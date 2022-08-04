U.S. markets close in 2 hours 3 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,151.03
    -4.14 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,715.83
    -96.67 (-0.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,696.62
    +28.46 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,909.01
    +0.09 (+0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.19
    -2.47 (-2.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,807.70
    +31.30 (+1.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.14
    +0.25 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0243
    +0.0071 (+0.70%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6960
    -0.0520 (-1.89%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2161
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.1100
    -0.7210 (-0.54%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,628.33
    -851.32 (-3.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    519.43
    -13.20 (-2.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,448.06
    +2.38 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,932.20
    +190.30 (+0.69%)
     

Heat Pump Water Heater Market to Surge 2x by 2032, Spurred by Integration of Internet of Things (IoT): Fact.MR Study

FACT.MR
·8 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“The integration of heat pump water heater with IoT helps in tracking the abnormalities in heat pump water heaters, subsequently reducing system failure. Thus, the integration is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the Heat Pump Water Heater market during the forecast period,” says an analyst at Fact.MR

United States, Rockville MD, Aug. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global heat pump water heater market was valued at US$ 1.4 Billion in FY 2021, reaching US$ 1.6 Billion in 2022, as per a recently published market research study by Fact.MR. During the forecast period ranging from 2022 to 2032, the market is poised to incline at a 6.8% value CAGR, concluding at a valuation of US$ 3.08 Billion. The utilization of air, water, or geothermal heat to generate hot water is one of the prominent features offered by heat pump water heaters, which in turn, will proliferate their industry outlook in the coming years.

Demand for heat pump water heaters has increased, registering a historical CAGR of 2.0% from 2017 to 2021. Strict governmental regulations and policies to curb emissions from HVAC equipment across the residential and commercial sectors will augment product penetration. Governments across major regions including North America and Asia Pacific are retrofitting heating & cooling equipment across buildings to meet their emission targets, will further boost the technology advancements.

For Critical Insights on this Market, Request for More Info at:

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7583

Rising need for sustainable technologies from the residential sector will bolster the product requirement. The majority of governments around the globe are implementing various policies and schemes to promote the distribution of clean technologies in the residential and commercial sectors, improving the technology perception. Additionally, stringent emission norms and regulations will compel constructors to install energy-efficient and renewable technologies, will stimulate the heat pump water heater market demand.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • Global heat pump water heater market growth to double until 2032

  • By application, residential applications to experience maximum growth, at a CAGR of 4.8% until 2032

  • U.S to be an opportunistic heat pump water heater market, accruing 30.5% revenue in 2022

  • India to be one of the most opportunistic markets across the Asia-Pacific, accumulating 17.8% revenue in 2022

Market Competition

Penetrating new geographies, collaborating with government agencies or service providers and rebranding initiatives comprise some major strategies adopted by prominent Heat Pump Water Heater Service providers. Some prominent market developments are as follows:

  • In August 2020, Panasonic Corporation partnered with Systemair on technology to launch heating and cooling products for offering its customers with more options related to HVAC products, including heat pumps. Both companies will have their separate sales channels and branding for these products.

  • In August 2020, Bosch Thermotechnology launched the Bosch Tronic 3000, a line of electric instantaneous water heaters that significantly reduce hot water wait times in light commercial applications. The new series, which includes four new types, is the first stage in Bosch’s intended cutting-edge, new dynamic electric instantaneous water heater portfolio.

  • In July 2020, Daikin launched Daikin SmartSource, a dedicated outdoor air system (DOAS) for heat pumps that enables efficient and cost-effective cooling and heating in all conditions using 100% fresh outside air. It also taps a water source heat pump's hot gas reheat coil in addition to the unit's primary DX coil; to enhance the efficiency of the heat pump.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Heat Pump Water Heater Market, Request Methodology at

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=7583

Category-wise Analysis

Based on application, Fact.MR forecasts heat pump water heaters for residential applications are expected to be most sought after. According to the report, the segment is projected to experience a CAGR of 4.8% during the 2022-2032 period of assessment. Growing urbanization in the developing countries has supplemented the construction of new residential buildings, which has propelled the urge for energy-efficient HVAC systems.

