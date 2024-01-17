Advertisement
Heavy snowfall and freezing rain cause flight cancellations across Germany

Associated Press Finance
·1 min read

BERLIN (AP) — Heavy snowfalls and freezing rain across Germany Wednesday led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights and trains, crashes on icy roads, and school closures.

At Frankfurt airport, Germany's biggest, more than 500 flights were canceled, while in Munich over 250 arrivals and departures were canceled. In western Germany, Saarbruecken airport closed for the day, as Duesseldorf and Cologne/Bonn airports were also affected by delays and cancelations.

National train operator Deutsche Bahn canceled several long-distance connections and announced that the maximum speed of its fast ICE train would be limited to 200 km per hour (124 miles per hour) due to the extreme weather.

The freezing rain across western and southern Germany also led to countless crashes on icy roads in the early morning hours of Wednesday. As a precaution, many schools and kindergartens in the country closed for the day, and some companies offered their employees the option of working from home.

