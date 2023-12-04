Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,564.20
    -30.43 (-0.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,184.11
    -61.39 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,151.31
    -153.72 (-1.07%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,875.03
    +12.39 (+0.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.27
    -0.80 (-1.08%)
     

  • Gold

    2,041.20
    -48.50 (-2.32%)
     

  • Silver

    24.86
    -0.99 (-3.84%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0819
    -0.0066 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2930
    +0.0670 (+1.59%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2608
    -0.0106 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4050
    +0.6440 (+0.44%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,727.34
    +2,142.20 (+5.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    857.82
    -0.89 (-0.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.96
    -16.39 (-0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,231.27
    -200.24 (-0.60%)
     

HEC Paris Tops Financial Times’ Ranking Of European B-Schools For A Fifth Straight Year

Marc Ethier
·9 min read
HEC Paris Tops Financial Times Ranking Of European B-Schools For A Fifth Straight Year
HEC Paris Tops Financial Times Ranking Of European B-Schools For A Fifth Straight Year

MBA students on HEC Paris’s 340-acre wooded campus outside of Paris. The B-school was named the best in Europe in 2023 by The Financial Times. HEC Paris photo

Just two years ago, INSEAD was the No. 3 business school in Europe according to The Financial Times. But last year, the school dropped to 15th in the FT‘s annual ranking — and it dropped even further, to 18th, in the magazine’s 2023 list, released Sunday (December 3).

INSEAD’s slide is one of several noteworthy developments in the new FT ranking of the top European business schools, a list of 90 schools judged on the strengths of their MBA, executive MBA, and master in management programs, among other measures. The top school in the ranking, for the fifth year in a row since taking over the No. 1 spot from London Business School in 2019, is HEC Paris, followed by LBS in second place, Spain’s IESE Business School in third, the multinational ESCP Business School in fourth, and Italy’s SDA Bocconi School of Management in fifth.

After HEC Paris and ESCP, France has 21 ranked schools on the list, most of any country. The UK is second with 15 schools, and Germany has eight, the highest-ranked being No. 16 WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management in Vallendar and Duesseldorf. Spain and Portugal have five schools each in the ranking.

ESCP GAINS WHERE INSEAD LOSES

INSEAD’s 15-place slide over two years isn’t because of MBA outcomes — the school’s average MBA salary is the best of all 90 schools at $198,363. Rather, it’s chiefly due to INSEAD’s fledgling master in management program not yet being ranked by FT. MBA, EMBA, and MiM rankings account for 25% of each school’s ranking; the remaining quarter comes from custom and open executive education programs. Once INSEAD’s MiM secures a ranking, its overall placement should rebound.

Another French B-school, ESCP, has benefited where INSEAD has faltered. ESCP’s fourth-place finish is the school’s second-best ever — after its third-place ranking in 2022. The French school with campuses in Paris and five other European countries was ranked 14th in 2021 before leaping to third last year.

“We are immensely proud to be recognized once again as a top-tier business school in the Financial Times European Business Schools ranking,” says Professor Léon Laulusa, executive president and dean of ESCP, in a statement. “This accomplishment reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional business education that prepares our students to be responsible leaders in an ever-evolving global landscape.”

ESCP has the lowest MBA salary average of the top five schools in the ranking: $130,888. It also has one of the lowest average MiM salaries: $102,362. But it has the No. 1 EMBA program in 2023, according to FT, and the No. 4 MiM.

“Our commitment to academic excellence, coupled with a focus on cultivating a global mindset, ensures that our students receive a transformative education that equips them for leadership roles in the dynamic world of business,” says Professor Francesco Rattalino, executive vice-president and dean for academic affairs and student experience. “This recognition reaffirms the dedication of our faculty and staff to providing a world-class learning experience at ESCP, where innovation, diversity, and a commitment to European values converge to shape the business leaders of tomorrow.”

ESG & SOCIAL JUSTICE HELP PUT EDHEC ON THE MAP — AND KEEP IT THERE

Another French B-school on the upswing, EDHEC, landed seventh for the second straight year, and has risen from 10th in 2021, 14th in 2020, and 15th in 2019. EDHEC penetrated into the European top 10 (and France’s top three) thanks to a 26-spot jump in the FT’s 2023 Global MBA ranking and a 19-place rise in the magazine’s 2023 EMBA ranking, landing it in the Global Top 50 and Global Top 30, respectively.

EDHEC — which puts sustainability and social justice at the heart of its teaching mission — has gained and endured in the ranking with strong scores in ESG criteria and overall satisfaction.

“Ranking seventh among the best European business schools for the second consecutive year, EDHEC solidifies its position as a leading academic institution on national and international levels,” EDHEC Dean Emmanuel Métais says in a statement. “This result encourages us to continue transforming our programs and research and to educate committed individuals, driven by the ambition to influence the world to make it more sustainable.”

SMALL PORTUGUESE SCHOOL MARKS 12 STRAIGHT YEARS ON FT LIST

Further down the ranking, Porto Business School marked its 12th straight year in the 20-year-old FT ranking of European B-schools. This year the Portuguese school climbed six places to finish 53rd.

The business school of the University of Porto ranks 30th and 29th in Custom and Open Executive Education, respectively; 56th in Executive MBA; and 43rd in Global MBA. Among Porto’s most noteworthy distinctions is that it has the lowest percentage of non-domestic faculty of any ranked school — just 2%. IMD, in Switzerland, has the most at 98%.

“It is a source of pride for Porto Business School to once again be featured in the Financial Times ranking,” says José Esteves, dean of Porto Business School. “We continue to demonstrate positive progress, reflecting our capacity for improvement and adaptation to the ever-changing demands of the world, particularly in terms of digital development and a focus on sustainability.

