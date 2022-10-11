U.S. markets closed

Heat Pump Market Size to Grow by USD 35.20 Bn, Air Source Heat Pump to be the Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

·14 min read

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Pump Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 35.20 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64%, according to the latest report from Technavio.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat pump Market 2022-2026

View a comprehensive report summary that describes the market size and forecast along with the research methodology.

The report on the heat pump market provides key trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The growing construction sector, the growing demand for high-temperature heat pumps (HTHPs), and the emergence of building energy management systems (BEMS) are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as disposal challenges and adverse environmental impacts of refrigerants, high installation or upfront costs, and lack of awareness are expected to challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The heat pump market covers the following areas:

Heat Pump Market Sizing
Heat Pump Market Forecast
Heat Pump Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the market by product (air source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, and exhaust air heat pumps) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The air source heat pump segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. ASHPs offer various economic benefits. These heat pumps take heat from the external environment. They deliver more than twice the heat energy to a building than the electrical energy consumed. In addition, factors such as the ongoing development of larger commercial and institutional buildings, reduced cost of installation of air-source heat pumps, and government initiatives are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Bard Manufacturing Co. Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Dantherm AS, Denso Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Glen Dimplex Deutschland GmbH, Guangdong Aoxin Heat Pump Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kensa Group, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers heat pumps, which include air-to-water heat pump systems that provide a total solution for domestic heating and hot water supply.

  • Danfoss AS - The company offers heat pumps, which include oil-free heat pumps and industrial heat pumps that help in reducing emissions and minimizing carbon footprints.

  • Ingersoll Rand Inc. - The company offers heat pumps that include XV18 Variable Speed Heat Pump, XV19 Variable Speed Low Profile Heat Pump, and XV20i Variable Speed Heat Pump.

  • Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers heat pumps that include HeatPAC Heat Pumps, DualPAC Heat Pumps, Customized Heat Pumps, and York Heat Pumps.

Heat Pump Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 35.20 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

8.36

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 44%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Japan, South Korea, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Bard Manufacturing Co. Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Dantherm AS, Denso Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Glen Dimplex Deutschland GmbH, Guangdong Aoxin Heat Pump Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kensa Group, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, and STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2021

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five forces summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by Product

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by Product

  • 5.3 Air source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.4 Ground source heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.5 Exhaust air heat pumps - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 5.6 Market opportunity by Product

6 Customer Landscape

  • 6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

  • 7.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 7.2 Geographic comparison

  • 7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.11 France - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.12 South Korea - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

  • 7.13 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 8.1 Market drivers

  • 8.2 Market challenges

  • 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

  • 9.1 Overview

  • 9.2 Vendor landscape

  • 9.3 Landscape disruption

  • 9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

  • 10.1 Vendors covered

  • 10.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 10.3 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 10.4 Danfoss AS

  • 10.5 Ingersoll Rand Inc.

  • 10.6 Johnson Controls International Plc

  • 10.7 Lennox International Inc.

  • 10.8 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

  • 10.9 NIBE Industrier AB

  • 10.10 Rheem Manufacturing Co.

  • 10.11 Robert Bosch GmbH

  • 10.12 STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

11 Appendix

  • 11.1 Scope of the report

  • 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 11.4 Research methodology

  • 11.5 List of abbreviations

