U.S. markets open in 5 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,703.00
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    36,143.00
    +15.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,806.00
    -25.00 (-0.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,191.20
    +0.80 (+0.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.92
    +0.70 (+0.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.80
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    -0.10 (-0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1370
    -0.0003 (-0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    18.48
    -0.92 (-4.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3630
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.3110
    +0.0010 (+0.00%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,694.41
    +747.96 (+1.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,015.83
    +21.41 (+2.15%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,538.24
    +46.87 (+0.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,765.66
    +543.16 (+1.92%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Diving into DeFi as investors brace for volatile 2022'

DeFi expert Jim Bianco joins Jared Blikre to break down an interesting year ahead on Wednesday, 1/12 at 2PM ET.

Heat Shield Market to Record a CAGR of 3.54% by 2026 | Autoneum Holding Ltd. and COOL IT Thermo-Tec Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat shield market is set to grow by USD 2.84 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth momentum of the market in 2022 is 3.25%.

Attractive Opportunities in Heat Shield Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026
Attractive Opportunities in Heat Shield Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Download FREE Sample Report to explore growth opportunities in the heat shield market

The heat shield market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The heat shield market covers the following areas:

Heat Shield Market Sizing
Heat Shield Market Forecast
Heat Shield Market Analysis

Drivers and Challenges
The rise in the number of vehicles in use is one of the key factors driving the heat shield market growth. According to the statistics of the last decade, the global use of vehicles has increased significantly by 40%, which is estimated to have crossed 200 per thousand people. This has led to a rise in the consumption of engine oil. Moreover, the life span of vehicles and their sales is increasing, which is expected to drive the global demand for heat shields during the forecast period.

The adoption of safety features in the automobile industry is one of the key challenges faced by the heat shield market. Safety features are incorporated to make luxury vehicles more safe and reliable. This is resulting in making crossovers safer to drive. In addition, customers are giving a slight preference to safety features while buying vehicles. There has also been a rise in awareness and implementation of ratings of safety by the automotive industry. Thus, the rising inclusion of safety technologies by automotive manufacturers is expected to have a negative impact on the heat shield market growth during the forecast period.

For more information about the various drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the heat shield market, View Our Free Sample Report Now

Market Segmentation
Technavio analyzes the market by product (metallic and non-metallic) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The heat shield market share growth by the metallic segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. Metallic heat shields are reliable, and they protect the structures from extreme temperatures with their thermal insulation and radiative cooling mechanisms. Beneficial features such as these are boosting the growth of the metallic segment in the heat shield market. By geography, APAC is expected to dominate the market. The region will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the heat shield market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

  • Autoneum Holding Ltd.

  • COOL IT Thermo-Tec

  • Dana Inc.

  • ElringKlinger AG

  • HAPPICH GmbH

  • Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

  • Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd.

  • Tenneco Inc.

  • Unifrax I LLC

  • Zircotec Ltd.

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000. View 3 reports monthly and Download 3 Reports Annually!

Related Reports:

  • Turbine Control System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025: The turbine control system market share is expected to increase by USD 4.35 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.95%. Download Free Sample Report

  • Automotive Hydraulics System Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026: The automotive hydraulics system market share is expected to increase by USD 5.79 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 2.99%. Download Free Sample Report

Heat Shield Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 2.84 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

3.25

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 42%

Key consumer countries

US, China, Germany, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Autoneum Holding Ltd., COOL IT Thermo-Tec, Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, HAPPICH GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Unifrax I LLC, and Zircotec Ltd.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-shield-market-to-record-a-cagr-of-3-54-by-2026--autoneum-holding-ltd-and-cool-it-thermo-tec-among-key-vendors--technavio-301458140.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood is expecting a ‘bloodbath’ in this segment of the market: ‘autos are one example of…many disturbances out there in the world order’

    Cathie Wood, the star fund manager and chief executive of ARK Invest, in a Tuesday monthly market update says that the used car market is where she is expecting possible losses after a surge in values.

  • Philips shares slide as shortages and recall hit profits

    AMSTERDAM (Reuters) -Philips shares plunged more than 11% on Wednesday morning after the Dutch health technology company hiked the cost of its massive recall of ventilators and said earnings would take a big hit from global supply chain shortages. Comparable sales fell 10% on a yearly basis to 4.9 billion euros, Philips said, as hospitals had to postpone the installation of equipment due to a lack of parts. Van Houten said the supply chain problems had intensified over the fourth quarter, and were not expected to disappear in the first months of 2022.

  • Chinese Technology Stocks Jump as Cheap Valuation Lures Buyers

    (Bloomberg) -- A gauge of Chinese technology shares rallied by the most in three months as investors took advantage of attractive valuations in the battered sector and the prospect of looser monetary policy conditions.Most Read from BloombergRepeat Booster Shots Spur European Warning on Immune-System RisksCypriot Scientist Says Deltacron Covid Variant Isn’t ErrorEurope Slowly Starts to Consider Treating Covid Like the FluWorld’s Worst-Performing Bank Lent Billions to China EvergrandeStocks Halt

  • Morgan Stanley has an 'overweight' rating on these 3 stocks yielding up to 9.1% — nail them down in case inflation soars even higher

    The Wall Street giant really likes these dividend stocks — for very good reasons.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Today

    Many stocks in the electric vehicle (EV) sector have been in correction mode over the last month. The shares of Chinese EV maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have been no exception, dropping more than 12% over the past four weeks. Nio shares remained up 3.3% as of 11 a.m. ET.

