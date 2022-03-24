U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,469.00
    +21.50 (+0.48%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,374.00
    +124.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,527.50
    +80.50 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,058.00
    +10.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    115.20
    +0.27 (+0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,953.60
    +16.30 (+0.84%)
     

  • Silver

    25.41
    +0.22 (+0.88%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1001
    -0.0011 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3210
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.20
    +0.26 (+1.13%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3205
    +0.0002 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    121.5700
    +0.4570 (+0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,962.31
    +973.44 (+2.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    992.09
    +25.49 (+2.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,478.58
    +17.95 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,110.39
    +70.23 (+0.25%)
     
COMING UP:

Jobless claims preview: Another 210,000 Americans likely filed new claims

Check back at 8:30 a.m. ET for results

Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market to Exhibit 5.3% CAGR from 2022 to 2029; Smart Systems to Gain Traction in North America: Fortune Business Insights™

Fortune Business Insights
·8 min read
Fortune Business Insights
Fortune Business Insights

Companies Profiled in the HVAC System Market Report: Johnson Controls (Ireland), DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan), Lennox International Inc. (U.S.), Carrier (U.S.), Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan), Nortek Global HVAC LLC (U.S.), LG Electronics (South Korea), Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.), Trane (Ireland), SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Pune, India, March 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) system market size stood at USD 142.72 billion in 2021. The market is estimated to rise from USD 149.80 billion in 2022 to USD 215.23 billion by 2029 at a 5.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Fortune Business Insights™ has deep-dived into these insights in its latest research report, titled, “Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market, 2022-2029.”

According to the analysis, stakeholders have exhibited increased traction for hybrid heating and cooling systems. Besides, a surge in construction activities could add fillip to the industry growth over the next few years. Leading companies are poised to inject funds into the food and beverage and telecom industries, auguring well for the business outlook.

Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-102664

COVID-19 Impact

Moderate Demand for Air Filters to Foster Trend for HVAC

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, prominent players have upped investments in air filter equipment. Health governing bodies are expected to encourage the adoption of industrial equipment to help contain the spread of coronavirus. However, the potential economic impact of the pandemic across end-use industries could have a compelling effect on the industry outlook.

Report Coverage

The HVAC System Market report has been prepared meticulously through quantitative and qualitative assessments to offer a comprehensive market view. Notably, many primary interviews have been conducted with major stakeholders and suppliers. Primary data has been collected through questionnaires, telephonic conversations and emails. Moreover, the report also includes secondary sources, such as government websites, SEC filings and press releases. The report also gives an in-depth view of market size, share, revenue, volume and delves into SWOT analysis.

Segmentation

In terms of type, the market is segmented into variable refrigerant flow (VRF) systems, single split systems, chillers and others.

Based on application, the industry is segmented into commercial, residential and industrial.

On the basis of region, the market is segregated into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East & Africa and Latin America.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this HVAC System Market,

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-102664

Drivers and Restraints

Energy Efficiency Trend to Usher in Innovations

At the time when stakeholders, including governments and NGOs have been advocating for energy-efficient equipment, heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) system market growth could be pronounced. The trend for green-labeled products has become noticeable following the rise in environmental awareness across emerging and developed economies. For instance, major players, such as Daikin Industries, Ltd., and Lennox International Inc., have upped investments in air conditioners made from solar energy and natural gas. Not to mention, the penetration of smart sensors and thermostats has become trendier, boding well for the global outlook.

Meanwhile, a possible shortage of skilled labor could deter the growth prospect during the forecast period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Gain Ground with Rising Presence of Leading Players

The prevailing trends suggest key players could further their investments across China, India, Japan and Australia, partly due to growing purchasing power. To illustrate, India has become a happy hunting ground on the back of implementing FDI policies. Moreover, the penetration of single split systems could be pronounced across the region on the back of rising demand for commercial heating.

North America heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC) system market share will observe a notable gain against the backdrop of the adoption of advanced technologies. The U.S. has emerged as a lucrative region to expand the footfall of smart HVAC systems that could enhance energy efficiency. Furthermore, residential and commercial sectors will continue to infuse funds into the landscape.

Well-established and emerging players are likely to bank on the robust Latin America market forecast. Prominently, VRF systems and multi-split systems have gained considerable traction across Brazil and Mexico. Equipment demand could be noticeable across industrial, residential and commercial sectors.

Ask For Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-102664

Competitive Landscape

Prominent Companies Emphasize Product Portfolio Expansion to Gain Ground

Key players are likely to invest in product launches, technological advancements, collaborations and mergers & acquisitions. Major companies could further inject funds into research and development activities to gain a competitive edge.

Key Industry Development

  • December 2021: Carrier Malaysia rolled out a new VRF cooling system XCT7 for commercial spaces.

Major Players Profiled in the HVAC System Market Report:

    • Johnson Controls (Ireland)

    • DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, Ltd. (Japan)

    • Lennox International Inc. (U.S.)

