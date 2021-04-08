Heatherdale Appoints Marilyne Lacasse, P.Geo as Vice-President, Exploration

VANCOUVER, BC/ ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021 / Heatherdale Resources Ltd. ("Heatherdale" or the "Company") (TSXV:HTR) is pleased to announce that Ms. Marilyne Lacasse, P.Geo has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration for the Company, effective April 1, 2020.

"Ms. Lacasse is considered one of the most talented, young exploration geologists in the Pacific Northwest and we are very grateful for her acceptance of the position of Vice President, Exploration for our Company." said Rob McLeod, President and CEO of Heatherdale. "Her experience and strength in working safely in challenging geological terranes, track record for discovering mineralization and incorporation of new and innovative technologies are impressive. Her abilities and enthusiasm for exploration anywhere from advanced-stage resource expansion to greenfields project has enabled her to attract additional technical talent in both Alaska and Canada."

Marilyne Lacasse has over ten years of experience working in mineral exploration, ranging from Project Management of feasibility-stage underground to grass-roots and project generation. Primarily working in northwest BC and southeast Alaska, she has diverse base and precious metals experience in multiple metallogenic belts and deposit types, including: intrusive-related, porphyry, epithermal and orogenic vein types, Archean lode-gold and VMS systems. Most recently, Ms. Lacasse has consulted for multiple junior exploration companies with her Geological Management Firm, Outbounds Consulting, specializing in oversite of drilling programs as well as high-angle mountaineering geology. She progressed from field geologist to Project Manager with IDM Mining Ltd. at the Red Mountain Underground Gold Project in northwest BC. Ms. Lacasse has also worked with New Gold, Northern Superior Resources and Cabra consulting through her career. She obtained her BSc. in Geology from University of Quebec at Montreal (UQAM) and is a Professional Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About Heatherdale Resources

Heatherdale Resources Ltd.'s founding vision is to be an industry leader in transparency, inclusion and innovation. Guided by our Vision and through collaboration with local and Indigenous communities and stakeholders, Heatherdale builds shareholder value through our technical expertise in mineral exploration, engineering and permitting. The Company holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Niblack copper-gold-zinc-silver VMS project, located adjacent to tidewater in southeast Alaska. For more information on Heatherdale, please visit the Company's website at www.heatherdaleresources.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release.Forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, market volatility; the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities; and changes in the Company's business plans.In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions that the Company believes are reasonable, including without limitation, that the Company will continue with its stated business objectives. Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company seeks safe harbor.

The Company's "Mineral Resource Estimate" refers to a November 2011 NI 43-101 Report authored by SRK Consulting Independent of the Company and Deon Van Der Heever, Pr. Sci. Nat., Hunter Dickinson Inc., a Qualified Person who was not independent of the Company. Net Smelter Return (NSR) cutoff uses long-term metal forecasts: gold US$1,150/oz, silver US$20.00/oz, copper US$2.50/lb, and zinc US$1.00/lb; Recoveries (used for all NSR calculations) to Cu concentrate of 95% Cu, 56% Au and 53% Ag with payable metal factors of 96.5% for Cu, 90.7% for Au, and 89.5% for Ag; to Zn concentrate of 93% Zn, 16% Au, and 24% Ag with payable metal factors of 85% for Zn, 80% for Au and 20% for Ag. Detailed engineering studies will determine the best cutoff.

For more information on the Company, investors should review the Company's continuous disclosure filings that are available at www.sedar.com.

