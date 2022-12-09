Heat pump water heater market: Growth opportunities led by A. O. Smith Corp, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat pump water heater market size is forecasted to increase by USD 7,218.42 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 24.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The advantages of heat pump water heaters and new product launches will drive the market's growth.

Technavio categorizes the global heat pump water heater market as a part of the electrical components and equipment market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Guangdong PHNIX Eco Energy Solution Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NIBE Industrier AB, Nyle Systems LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, V Guard Industries Ltd., and Vaillant Group.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage.

Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers ( purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important ), which range between LOW and HIGH.

Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The market is segmented by application (residential and commercial), type (air source heat pump and geothermal heat pump), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Residential/Commercial)

Residential: Heat pump water heaters are quite popular in residential buildings due to their various advantages, including their high efficiency and sustainable alternative to conventional heating systems. Since heat pump water heaters are becoming more and more important in residential structures, changes in residential building construction directly affect demand for them. The market for heat pump water heaters is being driven by the growing requirement for goods that are energy-efficient and specifically developed for use in applications for producing hot water in homes and flats. Due to positive government initiatives and tax breaks granted for the installation of energy-saving devices, the market for heat pump water heaters is anticipated to rise in the residential sector.

What are the key data covered in the heat pump water heater market?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the heat pump water heater market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the heat pump water heater market size and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the heat pump water heater market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of heat pump water heater market vendors

Heat Pump Water Heater Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 166 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.07% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 7218.42 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 20.5 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 54% Key countries US, China, France, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Guangdong PHNIX Eco energy Solution Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NIBE Industrier AB, Nyle Systems LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, V Guard Industries Ltd., and Vaillant Group Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