The Start-Up Ecosystem:

Heat Pump Water Heater Providers such as HoCoSto, Nostromo, Malta Inc., Inficold, Stash Energy, Nexol Photovolthermic, OffGridBox, Gelsons Corporate, and Solar Water Solutions, among others are adopting various marketing strategies such as new product launches, geographical expansion, merger and acquisitions, partnerships and collaboration to identify the interest of potential buyers and create a larger customer base. For instance,

  • In June 2022, Nostromo, which specializes in energy storage in buildings, signed an agreement with the Soroka University Medical Center of the Clalit Group for the installation of an energy storage system – the first to be installed in a hospital in Israel. The system will be installed in the refurbished energy center of the operating rooms at the hospital.

  • The collaboration between the two bodies was created as part of the Zero Carbon Hospital Challenge competition to promote solutions for energy efficiency and reduction of carbon emissions at Soroka Medical Center, held at the initiative of the HealthIL community and the PLANETech climate change community.

Key Segments Covered in the Heat Pump Water Heater Market Report

  • By Application :

    • Residential Applications

      • Single Family

      • Multi-Family

    • Commercial Applications

  • By Capacity :

    • Less than 50 Gallons

    • 50-100 Gallons

    • 00-200 Gallons

    • Above 200 Gallons

  • By Region :

    • North America

    • Latin America

    • Europe

    • Asia Pacific

    • Middle East & Africa

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7583

More Insights Available

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global heat pump water heater market, presenting historical analysis from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (residential and commercial), and capacity (less than 50 gallons, 50-100 gallons, 100-200 gallons, and above 200 gallons) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Fact.MR’s Domain Knowledge in Industrial Goods

Our Industrial Goods consulting team guides organizations at each step of their business strategy by helping you understand how the latest influencers account for operational and strategic transformation in the Industrial Goods sector. Our expertise in recognizing the challenges and trends impacting the global Industrial Goods industry provides indispensable insights and support – encasing a strategic perspective that helps you identify critical issues and devise appropriate solutions.

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Domain-

Carbon Fiber Market - Consumption of carbon fiber in the aerospace & defense industry is projected to increase rapidly at a CAGR of 10.3%. Government organizations are investing huge amounts in the aerospace & defense industry, which is further fueling the demand for carbon fiber across regions.

Resilient Flooring Market - Based on the aforementioned projections, Fact.MR’s report expects the global resilient flooring industry to grow at nearly 7% CAGR until 2031, surpassing a valuation of over US$ 14 Bn by the end of the assessment period.

Ammunition Market - Demand is being driven primarily by increased defense spending to counter external aggression. Another driving factor for ammunition manufacturers is the development of lightweight bullets with polymer casings.

Personal Protective Equipment Market - According to Fact.MR, market research and competitive intelligence provider, the market for Personal Protective Equipment grew at a 4.8% CAGR from 2015 to 2021. Adoption of stringent regulatory frameworks for worker safety has expanded the market for personal protective equipment.

Construction Equipment Rental Market - Demand for earth moving material will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 5% during the 2015-2022 historical period of assessment, while demand for Material Handling Machinery proliferated at a rate of 5.1% during the same period. China will dominate the global market, registering a growth opportunity worth US$ 90 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Brushless DC Motor Market - The worldwide brushless DC motor market was estimated at US$ 18 Billion in 2021 and is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032. As of 2022, the industry is forecast to be valued at US$ 19 Billion, representing a Y-o-Y increase of 5.5%.

Air Purifier Market - Demand is especially strong for HEPA filtration air purifiers, while activated carbon filter and UV-based purifiers are also experiencing heightened growth. Demand for activated carbon filter air purifier is rising, as well as demand for ionic filters air purifiers across regions.

Portable Generators Market - The global portable generator market expected to be valued at USD 850 million in 2021, and it is projected to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period 2021-2031.

