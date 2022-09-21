U.S. markets close in 4 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,871.03
    +15.10 (+0.39%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,832.59
    +126.36 (+0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,450.01
    +24.96 (+0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,801.16
    +13.66 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    83.45
    -0.49 (-0.58%)
     

  • Gold

    1,675.70
    +4.60 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.40
    +0.21 (+1.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9877
    -0.0096 (-0.96%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5530
    -0.0180 (-0.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1327
    -0.0053 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.1370
    +0.4340 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,233.77
    +159.88 (+0.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    441.58
    +3.70 (+0.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,227.48
    +34.82 (+0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,313.13
    -375.29 (-1.36%)
     

Heat Transfer Fluids Market worth $5.8 billion by 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

0
·5 min read

CHICAGO, Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heat Transfer Fluids Market size is estimated to USD 3.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 5.8 billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 9.3% between 2022 and 2027, according to a new report MarketsandMarkets™. Heat transfer is the movement of thermal energy between physical systems depending on temperature and pressure. Fluids that are used as a medium for the heat transfer process are called heat-transfer fluids (HTFs). HTFs maintain the temperature of a system and enhance energy savings by transferring heat from one system to another. These fluids store heat to prevent overheating any thermal device by circulating the fluid through its mechanical parts.

MarketsandMarkets Logo
MarketsandMarkets Logo

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=861

Browse in-depth TOC on "Heat Transfer Fluids Market
184 – Tables
52 – Figures
190 – Pages

In terms of value, mineral oils are estimated to be the second-largest market in the global HTF market, by product type, during the forecast period.

Mineral oils are clear, odorless liquids used as HTFs. They are liquid by-products of refining crude oil used to produce gasoline and other petroleum products. They are in high demand as they are less expensive than glycol-based fluids and synthetic fluids and can be reused by mixing with fuel in oil-based boilers. However, they are not recommended for high-temperature operations [more than 300°C (572°F)] as they experience about six times the rate of degradation if exposed to higher temperatures.

Automotive is estimated to be the third-largest end-use by value in 2022

In the automotive sector, HTFs are used in lubrication, anti-freezing, and cooling applications. Engine oils, batteries, compressors, automatic transmission systems, motors, air handling systems, and heat exchangers utilize HTFs. They are used in moderate temperature range applications. Mineral oil-based HTFs are used in gear, engines, shock absorption, power steering, and motors, whereas antifreeze and cooling applications utilize glycol-based HTFs.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=861

The Dow Chemical Company is the largest player operating in the HTFs market. The company offers a variety of HTFs which find use in various industries such as pharmaceutical, food & beverage, HVAC, chemical, renewable energy, and environmental test chambers. It has a high focus on low-cost production to serve emerging markets worldwide and has many registered patents owing to its extensive R&D efforts. It manufactures HTF under than brand name Dowtherm and Ucartherm. The company has a presence in 160 countries.

Europe accounted for second largest region, by value, during the forecast period

Europe is the second-largest chemical producer in the world, accounting for almost 15% of the total sales in 2020. The presence of a strong base of chemical, automotive, and food & beverage industries create a high demand for HTFs in the country. Thus, the chemical industry is witnessing high demand for HTFs. Also, the need for resource efficiency and low-carbon and environmentally sustainable products has led to high R&D investment by many industries. The European Union (EU) has also planned to reduce the average global temperature by 2°C (35.6°F) based on its energy and climate policies. This has driven the use of renewable sources of energy.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=861

Some major players active in the HTF market are The Dow Chemical Company (US), Eastman Chemical Company (US), Exxon Mobil (US), Chevron (US), Dow (US), Shell plc (Netherlands), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (India), Paratherm (US), Phillips 66 Company (US), and Arkema (France). These players have adopted various growth strategies to expand their presence in the market. New product launches and investment & expansion have been the leading strategies adopted by the major players in the last five years to strengthen their competitiveness and broaden their customer base in the global HTF market.

Browse Adjacent Markets:  Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

ENGINEERED FLUIDS MARKET - Type (Lubricants, Solvents, Heat Transfer Fluids), End-Use Industry (Electronics & Semiconductor, Automotive, Chemical Processing, Oil & Gas, Power Generation, Aerospace), Region

FUNCTIONAL FLUIDS MARKET - Type (Process Oil, Hydraulic & Transmission Fluid, Metal Working Fluid, Heat Transfer Fluid, and Others) & by Application (Industrial, Construction, Transportation, and Others)

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 
630 Dundee Road 
Suite 430 
Northbrook, IL 60062 
USA: +1-888-600-6441 
Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com
Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/thermic-fluid-market.asp 
Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com
Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/thermic-fluids.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/heat-transfer-fluids-market-worth-5-8-billion-by-2027--exclusive-report-by-marketsandmarkets-301629432.html

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets

Recommended Stories

  • 10 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Chinese stocks to avoid amid economic slowdown. If you want to read about some Chinese stocks, go directly to 5 Chinese Stocks to Avoid Amid Economic Slowdown. Investors around the world have been impacted from the prolonged COVID-19 policies of the Chinese government that have slowed down growth […]

  • Jeffrey Gundlach says bonds are ‘wickedly cheap’ compared to stocks — and offers one way to get a 9% return without much risk

    The bond king, Jeffrey Gundlach, is now very favorably disposed toward the asset class he knows best.

