third stake of a stock that has shed nearly half of its peak value.

  • 2 Toxic Stocks to Sell Right Now

    Shares in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) and AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are popular among retail investors, ranking among the top 100 widely held on the Robinhood Markets platform. Let's explore how aggressive regulation in China and poor fundamentals could put downside pressure on both companies. In August 2020, China introduced its "three red lines" policy, which restricted leverage ratios for property developers.

  • 1 Reason the Market Is Not Keen on Peloton Stock

    A onetime market darling in 2020, Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) stock is not getting much love lately. There could be a longer-run structural headwind that is keeping Peloton's stock grounded. Although the company earns subscription revenue, the majority of its sales come from long-lasting exercise machines, and here's why that could put investors on pause.