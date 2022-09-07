U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,979.87
    +71.68 (+1.83%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,581.28
    +435.98 (+1.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,791.90
    +246.99 (+2.14%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,832.00
    +39.68 (+2.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.66
    -5.22 (-6.01%)
     

  • Gold

    1,729.50
    +16.60 (+0.97%)
     

  • Silver

    18.38
    +0.47 (+2.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0013
    +0.0106 (+1.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.2650
    -0.0750 (-2.25%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1534
    +0.0015 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.7840
    +1.0270 (+0.72%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,376.60
    +387.35 (+2.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    471.29
    +22.58 (+5.03%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,237.83
    -62.61 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,430.30
    -196.21 (-0.71%)
     

Hebbia raises $30M to launch an AI-powered document search tool

Kyle Wiggers
·2 min read

Hebbia, a startup developing AI-infused search tools, today announced that it raised $30 million in a Series A round led by Index Ventures with participation from Radical Ventures. Of note, among the investors was Yahoo! co-founder Jerry Yang (full disclosure: Yahoo! is TechCrunch's parent company) and Raquel Urtasun, a former head of AI research at Uber.

CEO George Sivulka says that the new cash will be put toward building out Hebbia’s engineering team and "accelerating development" of its product platform, in addition to expanding its customer acquisition efforts into professional services industries.

When TechCrunch last wrote about Hebbia, the company -- founded by a team of Stanford AI researchers -- was applying AI techniques to create search and summarization tools that could make sense of specialized domain knowledge. One of them was a Chrome plugin called Ctrl-F, which upgraded Chrome's search functionality to go beyond text pattern matching with natural language processing, highlighting useful information directly on pages.

Now, after something of a pivot, Hebbia is launching a new AI-powered product with an eye toward deep document analysis: a "neural" search engine. Launched today, it can look over billions of documents at once including PDFs, PowerPoints, spreadsheets and transcripts to return answers to questions like "Which are the largest acquisitions in the supply chain industry within the past five years?"

"With Hebbia, you bring your own data or you search a trusted ... primary source repository of data we’ve already indexed for you: earnings transcripts, news, [meeting] minutes, SEC filings, recently passed legislation, scientific research and more," a company spokesperson told TechCrunch. "[There's more] trust and transparency around what corpus is informing your search results."

The inspiration for the neural search engine came from Sivulka's personal experience. During his doctoral research, Sivulka says that many of his friends, who worked in finance, had to scramble over thousands of documents in hundred-hour work weeks. AI, he thought, could solve this problem -- or at least streamline some of the core processes involved.

It's early days. But Sivulka says that Hebbia's search engine is finding early traction among financial services firms, which are using it for due diligence and other steps across investment pipelines.

"Hebbia currently counts 20 paying enterprises as customers, including several of the world’s largest private equity firms, hedge funds, consultancies and government projects," the spokesperson continued.

New York-based Hebbia, which has a 15-person workforce currently, expects to double its headcount by the end of the year.

Recommended Stories

  • iPhone 14 and 14 Plus hands-on: A bigger screen and small camera updates

    Size aside, the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are, at first glance, not too different from last year's flagship iPhones.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood is finding it hard to catch 2020 in a bottle again. The growth investor who became a market icon as the co-founder and CEO of the popular Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has been losing more than winning these days.

  • Bet on These 3 Hot Tech Stocks Instead of NVIDIA (NVDA)

    We pick three technology stocks that are better buys than NVIDIA (NVDA), given its gloomy near-term prospects amid declining demand for gaming chips, supply-chain issues and restrictions on selling top AI chips to China.

  • ‘Get out of these distorted markets’: Mohamed El-Erian just issued a dire warning to stock and bond investors — but also offered 1 shockproof asset for safety

    Is this the ultimate safe haven?

  • Why Tilray Investors Shouldn't Get Their Hopes Up on Legalization

    Shares of Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and other Canadian-based cannabis producers often get a boost when there are talks of legalizing marijuana in the U.S. For these businesses, the prospect of a big new market to the south to tap into represents an incredible growth opportunity that gets investors incredibly bullish. When the Democrats took control of both the House and Senate in early 2021, many people in the cannabis industry believed that marijuana reform would finally happen. Bills to legalize marijuana don't appear likely to be going anywhere.