    • Carrier (U.S.)

    • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (Japan)

    • Nortek Global HVAC LLC (U.S.)

    • LG Electronics (South Korea)

    • Emerson Electric Co. (U.S.)

    • Trane (Ireland)

    • SAMSUNG (South Korea)

Buy Now - HVAC System Market: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/102664

Major Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Definition, By Segment

    • Research Methodology/Approach

    • Data Sources

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Macro and Micro Economic Indicators

    • Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Trends

    • Impact of COVID-19

      • Short-term Impact

      • Long-term Impact

  • Competition Landscape

    • Business Strategies Adopted by Key Players

    • Consolidated SWOT Analysis of Key Players

    • Global Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Key Players Market Share Insights and Analysis, 2021

  • Global Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Single Split Systems

      • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

      • Chillers

      • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

    • By Application (USD)

      • Commercial

      • Residential

      • Industrial

    • By Region (USD)

      • North America

      • Europe

      • Asia Pacific

      • Middle East & Africa

      • Latin America

  • North America Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Single Split Systems

      • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

      • Chillers

      • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

    • By Application (USD)

      • Commercial

      • Residential

      • Industrial

    • By Country (USD)

      • U.S.

        • By Type

          • Single Split Systems

          • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

          • Chillers

          • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

      • Canada

        • By Type

          • Single Split Systems

          • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

          • Chillers

          • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

  • Europe Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

    • Key Findings

    • By Type (USD)

      • Single Split Systems

      • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

      • Chillers

      • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

    • By Application (USD)

      • Commercial

      • Residential

      • Industrial

    • By Country (USD)

      • U.K.

        • By Type

          • Single Split Systems

          • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

          • Chillers

          • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

      • Germany

        • By Type

          • Single Split Systems

          • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

          • Chillers

          • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

      • France

        • By Type

          • Single Split Systems

          • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

          • Chillers

          • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

      • Italy

        • By Type

          • Single Split Systems

          • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

          • Chillers

          • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

      • Spain

        • By Type

          • Single Split Systems

          • Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF) Systems

          • Chillers

          • Others (Multi-split Systems, and others.)

      • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific Heating, Ventilation, and Cooling (HVAC) System Market Size Estimates and Forecasts (Quantitative Data), By Segments, 2018-2029

TOC Continued…!

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Elevator and Escalator Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product (Elevators, Escalators, and Moving Walkway), By Business (New Equipment, Maintenance, and Modernization), By Application (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Industrial Seals Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Axial Seals, Radial Seals, and Mechanical Seals), By End-Use Industry (Mining, Food & Beverage, Oil & Gas, Energy and Power, Aerospace, Marine, Construction, and Others (Chemicals and Others)), and Regional Forecast, 2022-2029

Metal Shredder Machine Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Type (Mechanical Shredder Machine, Shock Wave Shredder Machine) By Application (Iron and Steel, Aluminum and Copper, Non-Ferrous Metals), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Mining Equipment Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Excavators, Loaders, Dozers, Motor Graders, Dump Trucks & Others), By Application (Coal Mining, Gas & Oil Extraction, Metal Ore Mining & Non-metal Mining), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Cranes Market Size, Share and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Product Type (Mobile, Fixed, and Marine), By End-User (Construction, Mining, Industrial, Oil & Gas, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in. Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/fortune-business-insights

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FortuneBusinessInsightsPvtLtd

Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/heating-ventilation-and-cooling-hvac-system-market-9805


Recommended Stories

  • Nikola shares rise as it starts manufacturing electric trucks

    Nikola said on Wednesday after markets closed that it had started manufacturing its Tre battery electric vehicle (BEV) at its facility in Coolidge, Arizona on March 21. The company, which is also developing a fuel-cell-powered electric truck said it would start production of the Tre BEV truck for the European market at its factory in Germany in June 2023. Traders have a short position on about 27.5% of Nikola's free float, according to estimates from data analytics firm Ortex.

  • AT&T Is Too Cheap to Ignore While Others 'Wait and See'

    Indeed, investors are frustrated with T, but after AT&T's investor day last Monday, the opportunity appears too compelling at the current price prior to the Discovery deal closing. AT&T is set to split off Warner Bros to Discovery shareholders, which is likely to occur in mid-April. The transaction will give T shareholders 0.24 of a share of the new Warner Bros Discovery (with all current Discovery shares getting wrapped in) for each share of T. The value T is getting is extrapolated from the current value of DISCA, 71% of a $62 billion company, so at the current price of around $26 for DISCA, T holders have about $6/share in Warner Bros Discovery value.

  • Top 5 Positions in Warren Buffett's Portfolio

    Warren Buffett is undeniably the most closely watched, highest-profile investor in modern history. Not surprisingly, investors relentlessly clamor to match his success by analyzing his portfolio, hoping to absorb even a tiny morsel of Buffett's investment genius. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has always been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.

