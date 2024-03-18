Heathrow has lost its status as a global transport hub, says Dubai Airports boss

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, says the city's main rivals for transit are now Qatar and Istanbul - Kamran Jebreili

Heathrow’s inability to expand means it has lost its status as a global transport hub, the boss of Dubai Airports has said.

Paul Griffiths, formerly managing director of Gatwick Airport before he moved to the Middle East, said Heathrow is suffering from a shortage of capacity amid an ongoing debate over a prospective third runway.

He said too much weight is given to the environmental impact of travel in the West, which has allowed rival airports abroad to gain momentum.

Mr Griffiths said: “The true competition between airlines and airports is in the transfer market.

“And unfortunately, because of the shortage in capacity, Heathrow has lost its status as a transfer hub.

“I think the problem in the West is that the development of airports is an incredibly political thing. Heathrow’s third runway has been in play for 50 years and we’re no further forward.

“The environmental impact is a very topical subject in the developed world and I think that’s an issue because I don’t think there’s a balanced debate.”

Mr Griffiths, who sits on Dubai Airport’s board alongside Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, added: “It’s quite a sorry sight that the thing that could really put a shot in the arm of the British economy is being stifled because there is not enough capacity.”

His comments come amid a period of significant change at Heathrow, which Thomas Woldbye is now running as chief executive.

Thomas Woldbye took over the running of Heathrow last year

The Dane, who replaced John Holland-Kaye last year, has so far refused to commit fully to a third runway amid opposition from climate activists and local communities.

He has also taken the reins at Heathrow as 60pc of the airport is up for sale, a process that was triggered by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund acquiring a stake late last year.

An injection of cash from new owners has raised hopes of an overhaul at Heathrow, although Mr Griffiths said he no longer views Britain’s busiest airport as among the world’s most competitive.

“The players are shifting,” he said. “Our biggest player is not Heathrow or Gatwick. It is what’s happening in Qatar or Istanbul. They are determined to capture market share from us.”

Story continues

Dubai Airports, which operates the city’s two airports and is owned by the government, has expanded rapidly in the past two decades.

Mr Griffiths said it expects to surpass 90 million passengers this year, compared to Heathrow hitting 79.2 million in 2023.

“People understand here how important aviation is to the economy and what a massive contributor we are to GDP,” he said.

“I think we haven’t really touched the surface in terms of the tourism potential.”

A state-backed push for growth has marked a significant change for Mr Griffiths, who left Gatwick in 2007.

He said: “I spent four years apologising to people at Gatwick. It almost had to apologise for its existence because of the regulatory framework and the environmental impact.”

By contrast, he said that in Dubai his role is to “facilitate the growth of the aviation sector and not constrain it in any way”.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Heathrow is the world’s most connected international airport, serves more passengers than any other European hub and, as the UK’s most valuable port, we enable hundreds of billions of pounds of trade every year.

“We agree with Dubai Airports’ chief executive that securing longer-term growth at Heathrow will be key to protecting those benefits and the UK’s future prosperity.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 3 months with unlimited access to our award-winning website, exclusive app, money-saving offers and more.