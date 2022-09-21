Heat Transfer Fluids Market worth $5.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Transfer Fluids Market size is estimated to USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report MarketsandMarkets™. Heat transfer is the movement of thermal energy between physical systems depending on temperature and pressure. Fluids that are used as a medium for the heat transfer process are called heat-transfer fluids (HTFs). HTFs maintain the temperature of a system and enhance energy savings by transferring heat from one system to another. These fluids store heat to prevent overheating any thermal device by circulating the fluid through its mechanical parts.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=861

Browse in-depth TOC on "Heat Transfer Fluids Market"

184 – Tables

52 – Figures

190 – Pages

In terms of value, mineral oils are estimated to be the second-largest market in the global HTF market, by product type, during the forecast period.

Mineral oils are clear, odorless liquids used as HTFs. They are liquid by-products of refining crude oil used to produce gasoline and other petroleum products. They are in high demand as they are less expensive than glycol-based fluids and synthetic fluids and can be reused by mixing with fuel in oil-based boilers. However, they are not recommended for high-temperature operations [more than 300°C (572°F)] as they experience about six times the rate of degradation if exposed to higher temperatures.

Automotive is estimated to be the third-largest end-use by value in 2022

In the automotive sector, HTFs are used in lubrication, anti-freezing, and cooling applications. Engine oils, batteries, compressors, automatic transmission systems, motors, air handling systems, and heat exchangers utilize HTFs. They are used in moderate temperature range applications. Mineral oil-based HTFs are used in gear, engines, shock absorption, power steering, and motors, whereas antifreeze and cooling applications utilize glycol-based HTFs.

Story continues

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=861

The Dow Chemical Company is the largest player operating in the HTFs market. The company offers a variety of HTFs which find use in various industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, HVAC, chemical, renewable energy, and environmental test chambers. It has a high focus on low-cost production to serve emerging markets worldwide and has many registered patents owing to its extensive R&D efforts. It manufactures HTF under than brand name Dowtherm and Ucartherm. The company has a presence in 160 countries.

Europe accounted for second largest region, by value, during the forecast period

Europe is the second-largest chemical producer in the world, accounting for almost 15% of the total sales in 2020. The presence of a strong base of chemical, automotive, and food & beverage industries create a high demand for HTFs in the country. Thus, the chemical industry is witnessing high demand for HTFs. Also, the need for resource efficiency and low-carbon and environmentally sustainable products has led to high R&D investment by many industries. The European Union (EU) has also planned to reduce the average global temperature by 2°C (35.6°F) based on its energy and climate policies. This has driven the use of renewable sources of energy.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=861

Some major players active in the HTF market are The Dow Chemical Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Exxon Mobil (US), Chevron (US), Dow (US), Shell plc (Netherlands), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India), Paratherm (US), Phillips 66 Company (US), and Arkema (France). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their presence in the market. New product launches and investment & expansion have been the leading strategies adopted by the major players in the last five years to strengthen their competitiveness and broaden their customer base in the global HTF market.

Browse Adjacent Markets: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

ENGINEERED FLUIDS MARKET - Type (Lubricants, Solvents, Heat Transfer Fluids), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace), Region

FUNCTIONAL FLUIDS MARKET - Type (Process Oil, Hydraulic & Transmission Fluid, Metal Working Fluid, Heat Transfer Fluid, and Others) & by Application (Industrial, Construction, Transportation, and Others)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/thermic-fluid-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermic-fluids.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-transfer-fluids-market-worth-5-8-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301629432.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets