HEC Paris Tops Financial Times’ Ranking Of European B-Schools For A Fifth Straight Year
MBA students on HEC Paris’s 340-acre wooded campus outside of Paris. The B-school was named the best in Europe in 2023 by The Financial Times. HEC Paris photo
Just two years ago, INSEAD was the No. 3 business school in Europe according to The Financial Times. But last year, the school dropped to 15th in the FT‘s annual ranking — and it dropped even further, to 18th, in the magazine’s 2023 list, released Sunday (December 3).
INSEAD’s slide is one of several noteworthy developments in the new FT ranking of the top European business schools, a list of 90 schools judged on the strengths of their MBA, executive MBA, and master in management programs, among other measures. The top school in the ranking, for the fifth year in a row since taking over the No. 1 spot from London Business School in 2019, is HEC Paris, followed by LBS in second place, Spain’s IESE Business School in third, the multinational ESCP Business School in fourth, and Italy’s SDA Bocconi School of Management in fifth.
After HEC Paris and ESCP, France has 21 ranked schools on the list, most of any country. The UK is second with 15 schools, and Germany has eight, the highest-ranked being No. 16 WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management in Vallendar and Duesseldorf. Spain and Portugal have five schools each in the ranking.
ESCP GAINS WHERE INSEAD LOSES
INSEAD’s 15-place slide over two years isn’t because of MBA outcomes — the school’s average MBA salary is the best of all 90 schools at $198,363. Rather, it’s chiefly due to INSEAD’s fledgling master in management program not yet being ranked by FT. MBA, EMBA, and MiM rankings account for 25% of each school’s ranking; the remaining quarter comes from custom and open executive education programs. Once INSEAD’s MiM secures a ranking, its overall placement should rebound.
Another French B-school, ESCP, has benefited where INSEAD has faltered. ESCP’s fourth-place finish is the school’s second-best ever — after its third-place ranking in 2022. The French school with campuses in Paris and five other European countries was ranked 14th in 2021 before leaping to third last year.
“We are immensely proud to be recognized once again as a top-tier business school in the Financial Times European Business Schools ranking,” says Professor Léon Laulusa, executive president and dean of ESCP, in a statement. “This accomplishment reflects our unwavering dedication to providing exceptional business education that prepares our students to be responsible leaders in an ever-evolving global landscape.”
ESCP has the lowest MBA salary average of the top five schools in the ranking: $130,888. It also has one of the lowest average MiM salaries: $102,362. But it has the No. 1 EMBA program in 2023, according to FT, and the No. 4 MiM.
“Our commitment to academic excellence, coupled with a focus on cultivating a global mindset, ensures that our students receive a transformative education that equips them for leadership roles in the dynamic world of business,” says Professor Francesco Rattalino, executive vice-president and dean for academic affairs and student experience. “This recognition reaffirms the dedication of our faculty and staff to providing a world-class learning experience at ESCP, where innovation, diversity, and a commitment to European values converge to shape the business leaders of tomorrow.”
ESG & SOCIAL JUSTICE HELP PUT EDHEC ON THE MAP — AND KEEP IT THERE
Another French B-school on the upswing, EDHEC, landed seventh for the second straight year, and has risen from 10th in 2021, 14th in 2020, and 15th in 2019. EDHEC penetrated into the European top 10 (and France’s top three) thanks to a 26-spot jump in the FT’s 2023 Global MBA ranking and a 19-place rise in the magazine’s 2023 EMBA ranking, landing it in the Global Top 50 and Global Top 30, respectively.
EDHEC — which puts sustainability and social justice at the heart of its teaching mission — has gained and endured in the ranking with strong scores in ESG criteria and overall satisfaction.
“Ranking seventh among the best European business schools for the second consecutive year, EDHEC solidifies its position as a leading academic institution on national and international levels,” EDHEC Dean Emmanuel Métais says in a statement. “This result encourages us to continue transforming our programs and research and to educate committed individuals, driven by the ambition to influence the world to make it more sustainable.”
SMALL PORTUGUESE SCHOOL MARKS 12 STRAIGHT YEARS ON FT LIST
Further down the ranking, Porto Business School marked its 12th straight year in the 20-year-old FT ranking of European B-schools. This year the Portuguese school climbed six places to finish 53rd.
The business school of the University of Porto ranks 30th and 29th in Custom and Open Executive Education, respectively; 56th in Executive MBA; and 43rd in Global MBA. Among Porto’s most noteworthy distinctions is that it has the lowest percentage of non-domestic faculty of any ranked school — just 2%. IMD, in Switzerland, has the most at 98%.
“It is a source of pride for Porto Business School to once again be featured in the Financial Times ranking,” says José Esteves, dean of Porto Business School. “We continue to demonstrate positive progress, reflecting our capacity for improvement and adaptation to the ever-changing demands of the world, particularly in terms of digital development and a focus on sustainability.
“This distinction attests to the success of our efforts in becoming a national and international benchmark institution, committed to fostering innovation and education, with a focus on fundamental areas of management such as leadership, digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and cybersecurity.”
