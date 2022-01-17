U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.57
    -0.25 (-0.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.00
    +3.50 (+0.19%)
     

  • Silver

    23.02
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1408
    -0.0008 (-0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3655
    -0.0024 (-0.18%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5430
    +0.3430 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,646.06
    -558.90 (-1.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,025.53
    -0.20 (-0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,595.19
    +52.24 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,333.52
    +209.24 (+0.74%)
     

Heat Therapy Market to Gain Revenue from Massive Demand for Products in Managing Musculoskeletal Disorders, Valuation to Exceed US$ 1.7 Bn by 2031: TMR Study

·6 min read

Growing popularity of knee and neck heat wraps with rechargeable batteries to propel sales revenues in heat therapy market

Manufacturers focusing on user comfort and convenience to meet rising demand for OTC heat therapy devices for home care

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat therapy products have been widely popularized for pain relief in a range of musculoskeletal disorders and in sports medicine. The growing awareness about the effectiveness of knee and neck heat wraps in chronic pain management is driving revenue gains to companies in the heat therapy market. The global valuation is projected to advance at CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2031 (forecast period).

TMR Logo
TMR Logo

Rapidly evolving telehealth practices has accelerated the growth prospects of the heat therapy products market. Manufacturers are keenly equipping hot pads and compresses with features that improve user comfort and convenience, thus extending the avenue, concurs analysts in an in-depth study on the heat therapy market.

Request Brochure of Heat Therapy Market Research Report - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=75381

The popularity of machine-washable and electric hands-free wrapping heat pads and likely to spur revenue generation in the next few years. Hospitals have been a lucrative end user for players in the heat therapy market, finds the TMR study. The demand for advanced devices and a large target customer base is propelling the prospects. Continuous innovation in heat therapy devices has led to introduction of products that offer comparable benefits to users comparable to steam rooms and saunas.

Key Findings of Heat Therapy Market Study

Electric Heating Pads to Gather Traction for Managing Musculoskeletal Disorders: Companies in the heat therapy market have gained substantive revenue gains from the rise in demand for electric heating pads relieving contractures, spasms, and chronic pain. Electric heat pads have emerged as a convenient technology for managing these musculoskeletal conditions.

On the other hand, manufacturers in the heat therapy market are leaning on raising awareness about making discerning use of electric heating pads in a bid to prevent damage to inner muscles and risks from excessive use in certain patient cohorts.

Request for Analysis of COVID-19 Impact on Heat Therapy Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=75381

Sales of OTC Products Spurs Revenue Growth: The OTC products held the leading share of the global heat therapy market. Rise in demand for OTC heat therapy devices for home care over the past few years has spurred the revenue generation.

Technological Advancements in Knee and Neck Heat Wraps to Propel Prospects: Continuous product advancements in the heat therapy market especially pertain to increasing user comfort and convenience in knee and neck heat wraps to tap into the massive demand for these products. The introduction of therapeutic heat wraps that are equipped with rechargeable batteries has boosted the market outlook. Additionally, the option of varying the temperature level has attracted users, thereby enriching the sales prospects of products in the heat therapy market.

TMR offers custom market research services that help clients to get information on their business scenario required where syndicated solutions are not enough, Request for Custom Research - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=75381

Heat Therapy Market Study: Drivers

  • The high worldwide prevalence of musculoskeletal conditions is a key driver of the heat therapy market. Especially in elderly population, musculoskeletal disorders pose a large health burden. Expected rise in disability associated with musculoskeletal condition in the next few years will thus propel the market prospects.

  • Strides being made by the e-commerce sector have extended the avenue for commercialization of products, assert the analysts in the TMR study on the heat therapy market.

Heat Therapy Market Study: Regional Dynamics

  • North America held a major share of the global heat therapy market in 2020. Prevalence of chronic pain and continuous launch of technologically advanced devices are propelling the heat therapy market prospects.

  • Opportunities in the Asia Pacific market are projected to rise at rapid growth rate during the forecast period. Japan, India, and China are expected to witness remarkably lucrative countries. A rapidly aging population is one of the key trends spurring the prospects.