Gardening Equipment Market - Growth in demand and sales can be attributed to technological advancements taking place in the industry. Lawn mowers, lawn aerators, and power tools are gardening equipment that run either on electricity or fuel, and hence, efficiency is what consumers seek.

Non Destructive Testing Market - Non-destructive Testing (NDT) market was valued at USD 8.5 billion by 2021-end and is expected to reach a value of USD 15.2 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period 2021-2031.The manufacturing sector is expected to account for 20% of the NDT revenue.

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


Recommended Stories

  • Oil Falls Below $90 for First Time Since Before Russia Invasion of Ukraine

    Crude oil prices fell to their lowest point since early February, before global oil markets contracted in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate crude, the U.S. oil benchmark, was down 1.5% to $89.33 on Thursday, falling for the second day in a row. Over the course of the week, West Texas crude has lost 9.4%, the largest one week percentage decline since April, according to the Oil Price Information Service (OPIS).

  • Oil falls to nearly 6-month lows after surprise U.S. crude, gasoline build

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Oil prices slid about 4% on Wednesday to almost six-month lows, after U.S. data showed crude and gasoline stockpiles unexpectedly surged last week and as OPEC+ said it would raise its oil output target by 100,000 barrels per day (bpd). West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures fell $3.76, or 4%, to $90.66, the lowest settlement since Feb. 10. The same premium for WTI futures neared a four-month low.

  • Cracker Barrel Makes a Change Customers Hate

    Recently, Cracker Barrel announced recently a new menu item. Surprisingly, however, it was met with immediate backlash: creating a divide in those who love and hate Cracker Barrel. Plant based foods being featured as a part of classic menu items, or as new standalone products, is not unheard of.

  • Can Autos Keep This Steelmaker's Results Rising?

    Cleveland-Cliffs is dealing with supply chain troubles in the auto sector, which reduced demand for its steel. That could change.

  • Chip makers have a message for car makers: Your turn to pay

    The shortages of computer chips that forced global automakers to scrap production plans for millions of cars over the past two years are easing - at a new and permanent cost to the car companies. What had been “war room operations” to manage chip shortages are becoming embedded features of vehicle development, say executives in both industries. Newly created teams at the likes of General Motors Co, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co are negotiating directly with chipmakers.

  • Pelosi's Taiwan trip shows US and China aren't ready to fight over 'third rail' of chips

    The entire semiconductor industry seemed to be holding its breath as Nancy Pelosi’s plane made its final approach to Taipei this week. Some in the sector now appear to be exhaling.

  • Generac Suffers a Power Outage

    Generac Holdings reported a Q2 earnings beat Wednesday morning and reaffirmed their guidance, but the stock looks like it has made a key reversal to the downside. Let's check and see what the indicators are saying.

  • U.S. proposes new consumer protection rules for airline passengers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday proposed new rules to strengthen airline passenger protection and require airlines to provide vouchers that do not expire when passengers are unable to fly for certain pandemic-related reasons. The rules would codify the Transportation Department’s longstanding interpretation that failing to provide refunds when an airline cancels or significantly changes a U.S. flight constitutes an unfair practice. Those requirements would include offering refunds if airlines made changes that impact departure or arrival times by three hours or more for a domestic flight or six hours or more for an international flight if passengers did not accept alternative arrangements.

  • Bayer says arbitration ruling over BASF claims is imminent

    Bayer's chief executive said an arbitration court would soon decide on claims brought by rival BASF, saying it overpaid for assets that Bayer sold to secure antitrust clearance for the takeover of Monsanto. Bayer CEO Werner Baumann told analysts in a call on Thursday that the ruling was expected "shortly" and that there was hardly any potential to seek recourse should Bayer disagree with the verdict. BASF in 2019 took Bayer to a previously agreed arbitration court, claiming that Bayer had not fully disclosed personnel costs when it negotiated the sale of two assets bundles.

