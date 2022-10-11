Heat Pump Market Size to Grow by USD 35.20 Bn, Air Source Heat Pump to be the Largest Revenue-generating Product Segment - Technavio

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Heat Pump Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. The market size is expected to grow by USD 35.20 billion from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64%, according to the latest report from Technavio.

The report on the heat pump market provides key trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis. The growing construction sector, the growing demand for high-temperature heat pumps (HTHPs), and the emergence of building energy management systems (BEMS) are driving the growth of the market. However, factors such as disposal challenges and adverse environmental impacts of refrigerants, high installation or upfront costs, and lack of awareness are expected to challenge the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The heat pump market covers the following areas:

Heat Pump Market Sizing

Heat Pump Market Forecast

Heat Pump Market Analysis

Market Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the market by product (air source heat pumps, ground source heat pumps, and exhaust air heat pumps) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and the Middle East and Africa). The air source heat pump segment will be the largest contributor to market growth during the forecast period. ASHPs offer various economic benefits. These heat pumps take heat from the external environment. They deliver more than twice the heat energy to a building than the electrical energy consumed. In addition, factors such as the ongoing development of larger commercial and institutional buildings, reduced cost of installation of air-source heat pumps, and government initiatives are expected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Bard Manufacturing Co. Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Dantherm AS, Denso Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Glen Dimplex Deutschland GmbH, Guangdong Aoxin Heat Pump Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kensa Group, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, among others, are the main players in the market. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

Daikin Industries Ltd. - The company offers heat pumps, which include air-to-water heat pump systems that provide a total solution for domestic heating and hot water supply.

Danfoss AS - The company offers heat pumps, which include oil-free heat pumps and industrial heat pumps that help in reducing emissions and minimizing carbon footprints.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. - The company offers heat pumps that include XV18 Variable Speed Heat Pump, XV19 Variable Speed Low Profile Heat Pump, and XV20i Variable Speed Heat Pump.

Johnson Controls International Plc - The company offers heat pumps that include HeatPAC Heat Pumps, DualPAC Heat Pumps, Customized Heat Pumps, and York Heat Pumps.

Heat Pump Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.64% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 35.20 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 8.36 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 44% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, South Korea, and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Bard Manufacturing Co. Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Danfoss AS, Dantherm AS, Denso Corp., Emerson Electric Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Glen Dimplex Deutschland GmbH, Guangdong Aoxin Heat Pump Air Conditioning Co. Ltd., Hayward Holdings Inc., Ingersoll Rand Inc., Johnson Controls International Plc, Kensa Group, Lennox International Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., NIBE Industrier AB, Nortek Inc., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Robert Bosch GmbH, and STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Industrials Market Reports