Buy Heat Therapy Market Report – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=75381&ltype=S

Heat Therapy Market Study: Key Players

Some of the key players in the heat therapy market are:

  • Thermo Tek Inc.

  • DJO LLC

  • Cardinal Health

  • The Mentholatum Company

  • CarexHealth Brands, Inc.

  • Halyard Worldwide, Inc.

  • Kobayashi Pharmacuticalco., Ltd

  • Medline Industries, Inc.

Global Heat Therapy Market: Segmentation

  • Heat Therapy Market, by Type

  • Heat Therapy Market, by Application

  • Heat Therapy Market, by End User

  • Heat Therapy Market, by Region

Modernization of healthcare in terms of both infrastructure and services have pushed the healthcare industry to new heights, Stay Updated with Latest Healthcare Industry Research Reports by Transparency Market Research:

AI in Drug Discovery Market: AI in drug discovery market was valued at US$ 0.35 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 36.1% from 2021 to 2031. Artificial intelligence (AI) is expected to be a lucrative technology in the healthcare industry.

Home Diagnostics Market: The global home diagnostics market was valued over US$ 5.34 Bn in 2020. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2031. Home diagnostics, also referred to as at-home diagnostics, enables patients or users to conduct different types of tests directly at home.

Hypodermic Needles Market: Hypodermic needles market was valued at US$ 2.1 Bn in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of ~6% from 2021 to 2031. Hypodermic needles play important role in research requiring sterile conditions. A hypodermic needle significantly reduces contamination during inoculation of a sterile substrate.

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit Our YouTube Channel and hit subscribe for Future Update - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey
Transparency Market Research
State Tower,
90 State Street,
Suite 700,
Albany NY – 12207
United States
USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com
Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Browse PR - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/heat-therapy-market.htm

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-therapy-market-to-gain-revenue-from-massive-demand-for-products-in-managing-musculoskeletal-disorders-valuation-to-exceed-us-1-7-bn-by-2031-tmr-study-301461818.html

SOURCE Transparency Market Research

Recommended Stories

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks To Buy And Watch: This EV Startup Flashes Buy Signal

    Hundreds of Chinese companies are listed on U.S. markets. China is the world's most-populous nation and the second-largest economy with a booming urban middle class and amazing entrepreneurial activity. Often dozens of Chinese stocks are among the top performers at any given time, across an array of sectors.

  • Which Are The 3 Crypto Coins In Cybersecurity To Keep An Eye On During The Current Year

    The number of hacker assaults on the Internet grows with time. Too many cybercriminals are attempting to obtain access to people’s personal information in order to steal their wealth.

  • Koch Engineered Solutions Acquires DEPCOM Power to Build New Industry Platform in Renewables and Electrical Infrastructure Value Chain

    DEPCOM’s full-service solar power solutions will be central to Koch Industries’ development of renewable electric generation platform

  • Binance Ties Up With Bangkok Billionaire on Thai Crypto Exchange

    (Bloomberg) -- Binance Holdings Ltd. reached an agreement with Thai billionaire Sarath Ratanavadi’s Gulf Energy Development PCL to study a digital asset exchange in the Southeast Asian nation.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in T

  • Blank Check Firms in Singapore Test Alternative to U.S. Path

    (Bloomberg) -- Two special purpose acquisition companies are set to start trading in Singapore this week, in a test of an alternative to the U.S. for the increasingly popular vehicles. The challenge now for the city-state is to attract others and cement its position as one of the earliest Asian markets to embrace SPACs.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as

  • Gold Edges Higher as Policy Outlook Weighed Against Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged higher after its best week in two months as traders weigh the outlook for monetary policy against the threat posed by a fresh coronavirus wave in the U.S.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro

  • What Strategists Are Eyeing in Markets as Treasury Yields Spike

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury yields are quickly moving higher as investor expectations grow that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates in March and follow up with further moves throughout the year.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Che

  • Issa brothers plot multi-billion bid for Boots

    Asda’s owners, the billionaire Issa brothers, are examining a multi-billion pound swoop for pharmacy chain Boots as tightening debt markets may threaten to scupper a potential deal.