  • Saudi Arabia Raises Oil Prices for Asia to Record Levels

    (Bloomberg) -- Saudi Arabia raised oil prices for buyers in Asia to record levels, a sign the world’s largest exporter sees the region’s market remaining tight.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeDespite indications that slowing economies are starting to hit global demand for crude, state producer Saudi Aramco incre

  • Small Deposits: Vanguard launches new fund; TD hit with class action lawsuit

    A roundup of recent banking and finance news from the Philadelphia area: Vanguard Group officially launched its latest environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investment fund with partner Baillie Gifford. The Vanguard Baillie Gifford Global Positive Impact Stock Fund became available for investment earlier this month. It has a dual-mandate investment strategy in which portfolio managers target companies that will generate returns as well as positive social and/or environmental impact.

  • Conoco sweetens shareholder returns by $5 billion as profit jumps

    Oil and gas prices have skyrocketed with Western sanctions on major producer Russia throttling energy supply amid a rebound in demand from pandemic lows. Crude is trading about 25% higher since the start of the year and results also benefited from strong natural gas prices. Houston, Texas-based ConocoPhillips said the average price received for a barrel of oil and gas rose 77% from a year earlier to $88.57.

  • Rosneft says Sakhalin-1 oil, gas project output has not resumed

    Russia accused U.S. energy major ExxonMobil on Thursday of unilaterally stopping oil production at a Pacific joint venture, raising the stakes in a standoff with the western oil company which is pulling out of the country. Western countries and their allies imposed a variety of sanctions on Russia after Moscow sent its troops to Ukraine for a "special military operation". Moscow retaliated by blocking foreign investors assets and seizing them in some cases.

  • Walmart to cut hundreds of corporate jobs - WSJ

    Around 200 jobs are being cut, the WSJ said, adding that the retailer notified employees in its Bentonville, Arkansas headquarters and other corporate offices of its restructuring move. Several companies, including Tesla Inc, Netflix Inc, and Coinbase Global Inc have also been cutting jobs and slowing hiring as global economic growth slows due to higher interest rates, inflation and an energy crisis in Europe.

  • When can you retire? This beginner’s guide can help you find the answer.

    Savings is only half the equation to figure out when you can stop working and relax. There's another important number to know—here's 5 steps to calculating it.

  • “If It Goes Lower, Buy Some More”: 10 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years. If you want to read about some more semiconductor stocks for the next 20 years, go directly to 5 Semiconductor Stocks for the Next 20 Years. Lawmakers in the United States recently passed the CHIPS Act, a legislation aimed at providing massive […]

  • More Governments Are Warming to Rare Earths Funding, Lynas Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. said more developed nations could invest in new capacity for the critical minerals, after the US government agreed $120 million of funding for the company’s planned facility there.Most Read from BloombergSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThis Is How China Could Hit Back Over Pelosi’s Taiwan VisitChina Warns Airlines to Avoid ‘Danger Zones’ Around TaiwanGovernments in Western Europe, the US, and Japan are newly focused on creating mor

  • Toyota’s Earnings Miss Estimates. Tesla’s Margins Are Twice as Big.

    The Japanese car company reported its first-quarter results for its fiscal 2023, sending the stock lower.

  • European Gas Steadies as Gazprom Signals More Turbine Delays

    (Bloomberg) -- Natural gas prices in Europe reversed losses after Russia signaled that more equipment for the Nord Stream pipeline could be caught up in sanctions-related delays.Most Read from BloombergChina Stokes Tensions With Missiles Reportedly Overflying TaiwanHow a Celebrity CEO’s Rule of Fear Helped Bring Down Hot Startup ZilingoSneakerhead Accused of Running Huge Air Jordan Ponzi SchemeThree compressor turbines in Russia are in need of repairs and may be subject to the same sanctions ris

  • Visa suspends payments on Pornhub after lawsuit, pressure from Bill Ackman

    Visa has temporarily halted card payments for ads across Pornhub and parent company MindGeek following a lawsuit that alleged the payments processor “intended to help” the platforms monetize on child pornography.