The Heat Pipes Market Size to grow by USD 976.78 million | Market Insights highlights the Growth in the HVAC Industry as a Key Driver | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the research report "Heat Pipes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025", the market will witness a YOY growth of 5.75% in 2021 at a CAGR of 6.17% during the forecast period. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (aerospace and defense, automotive, food and beverage, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA).

Attractive Opportunities in Heat Pipes Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Vendor Insights

The heat pipes market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. Currently, a lot of local and regional vendors offer high-tech, highly customized items at lower prices than foreign vendors. The market is likely to become more competitive in the next years as a result of increased product expansions and technological advancements, as well as increased M&A activity.

The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:

Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc.

Avnet Inc.

Foxconn Technology Group

Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

Innergy Tech Inc.

Nidec Corp.

Novark Technologies Inc.

ThermoTek Inc.

Wakefield Thermal Solutions Inc.

WTL Heat Pipe Technology Co. Ltd.

Geographical Market Analysis

APAC will provide maximum growth opportunities in the heat pipes market during the forecast period. According to our research report, the region will contribute 38% of the global market growth and is expected to dominate the market through 2025. China is the largest market for food processing and a major revenue contributor in the region.

Food manufacturers are likely to expand their operations and invest in extra manufacturing capacity in developing nations such as India, China, and Japan as a result of factors such as rising demand for processed foods and changing dietary patterns. In addition, rising disposable incomes and shifting food consumption practices are predicted to drive demand for processed foods and non-staple goods. This is expected to propel the demand for heat pipes in APAC.

Furthermore, countries such as APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA are expected to emerge as prominent markets for the heat pipes market during the forecast period.

Know more about this market's geographical distribution along with the detailed analysis of the top regions. https://www.technavio.com/report/heat-pipes-market-industry-analysis

Key Segment Analysis

The heat pipes market share growth by the aerospace and defense segment will be significant during the forecast period. Heat pipes are widely used in the aerospace and military industries, allowing designers to create moving actuators, military aircraft, particularly in cooling electronics in general aviation fleets, remote terminals, and other components while maintaining thermal control in harsh situations. Due to high production levels, the commercial aviation sector is likely to see robust revenue growth during the forecast period, driven mostly by demand for next-generation aircraft and increased passenger traffic. In addition, during the next two decades, the number of commercial passengers is predicted to quadruple, driving up demand for commercial aircraft.

Key Market Drivers & Trends:

One of the key factors driving growth in the heat pipes market is the growth in the HVAC industry. In HVAC systems, heat pipes are commonly utilized to recover energy from the cooling and heating phases.

The need for HVAC controls will be driven by the increased demand for controlling heating and air conditioning equipment (thermostats) in the United States. The increased need for air quality monitoring systems in emerging nations like China, which helps to reduce the prevalence of respiratory disorders, is expected to drive market expansion.

Heat pipes will be in higher demand as more HVAC equipment is installed in residential, commercial, and industrial buildings. Nearly 40% of the electricity utilized in commercial buildings is consumed by HVAC. Therefore, the growth of the HVAC industry will drive the market for heat pipes globally. The use of LHP and PHP in avionic systems is another factor supporting the heat pipes market share growth.

Heat Pipes Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.17% Market growth 2021-2025 $ 976.78 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.75 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 38% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, UK, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled Advanced Cooling Technologies Inc., Avnet Inc., Foxconn Technology Group, Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd., Innergy Tech Inc., Nidec Corp., Novark Technologies Inc., ThermoTek Inc., Wakefield Thermal Solutions Inc., and WTL Heat Pipe Technology Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

