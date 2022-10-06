U.S. markets closed

Heavy-Duty Truck and Semi-Trailer Auction Values Hold Steady in September

·5 min read

LINCOLN, Neb., Oct. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the newest market reports from Sandhills Global, inventory levels in the heavy-duty truck and semi-trailer categories have decreased two months in a row while auction values remained steady in September. The stabilizing pattern for these key markets follows an extended period during which inventory levels grew significantly and auction values declined. It's also significant to note that used heavy-duty truck and semi-trailer inventory levels in Sandhills marketplaces are still well above those reported for September 2021.

US Used Heavy Duty Truck Market
US Used Heavy Duty Truck Market

The key metric used in all of Sandhills' market reports is the Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI). Buyers and sellers can use the information in the Sandhills EVI to monitor equipment markets and maximize returns on acquisition, liquidation, and related business decisions. The Sandhills EVI data include equipment available in auction and retail markets, as well as model year equipment actively in use. Regional EVI data is available for the United States (and key geographic regions within) and Canada, allowing Sandhills to reflect machine values by location.

Chart Takeaways

Sandhills Market Reports highlight the most significant changes in Sandhills' used truck and trailer, construction equipment, and farm machinery markets. Each report includes detailed analysis and charts that help readers visualize the data. Sandhills provides a complete view of the equipment market trends with its newest market reports, detailing the critical patterns in markets like medium-duty trucks and medium-duty construction equipment.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Trucks

  • The Sandhills EVI shows used heavy-duty truck inventory decreased 2.7% month-over-month in September, following a 5% M/M drop from July to August. Heavy-duty truck inventory levels were still up 20.9% year-over-year.

  • Auction EVI was steady (decreasing 0.1%) M/M and increased 12.4% YOY.

  • Heavy-duty truck asking values continued to follow trends set by auction values in prior months. Asking EVI decreased 0.8% M/M, marking the fourth consecutive month of asking value decreases, and increased 25.8% YOY.

U.S. Used Semi-Trailers

  • In September, semi-trailer inventory levels were down 3.7% M/M and up 37% YOY.

  • Similar to the flattening auction values seen in heavy-duty trucks, semi-trailer auction values decreased just 0.7% M/M and increased 12.7% YOY.

  • September marked the fourth consecutive month of declines in semi-trailer asking values. Asking EVI decreased 4.5% M/M and increased 31.7% YOY.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Trucks

  • With inventory levels decreasing 1.2% M/M in September, medium-duty truck inventory levels continued their slow decline. YOY, however, inventory levels showed a 57% increase.

  • Medium-duty truck asking and auction values have been sluggish in recent months. Auction EVI decreased 2.9% M/M, and values were nearly flat (up 0.6%) YOY.

  • Asking EVI decreased 0.5% M/M and increased 16% YOY.

U.S. Used Heavy-Duty Construction Equipment

  • The Sandhills EVI shows used inventory levels dropped 3.1% M/M for heavy-duty construction equipment; inventory levels also remain lower than last year, having decreased 34.8% YOY.

  • Auction EVI for heavy-duty construction equipment was flat (up 0.1%) M/M and increased 7.5% YOY.

  • Asking EVI increased 1.1% M/M, a slight rise following a 0.4% July-to-August value drop, and increased 8.1% YOY.

U.S. Used Medium-Duty Construction Equipment

  • Used medium-duty construction equipment inventory levels decreased 3.4% M/M and decreased 22% YOY.

  • With a 1.5% M/M auction value decrease in September, auction EVI in this category has shown four consecutive months of decreases. Auction EVI increased 4.8% YOY.

  • Asking values in the medium-duty construction market has been slowly decreasing in recent months. Asking EVI decreased 0.26% M/M and increased 11.3% YOY.

U.S. Used Farm Equipment

  • Used farm equipment inventory levels have been steady for several months, increasing 2.5% M/M in September. Inventory is also lower than last year, down 16% YOY.

  • Auction EVI decreased 1.1% M/M but remains higher than last year, up 5.6%.

  • Asking EVI decreased 0.6% M/M but is also above last year, up 7.3% YOY.

Obtain the Full Report
For more information, or to receive detailed analysis from Sandhills Global, contact us at marketreports@sandhills.com.

About Sandhills Global
Sandhills Global is an information processing company headquartered in Lincoln, Nebraska. Our products and services gather, process, and distribute information in the form of trade publications, websites, and online services that connect buyers and sellers across the construction, agriculture, forestry, oil and gas, heavy equipment, commercial trucking, and aviation industries. Our integrated, industry-specific approach to hosted technologies and services offers solutions that help businesses large and small operate efficiently and grow securely, cost-effectively, and successfully. Sandhills Global—we are the cloud.

About the Sandhills Equipment Value Index
The Sandhills Equipment Value Index (EVI) is a principal gauge of the estimated market values of used assets—both currently and over time—across the construction, agricultural, and commercial trucking industries represented by Sandhills Global marketplaces, including AuctionTime.com, TractorHouse.com, MachineryTrader.com, TruckPaper.com, and other industry-specific equipment platforms. Powered by FleetEvaluator, Sandhills' proprietary asset valuation tool, Sandhills EVI provides useful insights into the ever-changing supply-and-demand conditions for each industry.

Contact Sandhills
www.sandhills.com/contact-us
402-479-2181