  • A 27-year-old truck driver just became Robinhood’s first big headache of 2022

    Finra has ordered the zero-commission app Robinhood to pay Jose Batista almost $30K and found the company liable for his investment losses when it restricted trading on meme stocks in Jan 2021.

  • These Are Our 3 Favorite Growth Stocks to Buy In January

    If you're looking for some worthwhile growth stocks to buy and hold through the storm, you've come to the right place. Lithium Americas (NYSE: LAC), ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), and Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ: CGNX) are three growth stocks that could be good buys in January. Scott Levine (Lithium Americas): If you're like most growth investors, you've undoubtedly come across plenty of ink spilled about electric vehicles since the market is expected to grow considerably over the next decade.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 2 Stocks? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Buy’

    The start of a new year is always a convenient time to evaluate, or reevaluate, the stock portfolios. With a year’s worth of data behind us, and fresh forecasts ahead, investors can use the fresh start on the calendar to figure out if they need a rethink on their investment strategy. In a note from Morgan Stanley, chief investment officer Mike Wilson defines the key question for investors now as a simple binary decision, between staying with relative winners or going ‘bottom fishing.’ Each has i

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • Expect more than 4 rate increases in 2022, and a lot of market volatility, says JPMorgan’s Dimon: ‘If we’re lucky’ the Fed can engineer a “soft landing.”‘

    JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon says the consumer remains in great shape in 2022 but also said that volatility could be elevated in financial markets as the Federal Reserve aims to navigate a COVID-induced surge in inflation.

  • Tech Is Tearing Back. Why Nvidia and 4 Others Look Like Winners, Unlike Intel.

    Analysts at Bank of America are bullish on semiconductors. They see Nvidia and four others as key winners from 2022 trends.

  • Why Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Are Under Pressure Today

    The stock of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB), a company developing DNA sequencing machines, is losing ground after an investor update. Preliminary fourth-quarter sales figures missed expectations, driving the stock 11.8% lower as of 12:54 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Preliminary sales figures from the fourth quarter weren't bad, but they were slightly less than the market was expecting.

  • AT&T Soon Will Catch Up to Rival Verizon. The Stock Is a Buy.

    Citi analysts believe the merger of Discovery and AT&T's WarnerMedia will be an important catalyst for AT shares.

  • Dow Jones Gains As Powell Makes This Inflation Pledge; Tesla Offers Opportunity; GE Stock Rallies

    The Dow Jones rose after Fed chair Jerome Powell made an inflation pledge. Tesla stock is offering a new opportunity. GE stock jumped.

  • Why Shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp Rose Today

    Shares of the blank check company Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: DWAC) rose 14% today for no apparent reason. As a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), Digital World Acquisition Corp went public with the intent of acquiring a private business to bring it public. In late October, the SPAC announced that it intended to merge with and take public Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent of TRUTH Social.

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. But which are the best Chinese stocks to buy or watch right now? JD.com , Nio, Li Auto, Xpeng and BYD Co.. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity.

  • Why Tilray, Organigram, and Hexo Stocks Bounced Today

    Canadian cannabis company Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) reported its fiscal 2022 second-quarter earnings results yesterday, and its shares soared. The company surprised investors with a profitable quarter and strong revenue growth. Today, Tilray peer Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) also reported solid quarterly results.

  • Why Plug Stock Popped Today

    This morning, analysts at investment megabank Citigroup cut their price target on the fuel cell leader, but instead of falling, Plug Power stock popped 2.7% (as of 10:20 a.m. ET). Arguing that Plug Power is actually a chemicals company rather than a renewable energy company, Citi observes in its note today that chemicals stocks rallied in 2021 (as TheFly.com reports). On the one hand, this has Citi worried enough to cut its price target on Plug by 34%, to $37 per share.

  • Why Butterfly Network Stock Is Soaring 20% Today

    Shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) soared over 20% on Tuesday morning after the company released preliminary results for its fourth quarter and full-year 2021 earnings. As of 12:05 p.m. ET today, the maker of ultrasound devices is up 19.8% for the day. Before the market opened this morning, Butterfly Network put out a press release outlining its financial results for the end of 2021.

  • J.P. Morgan’s 2 Stock Picks With Over 80% Upside Potential

    Less than two weeks into the new year, the key question is coming clear: should we buy the dip? The markets are swooning a bit, so far in January. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are registering losses in 2022’s cumulative trading sessions – 2% on the S&P, and 4.5% on the NASDAQ. A combination of headwinds and tailwinds are pushing on equities. The former include the Omicron wave of COVID-19, as well as ongoing disruptions in the supply chains and labor markets. On the positive side, Omicron is