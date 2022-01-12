Heat Shield Market to Record a CAGR of 3.54% by 2026 | Autoneum Holding Ltd. and COOL IT Thermo-Tec Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, Jan. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The heat shield market is set to grow by USD 2.84 bn from 2021 to 2026. The growth momentum of the market is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% during the forecast period. The year-over-year growth momentum of the market in 2022 is 3.25%.

Attractive Opportunities in Heat Shield Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The heat shield market report offers a comprehensive analysis of the strategies adopted by vendors and the trends, drivers, and challenges affecting the market size. This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The heat shield market covers the following areas:

Heat Shield Market Sizing

Heat Shield Market Forecast

Heat Shield Market Analysis



Drivers and Challenges

The rise in the number of vehicles in use is one of the key factors driving the heat shield market growth. According to the statistics of the last decade, the global use of vehicles has increased significantly by 40%, which is estimated to have crossed 200 per thousand people. This has led to a rise in the consumption of engine oil. Moreover, the life span of vehicles and their sales is increasing, which is expected to drive the global demand for heat shields during the forecast period.

The adoption of safety features in the automobile industry is one of the key challenges faced by the heat shield market. Safety features are incorporated to make luxury vehicles more safe and reliable. This is resulting in making crossovers safer to drive. In addition, customers are giving a slight preference to safety features while buying vehicles. There has also been a rise in awareness and implementation of ratings of safety by the automotive industry. Thus, the rising inclusion of safety technologies by automotive manufacturers is expected to have a negative impact on the heat shield market growth during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

Technavio analyzes the market by product (metallic and non-metallic) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). The heat shield market share growth by the metallic segment is expected to be significant during the forecast period. Metallic heat shields are reliable, and they protect the structures from extreme temperatures with their thermal insulation and radiative cooling mechanisms. Beneficial features such as these are boosting the growth of the metallic segment in the heat shield market. By geography, APAC is expected to dominate the market. The region will account for 42% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key countries for the heat shield market in APAC.

Some Companies Mentioned

Autoneum Holding Ltd.

COOL IT Thermo-Tec

Dana Inc.

ElringKlinger AG

HAPPICH GmbH

Morgan Advanced Materials Plc

Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd.

Tenneco Inc.

Unifrax I LLC

Zircotec Ltd.

Heat Shield Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.54% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.84 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.25 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution APAC at 42% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Autoneum Holding Ltd., COOL IT Thermo-Tec, Dana Inc., ElringKlinger AG, HAPPICH GmbH, Morgan Advanced Materials Plc, Nihon Tokushu Toryo Co. Ltd., Tenneco Inc., Unifrax I LLC, and Zircotec Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