  • Famed investor Mark Mobius says in dire warning, ‘It’s going to get worse from here’ for stocks—and Michael Burry of ‘The Big Short’ agrees

    “I still think it’s going to get worse,” Mobius said. “No, we have not hit bottom yet,” Burry wrote.

  • Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Not Doing Enough For Some Investors As Its Shares Slump 25%

    Unfortunately for some shareholders, the Star Bulk Carriers Corp. ( NASDAQ:SBLK ) share price has dived 25% in the last...

  • Here's Why Nio Shares Jumped Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) delivered its second-quarter results Wednesday morning, and though its losses increased, investors appeared to focus more on the report's positives: The stock spiked by as much as 7.4% in morning trading after an initial drop. As of 11:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares remained 3.3% above Tuesday's closing price. For Q2, Nio reported sales of more than $1.5 billion, an increase of 21.8% over the prior-year period.

  • If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now?

    With Apple set to release a new generation of sleek products - including the iPhone 14, new smartwatches and updated AirPods - investors are excited about the pop the AAPL stock might see amid the fanfare. A perennial tech juggernaut … Continue reading → The post If You Invested $1,000 in Apple 5 Years Ago, What Would It Be Worth Now? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) closed at $78.72 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.89% move from the prior day.

  • J.P. Morgan Says Now Is the Time to Pull the Trigger on Energy Stocks; Here Are 2 Names to Consider

    Sounding a note of musical irony, Van Morrison sang, “My Mama told me there’d be days like this.” And in an distinctly unironic note, top analysts may start saying the same thing. With rising inflation, rising interest rates, and a falling stock market, we’re in for more volatile days like this. Looking at the big picture from JPMorgan, Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the firm’s global head of equity macro research, notes the energy crisis – the natural gas shortages in Europe, the high price of oil world

  • 10 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best cheap stocks to buy right now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now. With rising interest rates and fears of recession, the stock market has been volatile in 2022. Additionally, the […]

  • Chip Glut Leaves Intel a Little Too Cheap

    The chip sector has been getting destroyed ... and for good reason. The U.S., putting the clamps down on who can sell what equipment to what country, is seriously hurting companies' revenue. Inventories of chips have gone from nowhere to be found to a glut.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Could Double Your Money by 2028

    Right now, there are at least two ultra-high-yield dividend stocks that could double your principal by the end of 2028. AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC) and Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) currently offer investors dividend yields of 12.2% and 13.8%, respectively. Are these stocks worth the risk?

  • Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Is Piling Into These 2 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway's quarterly 13F filing won't give you the full picture regarding Buffett's $5.9 billion hidden portfolio.

  • 3 Reasons to Reconsider Buying This Legendary Tech Stock

    Tech conglomerate International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM), or Big Blue, is one of technology's oldest companies. The business was founded in the early 1900s and has been there through the invention of the computer to the hardware and software solutions it sells today. It's when a company must choose between an already successful incumbent technology or embrace a potentially disruptive one.

  • “Super Bubble” is Yet to Burst: Jeremy Grantham’s Warning and His 10 Favorite Stocks

    In this article, we discuss Jeremy Grantham’s warning and his 10 favorite stocks. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click Jeremy Grantham’s 5 Favorite Stocks. Jeremy Grantham is a famed British investor who co-founded GMO Asset Management and serves as its chief investment strategist. Grantham is known for predicting market bubbles, […]

  • Why QuantumScape Shares Spiked Today

    Clean energy stocks are rising today, and some speculative names like QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) are leading the way. Shares of the solid-state battery company were trading near the day's highs up 7.5% as of 3:30 p.m. ET. The 15th annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference hosted by investment banking company Cowen will run from today through Friday.

  • Rising Interest Rates Are Good News for These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Since Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell spoke at the Jackson Hole symposium last month, markets have been slipping – and largely in response to his comments. The central bank head made it clear in his comments that he’ll continue pushing interest rates up in an effort to combat inflation, which is currently running at 8.5% annually. It appears that investors are in the process of pricing in that stance, and expectations are that the Fed will institute another 0.75% rate hike later this mont

  • Alphabet CEO Pichai Sends New Warnings About the Economy

    Alphabet, parent of search and cloud giant Google, aims to adapt quickly to the current macroeconomic upheaval.