  • ‘She never explained anything’: I’m a senior citizen and I lost $100,000 in the stock market this year. Can I sue my financial adviser?

    THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin,  I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    One thing that tends to work in the long run is buying shares of high-quality companies that pay solid, reliable dividends. While the stock market could continue to suffer, it looks like a great time to pick up some shares of AT&T (NYSE: T), International Paper (NYSE: IP), and Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI). Telecom giant AT&T is out of the media business.

  • 2 Beaten-Down Stocks to Buy and Hold for 10 Years

    There are currently plenty of publicly traded companies to choose from that fit the bill. Roku's stock is down by nearly 70% this year as the streaming company has faced multiple problems, some of which are related to macroeconomic headwinds. Roku makes much of its revenue through advertisements on its platform, and spending on ads has decreased as businesses deal with inflation, lower customer spending, and other issues.

  • The Pick of the Defense Sector Is Now an Even Better Value

    The case for buying stock in defense and aerospace giant Raytheon Technologies (NYSE: RTX) just got a little stronger. While the company is facing ongoing headwinds in 2022, and its full-year outlook has some uncertainty attached to it, CEO Greg Hayes' latest presentation at the Morgan Stanley Laguna Conference indicated the business is ideally placed to benefit from solid end demand in its markets. As usual, it's a good idea to start with what Hayes said about the headline guidance, which was slightly disappointing.

  • “The Fed Has Overreacted”: 10 Risky Stocks to Buy Today

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 risky stocks to buy today in line with the expectation of a soft landing. If you want to skip our discussion on the economic stance of JPMorgan’s strategists, you can go directly to 5 Risky Stocks to Buy Today. Marko Kolanovic, a global […]

  • Possible bearish signals as Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) insiders disposed of US$29m worth of stock

    The fact that multiple Broadcom Inc. ( NASDAQ:AVGO ) insiders offloaded a considerable amount of shares over the past...

  • Ford Stock Just Got Hammered: Buy the Dip?

    The Detroit automaker's shares sank by a double-digit percentage Tuesday after management said parts shortages would hurt its third-quarter results.

  • This Ultra-High-Yield Stock-Split Stock Is a Smarter Buy Than Tesla or Shopify

    This passive-income powerhouse offers a nearly 15% yield and is slated to split its shares in less than a week.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Stock Market Downside Risk Is Limited; Here Are 3 Stocks to Consider

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last three months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t go much lower from here. JPMorgan global market strategist Marko Kolanovic is taking a guardedly optimistic view of the coming year, noting: "We believe that any downside from here

  • Pfizer Inc.'s (NYSE:PFE) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

    It is hard to get excited after looking at Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) recent performance, when its stock has declined 8.9...

  • Is Trending Stock Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) a Buy Now?

    Novavax (NVAX) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • 3 Safe Dividend Stocks to Beat Inflation

    Owning a group of reliable dividend payers can help an investor avoid panic selling during troubling economic times.

  • Beyond Meat suspends COO after alleged nose biting incident

    Beyond Meat has suspended its Chief Operating Officer Doug Ramsey after he was arrested this past weekend for allegedly biting a man’s nose.

  • Is Shopify Stock a Buy Now?

    It's clear today that Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) business is going through more than just a modest growth hangover period following pandemic-related demand surges in 2020 and 2021. The e-commerce platform is shaking up its management team, projecting bigger losses ahead, and posting weaker engagement metrics. Shopify is a much stronger business than it was just a few years ago.

  • S&P 500 History Points to a Sharp Bounce After Fed Meeting

    (Bloomberg) -- For equity investors sunk in gloom, the interest rate rise expected from the Federal Reserve on Wednesday may actually yield some relief.Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Up More Troops, Resumes Nuclear Threat Over UkraineHome-Flipper Opendoor Hit With Losses in Echo of Zillow CollapseTycoon's Wild $3 Billion Gamble on ‘China's LVMH’ Crashes‘Mute Your Phones’: Trump Special Master Hearing Descends Into ChaosFed Set to Reveal ‘Pain’ Coming in Next Stage of Inflation FightUS stock

  • 10 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up

    In this article, we discuss the 10 tech stocks to avoid as inflation heats up. If you want to read about some tech stocks to avoid amid rising inflation, go directly to 5 Tech Stocks to Avoid As Inflation Heats Up. The benchmark indexes of the United States stock market have been sliding as the […]

  • Mohamed El-Erian Says Stagflation Is Coming; Here Are 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio

    The ‘70s are coming back in a big way, and while that’s not so bad in fashion or in music, it’s safe to say that no one really wants that ‘70s economy back. That was the decade that brought stagflation, a nasty mix of high inflation, increasing unemployment, and stagnant job growth. Economists had long thought that combo impossible, but the economic mismanagement of the Carter Administration proved them wrong. At least one top economist, Mohamed El-Erian from Allianz, sees a stagflationary perio

  • 2 Top Buffett Stocks To Buy and Hold for the Long Haul

    At first glance, these stocks don't seem to fit Buffett's investing style at all. But if you take a deeper look, it all makes sense.