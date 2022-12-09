U.S. markets closed

Heat pump water heater market: Growth opportunities led by A. O. Smith Corp, Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat pump water heater market size is forecasted to increase by USD 7,218.42 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 24.07%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The advantages of heat pump water heaters and new product launches will drive the market's growth.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global heat pump water heater market as a part of the electrical components and equipment market, which covers products and companies engaged in the manufacturing of electric cables and wires, electrical components, and electrical equipment.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download the Sample Report.

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Guangdong PHNIX Eco Energy Solution Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NIBE Industrier AB, Nyle Systems LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, V Guard Industries Ltd., and Vaillant Group.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the heat pump water heater market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by application (residential and commercial), type (air source heat pump and geothermal heat pump), and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Segmentation by application (Residential/Commercial)

  • Residential: Heat pump water heaters are quite popular in residential buildings due to their various advantages, including their high efficiency and sustainable alternative to conventional heating systems. Since heat pump water heaters are becoming more and more important in residential structures, changes in residential building construction directly affect demand for them. The market for heat pump water heaters is being driven by the growing requirement for goods that are energy-efficient and specifically developed for use in applications for producing hot water in homes and flats. Due to positive government initiatives and tax breaks granted for the installation of energy-saving devices, the market for heat pump water heaters is anticipated to rise in the residential sector.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy a report.

Related Reports -

Geothermal Heat Pump Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– size is estimated to increase by USD 4.89 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 8.36%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers geothermal heat pump market segmentation by end-user (residential and non-residential) and geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Submersible Pump Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026– size is estimated to increase by USD 5.05 billion from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.63%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. Furthermore, this report extensively covers the submersible pump market segmentation by application (bore well and open well) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America)

What are the key data covered in the heat pump water heater market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the heat pump water heater market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the heat pump water heater market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the heat pump water heater market across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of heat pump water heater market vendors

Heat Pump Water Heater Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

166

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.07%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 7218.42 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

20.5

Regional analysis

Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

Europe at 54%

Key countries

US, China, France, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

A. O. Smith Corp., Ariston Holding NV, Bradford White Corp., Carrier Global Corp., Daikin Industries Ltd., Fujitsu General Ltd., Glen Dimplex Group, Guangdong PHNIX Eco energy Solution Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., LG Corp., MIDEA Group Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., NIBE Industrier AB, Nyle Systems LLC, Panasonic Holdings Corp., Rheem Manufacturing Co., Rinnai Corp., STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG, V Guard Industries Ltd., and Vaillant Group

Market dynamics

Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Industrials" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market Overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global heat pump water heater market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Applicaton Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Type

  • 7.3 Air source heat pump - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Geothermal heat pump - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Market opportunity by Type

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 A. O. Smith Corp.

  • 12.4 Bradford White Corp.

  • 12.5 Daikin Industries Ltd.

  • 12.6 Fujitsu General Ltd.

  • 12.7 Glen Dimplex Group

  • 12.8 Guangdong PHNIX Eco energy Solution Ltd.

  • 12.9 Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd.

  • 12.10 LG Corp.

  • 12.11 MIDEA Group Co. Ltd.

  • 12.12 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

  • 12.13 NIBE Industrier AB

  • 12.14 Panasonic Holdings Corp.

  • 12.15 Rheem Manufacturing Co.

  • 12.16 Rinnai Corp.

  • 12.17 STIEBEL ELTRON GmbH and Co. KG

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market 2023-2027
Global Heat Pump Water Heater Market 2023-2027
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-pump-water-heater-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-a-o-smith-corp-ariston-holding-nv-bradford-white-corp---technavio-301698556.html

SOURCE Technavio