  • Macau casino operators gain billions as govt keeps licences at six, Sands China soars

    HONG KONG (Reuters) -Shares of Macau's top casino operators racked up as much as HK$65.53 billion ($8.42 billion) on Monday - or 15% of their market value - as the government of the world's largest gambling hub retained the limit on casino licences to six. By the close of the Hong Kong market, the six Macau casino operators had gained 9.9% in value, or HK$42.2 billion, putting the overall market value of the oprators at about HK$469 billion. Sands China led the rally.

  • Unilever signals pursuit of GSK consumer arm; shares fall

    Unilever signalled on Monday it would pursue a deal for GlaxoSmithKline's consumer healthcare business, calling it a "strong strategic fit" but its shares fell more than 7%, highlighting investors' doubts about its 50-billion-pound ($68.4 billion) offer. GSK confirmed over the weekend that it had rejected the Dove soap maker's bid for the business, which is home to brands such as Sensodyne toothpaste, Emergen-C vitamin supplement and Panadol painkiller. GSK, led by boss Emma Walmsley, has hired Goldman Sachs and Citigroup to review Unilever's approach but it will not engage in talks unless Unilever bumps up its offer, sources familiar with the matter said.

  • BBVA to pay more than 7 billion euros to shareholders in 2021, 2022, chairman says

    Spain's BBVA expects to distribute more than 7 billion euros ($8 billion) to shareholders in 2021 and 2022, around a fifth of its current market capitalization, chairman Carlos Torres said in a post on the Spanish bank's website on Monday. Torres added the bank was open to additional investments and shareholder distributions "in order to be within our target range, with a capital ratio between 11.5 and 12 percent in 2024."

  • First Mover Asia: Bitcoin Continues Its Sluggishness Amid Darkening Economic Signs

    Market moves: Bitcoin's price hovered above $43,000 as investors looked for signs that the cryptocurrency's price had hit a bottom point. Catch the latest episodes of CoinDesk TV for insightful interviews with crypto industry leaders and analysis. The crypto price slump continues.

  • Mexican entrepreneur Garza Calderon confirms interest in Citi asset sale

    Mexican entrepreneur Javier Garza Calderon aims to bid on the consumer banking arm of Citigroup in the country, pledging to return it to Mexican hands, he said in a statement Sunday. Garza Calderon, founder of the organization "Entrepreneurs for the Fourth National Transformation (E4T)," said he was interested in inviting other business leaders to form a group of investors to analyze the possible acquisition. "I perceive a great opportunity to rescue its historical, cultural and financial assets so that they return to the hands of Mexican businessmen," Garza Calderon said in a statement shared with Reuters.

  • Walmart Filings Reveal Plans to Create Cryptocurrency, NFTs

    (Bloomberg) -- Walmart Inc. is preparing to create its own cryptocurrency and collection of non-fungible tokens, filings with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office show, setting the stage for meeting its customers in the emerging metaverse.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, T

  • Robinhood vs. E*TRADE

    Upstart Robinhood offers commission-free trading but has cut corners to book profits while E*TRADE's competitive commissions allow customers to access an impressive basket of resources.

  • China Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With Omicron

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronIran-Backed Houthis Claim Drone Strikes on UAE, Three DiePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the fi

  • Chinese Property Giant Country Garden Endures Sector’s Latest Selloff

    The company’s bond due in 2026 has declined steeply in recent days, dropping by more than 20 cents on the dollar in three sessions.

  • Derivatives Data Shows Softening Crypto Enthusiasm

    The wind seems to be out of crypto’s sails for now.

  • Glaxo Rejects $68 Billion Unilever Bid for Consumer Business

    (Bloomberg) -- GlaxoSmithKline Plc said it rejected an offer from Unilever Plc for the drugmaker’s consumer healthcare unit last year that valued the business at about 50 billion pounds ($68 billion).Most Read from BloombergDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivablePutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Virus Has Changed. Ma

  • Gulf Energy, Binance announce Thailand crypto partnership

    Binance, one of the world's biggest cyrptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will set up a crypto exchange with Thailand's Gulf Energy Development, both firms said on Monday. Gulf Energy in a disclosure to the stock exchange said its agreement with Binance is a response to the rapid growth in digital asset infrastructure in Thailand. Binance said it would set up the cryto exchange and related businesses in the country.