  • ‘The college kicked him out.’ My son failed out of pharmacy school after amassing $126K in student loan debt. Is there any way to pay less?

    Question: My son was studying in a pharmacy program and at the end of the last semester, the college kicked him out due to his non-performance in academics. The interest rates are from 8.5%, 5.5% and 4% (average is about 6.5%). Is there any way to reduce the interest rate?

  • Why the stock market isn’t ‘getting smoked’ even as Federal Reserve signals it’s ready to supersize interest rate hikes

    Equity investors aren't sweating Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's decision to unleash his inner hawk. Here's why.

  • Putin demands payment for Russian gas in roubles

    Vladimir Putin is forcing European nations to choose between propping up the rouble or cutting their lifeline to Russian gas.

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Buys E-Commerce and Biotech, Sells Payments

    Ark also bulked up on biotech stocks. All the stocks Wood bought and sold have slumped over the past six months.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Jumped Again Today

    Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is on fire this week. The stock shot up again today and was trading as high as 6.2% as of 12:20 p.m. ET. An analyst expects Plug Power stock to more than double in value as global interest in green hydrogen continues to gather steam. Morgan Stanley has been bullish about Plug Power stock for several months now.

  • Russia’s Stock Market Rises After Being Closed for a Month

    Short-selling is banned, and Russian brokerages aren't allowed to let foreign clients sell securities.

  • China Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of Wreckage

    (Bloomberg) -- Searchers have found 183 pieces of wreckage from the China Eastern Airlines Corp. jet that crashed in Guangxi, southern China, including the engine and one part discovered in farmland more than 6 miles from the main point of impact, officials said. Some human remains have also been found. Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Searchers Identify Parts of WreckageRussia Central Banker Wanted Out Over Ukraine, Put

  • What to Know About the Boeing 737 Crash in China

    A Boeing 737-800 with 132 people on board crashed in southern China on Monday. Investors should keep a close eye on developments.

  • It’s the beginning of the end of globalization, say BlackRock’s Larry Fink and Oaktree’s Howard Marks

    The devastating war in Ukraine will "play out for decades to come," warns Larry Fink, the chief of the world's biggest asset manager.

  • Russian stocks surge after reopening as foreigners banned from selling

    Russian stocks surged upon their reopening for the first time in a month, demonstrating the impact of new restrictions that effectively isolate international investors from participating in setting prices.

  • Apple: Here Comes a Monster Growth Cycle

    Is the tech sector oversold? Wedbush’s Daniel Ives believes so, claiming it is more so than at any other point during the past 5 years. However, change is in the air, and surveying the current landscape, the 5-star analyst believes there are plenty of opportunities on offer for investors right now. One, though, stands out the most. “Since the Fed decision last week we have seen a clear ‘risk on’ mentality starting to take shape as the Street picks up high quality tech stocks at what we would cha

  • Soft landing? Activist investor Carl Icahn sees ‘recession or even worse’ ahead for the U.S.

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell this week said he could see a "soft landing" for the U.S. economy despite interest rate hikes. The chairman of Icahn Enteprises, Carl Icahn, disagrees.

  • These Are The 5 Best EV Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    EV stocks have multiplied in Tesla’s wake and as electric cars look to go mainstream. Here are the top-rated electric vehicle makers.

  • NIO Stock Could Weather the Macro Headwinds, Says Morgan Stanley

    Recently, the Chinese EV space has been beset by several worrying developments. Morgan Stanley’s Tim Hsiao counts “geopolitical tensions, pervasive Covid curbs and ADR de-listing risks” which have further impacted EV start-ups already struggling with operational challenges such as disruptions to the supply of chips, batteries and other elements. Rising EV manufacturing costs which will result in higher prices could also mean EV sales will take a hit. However, given the “continuous innovation,” i

  • GameStop stock soars, Tilray stock climbs on cannabis M&A, Netflix to crack down on password sharing

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at several of today's trending stock tickers.

  • Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000?

    The short answer to this question is, “Yes, provided you are prepared to accept a modest standard of living.” To get an an idea of what a 60-year-old individual with a $300,000 nest egg faces, our list of factors to check includes … Continue reading → The post Can I Retire at 60 With $300,000? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S., Europe Closing In on Deal to Cut Demand for Russian Energy

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration and European Union are close to a deal aimed at slashing Europe’s dependence on Russian energy sources, as the U.S. and its allies seek to further isolate and punish Moscow for the Ukraine war.Most Read from BloombergPutin Adviser Chubais Quits Over Ukraine War, Leaves RussiaChina Plane Crash Update: Search Expanded; Calls to Flight CrewWhere Mornings Would Get Darker Under Permanent Daylight Savings TimeChina Jet’s Nosedive From 29,000 Feet Baffles Crash