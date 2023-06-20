Heating Up the Solid-State Cooling Game: Fireside with Phononic CEO Tony Atti, Live from NYSE

IPO Edge hosted a fireside chat from the floor of the New York Stock Exchange with Tony Atti, Co-Founder & CEO of Phononic. Dr. Atti spoke to IPO Edge Editor-in-Chief John Jannarone about how Phononic’s technology makes solid-state heating/cooling more sustainable, disrupting the grocery retail fulfillment landscape, helping grocers overcome challenges and more. Watch the full recording below:

About Phononic

As the global leader in solid state cooling technology, Phononic is driving the world to a more sustainable way to cool. Its transformational technology reduces greenhouse gas (GhG) emissions and supports climate goals, while meeting the demanding performance needs of the market. The company’s thermoelectric devices and integrated products are mission critical to how people work and communicate; how automobiles ‘see’; to the protection and effective delivery of life-saving vaccines and drugs; to cooling solutions supporting grocery cold chain fulfillment needs; and to innovative methods that cool living and workspaces. For more information on the company, visit: www.phononic.com.

About Tony Atti

Dr. Atti has led the development and growth of Phononic since its inception in 2008.

Phononic has received coverage in major publications including The Economist, Fast Company and Forbes, and Dr. Atti has been featured as a guest on national broadcast outlets, including CNBC. Atti earned his Ph.D. in Organic Chemistry from the Loker Hydrocarbon Research Institute at the University of Southern California. He also holds an MBA from New York University and a Bachelor’s degree in Biochemistry from Ithaca College.

