Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market Research Report by Technavio predicts USD 22.22 Bn growth -- 20.91% YOY growth achieved in 2021

NEW YORK, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat-not-burn tobacco products market is growing at a CAGR of 26.21% and is expected to register an incremental growth of USD 22.22 billion between 2020 and 2025. The report analyses the market size and growth. It also provides accurate predictions on the growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Heat-Not-Burn Tobacco Products Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The report recognizes the following as the key players in the heat-not-burn tobacco products market Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, and Japan Tobacco Inc. among others.

The heat-not-burn tobacco products market structure is concentrated in nature.

The devices segment will have a significant share in the heat-not-burn tobacco products market.

The market observed 20.91% YOY growth in 2021. View Sample Report Here .

The heat-not-burn tobacco products market is segmented by product (devices, capsules, and vaporizers)

The devices segment was the largest product segment in the global heat-not-burn tobacco products market in 2021. The segment is driven by the increasing number of test launches of heat-not-burn tobacco devices in different countries of the world. The market growth in the segment will be significant during the forecast period.

By region, the market will observe substantial growth in APAC during the forecast period. The region has a high concentration of regional and global vendors. In addition, the rising number of consumers in APAC opting for less harmful tobacco products is creating huge growth opportunities for vendors operating in the region.

Identify potential segments and regions to invest in over the forecast period. Read Sample Report Now

The heat-not-burn tobacco products market is expected to witness substantial growth during the forecast period, primarily due to the cost-effectiveness of heat-not-burn tobacco products. Heat-not-burn tobacco devices and capsules are becoming more economical than conventional tobacco products. This is due to the raising of taxes on traditional cigarettes, leading to a considerable increase in their prices. Hence, many smokers are shifting to e-cigarettes, including heat-not-burn tobacco products. These products have emerged as a cost-effective option for price-sensitive consumers, thereby increasing their adoption. All these factors are expected to drive the growth of the heat-not-burn tobacco product market during the forecast period.

Story continues

The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges that will influence the market growth. Enquire Now

The heat-not-burn tobacco products market is concentrated. Vendors in the market are adopting inorganic growth strategies such as mergers and acquisitions to remain competitive in the market. For instance, in March 2021, British American Tobacco plc acquired Organigram Inc. to leverage combined expertise in plant-based science and product development. Similarly, in August 2021, Philip Morris International Inc. acquired OtiTopic to leverage its expertise, scientific know-how, and capabilities in inhalation. In July 2021, the company acquired Fertin Pharma to become a majority smoke-free business by 2025 and create growth opportunities beyond nicotine. Many such developments are expected to intensify the competition in the market over the forecast period.

Here are some of the products offered by key vendors:

Altria Group Inc.: The company offers Iqos as its key product.

Ballantyne Brands LLC: The company offers HAUS Heat Not Burn Starter Kit as its key product.

British American Tobacco Plc: Key products offered by the company include glo and neo.

Along with the market data, Technavio offers customizations as per the specific needs of companies. The following customization options are available for the heat-not-burn tobacco products market report:

Regional Analysis

Further breakdown of the market segmentation at requested regions.

Market Player Information

Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players, vendor segmentation, and vendor offerings.

Know the strategies adopted by vendors during the recovery phase. Speak to Our Analyst Now

Our customers who purchased this report also bought,

Heat-not-burn Tobacco Products Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 26.21% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 22.22 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 20.91 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 41% Key consumer countries US, Japan, Italy, and China Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Altria Group Inc., Ballantyne Brands LLC, British American Tobacco Plc, Imperial Brands Plc, Japan Tobacco Inc., Korea Tobacco & Ginseng Corp., PAX Labs Inc., Philip Morris International Inc., Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd., and Vapor Tobacco Manufacturing LLC Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2020

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by Product

5.3 Devices - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.4 Capsules - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.5 Vaporizers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer landscape

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

7.8 Key leading countries

7.9 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Stringent regulations on heat-not-burn tobacco products worldwide

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Landscape disruption

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Altria Group Inc.

10.4 British American Tobacco Plc

10.5 Fog and Frog Technology (Shenzhen) Co. Ltd.

10.6 Imperial Brands Plc

10.7 Japan Tobacco Inc.

10.8 KT and G Corp.

10.9 Mysmok Electronic Technology Co. Ltd.

10.10 Pax Labs Inc.

10.11 Philip Morris International Inc.

10.12 Shenzhen Yukan Technology Co. Ltd.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.3 Research methodology

11.4 List of abbreviations

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-not-burn-tobacco-products-market-research-report-by-technavio-predicts-usd-22-22-bn-growth--20-91-yoy-growth-achieved-in-2021--301600716.html

SOURCE Technavio