Heated pool and elevator: Splendid Yarmouth Port antique home at $1.79M

This splendid antique home in historic Yarmouth Port is located in one of the most beautiful neighborhoods on Cape Cod. The house sits on Church Street, north of Route 6A, near the center of the village and a few blocks away from a grand marsh.

"It's an oasis and just a wonderful property," said listing agent Cathleen McAbee of Kinlin Grover Compass.

Built in 1817, the well-maintained home includes a heated pool and features nearly 5,000 square feet of living space. The house, priced at $1,790,000, offers five bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one half bath. And it sits on nearly a full acre of land, with mature plantings and delightful specimen trees.

This gracious Yarmouth Port antique home features a heated pool and an elevator. It is priced at $1,790,000

The home features expansive living areas, graced with wood floors and lots of built-ins. These lovely spaces include a first-floor library with a private bathroom. There is also an elevator that runs from the ground floor to the main living area, which can be handy after a big trip to the supermarket or for folks who want to skip the stairs.

The primary bedroom is located in a separate wing of the home, offering complete privacy. This bedroom features built-in bureaus, a wonderfully large walk-in closet and private French doors that access the pool and outdoor shower area. The bathroom includes a walk-in shower and a luxurious soaking tub.

Also on the property, a separate building houses a guest or au pair suite above a two-car garage. There is an additional two-car garage attached to the main house.

A particularly delightful aspect of the home's location is the walkability it offers. The Yarmouth Port Library and the Edward Gorey House are a two- or three-minute walk from the home. Restaurants in the vicinity include the Old Yarmouth Inn (a third of a mile from the home) and Inaho, a half mile away.

The serene Historical Society of Old Yarmouth nature trails are also located within easy walking distance from the home.

The home and the setting are simply spectacular. If you are seeking an elegant house in a beautiful location, it may well be worth a trip to Yarmouth Port for a look-see.

Story continues

House details for 16 Church St. in Yarmouth Port

Address: 16 Church St., Yarmouth Port

Price: $1,790,000

Rooms: five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, one half bath

Square feet: 4,988

Lot size: 0.99 acre

Year built: 1817

MLS#: 22303138

Contact: Cathleen McAbee, Kinlin Grover Compass, 508-246-0900

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Yarmouth Port home for sale on Cape Cod: Antique gem with pool