“This distinction attests to the success of our efforts in becoming a national and international benchmark institution, committed to fostering innovation and education, with a focus on fundamental areas of management such as leadership, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.”

2023 FINANCIAL TIMES RANKING OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS SCHOOLS

2023 FT Rank

School

Location

2022 Rank

2021 Rank

MBA 2023 – Salary Today

1

HEC Paris

France

1

1

172,393

2

London Business School

UK/UAE

2

2

182,254

3

IESE Business School

Spain/US/Germany

6

4

181,270

4

ESCP Business School

France/Germany/Italy/Poland/Spain/UK

3

14

130,888

5

SDA Bocconi School of Management

Italy

4

5

192,815

6

University of St Gallen

Switzerland

5

6

142,148

7

Edhec Business School

France

7

10

130,039

8

IE Business School

Spain

10

12

165,391

9

Essec Business School

France/Singapore/Morocco

9

8

110,087

10

EMLyon Business School

France

12

19

117,111

11

Warwick Business School

UK

16

18

136,033

12

Esade Business School

Spain

17

13

157,209

13

IMD — International Institute for Management Development

Switzerland

11

10

171,116

14

University of Oxford: Saïd

UK

25

9

164,874

15

Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University

Netherlands

14

17

123,260

16

WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management

Germany

13

20

123,410

17

Mannheim Business School

Germany

21

21

135,560

18

INSEAD

France/Singapore/UAE

15

3

198,363

19

ESMT Berlin

Germany

8

7

20

University of Cambridge: Judge

UK

18

15

173,775

21

Nova School of Business and Economics

Portugal

24

27

109,899

22

Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics

Portugal

27

29

109,899

23

Stockholm School of Economics

Sweden

20

22

24

University College Dublin: Smurfit

Ireland

22

28

115,468

25

Audencia

France

38

31

79,457

26

Frankfurt School of Finance and Management

Germany

26

24

102,092

27

Bayes Business School

UK

29

23

142,031

28

Imperial College Business School

UK

19

16

151,143

29

Kedge Business School

France

39

40

30

Eada Business School Barcelona

Spain

27

25

105,971

31

Vlerick Business School

Belgium

23

39

103,168

32

Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School

Ireland

37

32

113,910

33

Grenoble Ecole de Management

France

40

36

95,443

34

Neoma Business School

France

41

44

35

Henley Business School

UK

35

34

36

Politecnico di Milano School of Management

Italy

31

37

93,126

37

Cranfield School of Management

UK

56

34

111,573

38

Tias Business School, Tilburg University

Netherlands

33

30

94,786

39

BI Norwegian Business School

Norway

48

50

40

Kozminski University

Poland

52

54

41

WU (Vienna University of Economics and Business)

Austria

43

41

42

Nyenrode Business Universiteit

Netherlands

45

41

88,952

43

Koç University Graduate School of Business

Turkey

42

61

44

Iscte Business School

Portugal

67

77

45

NHH Norwegian School of Economics

Norway

45

55

46

TBS Education

France

55

58

47

Copenhagen Business School

Denmark

36

26

104,673

47

Antwerp Management School

Belgium

49

46

49

Alliance Manchester Business School

UK

51

33

139,428

50

Aalto University

Finland

34

38

51

HEC Lausanne, University of Lausanne

Switzerland

45

51

52

Prague University of Economics and Business

Czech Republic

62

55

53

University of Porto – FEP | PBS

Portugal

59

66

83,743

54

Excelia Business School

France

61

64

55

Iéseg School of Management

France

63

62

56

Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management

Belgium

70

78

57

Durham University Business School

UK

66

45

117,289

58

Sabanci Business School

Turkey

68

67

59

ISEG – Lisbon School of Economics and Management

Portugal

65

60

Rennes School of Business

France

57

88

61

Luis University

Italy

72

90

62

University of Strathclyde Business School

UK

72

53

110,002

63

Lancaster University Management School

UK

54

43

64

University of Ljubljana, School of Economics and Business

Slovenia

69

84

65

HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management

Germany

50

60

66

Bologna Business School

Italy

90

84,170

67

University of Edinburgh Business School

UK

63

52

112,554

68

ICN Business School

France

77

80

68

University Carlos III de Madrid

Spain

73

70

Lund University School of Economics and Management (Lusem)

Sweden

78

89

71

University of Cologne

Germany

72

71

Hanken School of Economics

Finland

80

75

71

Skema Business School

France

58

48

74

ZHAW School of Management and Law

Switzerland

82

83

75

MBS (Montpellier Business School)

France

76

75

76

Institut Mines-Télécom Business School

France

84

84

77

University of Glasgow: Adam Smith

UK

95

68

98,090

78

University of Amsterdam Business School

Netherlands

91

79

Birmingham Business School

UK

91

65

101,555

80

Essca School of Management

France

79

81

EBS Business School

Germany

82

Jönköping International Business School

Sweden

88

95

82

Tum School of Management

Germany

71

70

84

EM Normandie Business School

France

85

86

85

IAE Aix-Marseille Graduate School of Management

France

82

79

86

ESC Clermont Business School

France

87

Esdes Business School

France

86

88

University of Antwerp Faculty of Business and Economics

Belgium

92

93

89

Corvinus University of Budapest

Hungary

94

90

DCU Business School

Ireland

94

DON’T MISS A NEW WINNER TOPS P&Q’S 2022-2023 INTERNATIONAL MBA RANKING and AN AMERICAN IN (HEC) PARIS: P&Q’S EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW WITH BRAD HARRIS, DEAN OF MBA PROGRAMS

The post HEC Paris Tops Financial Times’ Ranking Of European B-Schools For A Fifth Straight Year appeared first on Poets&Quants.

Advertisement