Heat Pipes Market to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% | Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc. & Avnet Inc. emerge as Key Contributors to growth|17000 + Technavio Reports

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat pipes market set to grow by USD 976.78 million from 2021 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.17%. The heat pipes market report covers insights on major trends, key growth drivers, and challenges impacting the overall growth of the market.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Heat Pipes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

View Exclusive report on Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, & Customer Behaviour.
Download a FREE Sample Report!

The report identifies growth in the HVAC industry as one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. The use of lHP and PHP in avionic systems will be crucial in fueling the growth of the market over the forecast period.

The Heat Pipes Market is segmented by End-user (Aerospace and Defense, Automotive, Food and beverage, and Others) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The heat pipes market covers the following areas:

  • Heat Pipes Market Sizing

  • Heat Pipes Market Forecast

  • Heat Pipes Market Analysis

  • To uncover more segments for future growth opportunities Click Now!

Gain access to our repository of 17,000+ market research reports instantly for Benchmarking your Marketing Strategies to lead among competitors.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Heat Pipes Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Base Year:

2020

Year-Over-Year Growth in 2021

5.75%

Forecast Period

2021 to 2025

CAGR

Accelerating at 6.17%

Historical Data

2017 to 2021

No. of Pages

120

Exhibits

107

Incremental growth

$ 976.78 Million

Segments covered

End-User & Geography

By End-user

By Region