2023 FINANCIAL TIMES RANKING OF EUROPEAN BUSINESS SCHOOLS
2023 FT Rank
School
Location
2022 Rank
2021 Rank
MBA 2023 – Salary Today
1
HEC Paris
France
1
1
172,393
2
London Business School
UK/UAE
2
2
182,254
3
IESE Business School
Spain/US/Germany
6
4
181,270
4
ESCP Business School
France/Germany/Italy/Poland/Spain/UK
3
14
130,888
5
SDA Bocconi School of Management
Italy
4
5
192,815
6
University of St Gallen
Switzerland
5
6
142,148
7
Edhec Business School
France
7
10
130,039
8
IE Business School
Spain
10
12
165,391
9
Essec Business School
France/Singapore/Morocco
9
8
110,087
10
EMLyon Business School
France
12
19
117,111
11
Warwick Business School
UK
16
18
136,033
12
Esade Business School
Spain
17
13
157,209
13
IMD — International Institute for Management Development
Switzerland
11
10
171,116
14
University of Oxford: Saïd
UK
25
9
164,874
15
Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University
Netherlands
14
17
123,260
16
WHU – Otto Beisheim School of Management
Germany
13
20
123,410
17
Mannheim Business School
Germany
21
21
135,560
18
INSEAD
France/Singapore/UAE
15
3
198,363
19
ESMT Berlin
Germany
8
7
–
20
University of Cambridge: Judge
UK
18
15
173,775
21
Nova School of Business and Economics
Portugal
24
27
109,899
22
Católica Lisbon School of Business and Economics
Portugal
27
29
109,899
23
Stockholm School of Economics
Sweden
20
22
–
24
University College Dublin: Smurfit
Ireland
22
28
115,468
25
Audencia
France
38
31
79,457
26
Frankfurt School of Finance and Management
Germany
26
24
102,092
27
Bayes Business School
UK
29
23
142,031
28
Imperial College Business School
UK
19
16
151,143
29
Kedge Business School
France
39
40
–
30
Eada Business School Barcelona
Spain
27
25
105,971
31
Vlerick Business School
Belgium
23
39
103,168
32
Trinity College Dublin, Trinity Business School
Ireland
37
32
113,910
33
Grenoble Ecole de Management
France
40
36
95,443
34
Neoma Business School
France
41
44
–
35
Henley Business School
UK
35
34
–
36
Politecnico di Milano School of Management
Italy
31
37
93,126
37
Cranfield School of Management
UK
56
34
111,573
38
Tias Business School, Tilburg University
Netherlands
33
30
94,786
39
BI Norwegian Business School
Norway
48
50
–
40
Kozminski University
Poland
52
54
–
41
WU (Vienna University of Economics and Business)
Austria
43
41
–
42
Nyenrode Business Universiteit
Netherlands
45
41
88,952
43
Koç University Graduate School of Business
Turkey
42
61
–
44
Iscte Business School
Portugal
67
77
–
45
NHH Norwegian School of Economics
Norway
45
55
–
46
TBS Education
France
55
58
–
47
Copenhagen Business School
Denmark
36
26
104,673
47
Antwerp Management School
Belgium
49
46
–
49
Alliance Manchester Business School
UK
51
33
139,428
50
Aalto University
Finland
34
38
–
51
HEC Lausanne, University of Lausanne
Switzerland
45
51
–
52
Prague University of Economics and Business
Czech Republic
62
55
–
53
University of Porto – FEP | PBS
Portugal
59
66
83,743
54
Excelia Business School
France
61
64
–
55
Iéseg School of Management
France
63
62
–
56
Solvay Brussels School of Economics and Management
Belgium
70
78
–
57
Durham University Business School
UK
66
45
117,289
58
Sabanci Business School
Turkey
68
67
–
59
ISEG – Lisbon School of Economics and Management
Portugal
65
–
–
60
Rennes School of Business
France
57
88
–
61
Luis University
Italy
72
90
–
62
University of Strathclyde Business School
UK
72
53
110,002
63
Lancaster University Management School
UK
54
43
–
64
University of Ljubljana, School of Economics and Business
Slovenia
69
84
–
65
HHL Leipzig Graduate School of Management
Germany
50
60
–
66
Bologna Business School
Italy
90
–
84,170
67
University of Edinburgh Business School
UK
63
52
112,554
68
ICN Business School
France
77
80
–
68
University Carlos III de Madrid
Spain
–
73
–
70
Lund University School of Economics and Management (Lusem)
Sweden
78
89
–
71
University of Cologne
Germany
72
–
–
71
Hanken School of Economics
Finland
80
75
–
71
Skema Business School
France
58
48
–
74
ZHAW School of Management and Law
Switzerland
82
83
–
75
MBS (Montpellier Business School)
France
76
75
–
76
Institut Mines-Télécom Business School
France
84
84
–
77
University of Glasgow: Adam Smith
UK
95
68
98,090
78
University of Amsterdam Business School
Netherlands
–
91
–
79
Birmingham Business School
UK
91
65
101,555
80
Essca School of Management
France
79
–
–
81
EBS Business School
Germany
–
–
–
82
Jönköping International Business School
Sweden
88
95
–
82
Tum School of Management
Germany
71
70
–
84
EM Normandie Business School
France
85
86
–
85
IAE Aix-Marseille Graduate School of Management
France
82
79
–
86
ESC Clermont Business School
France
–
–
–
87
Esdes Business School
France
86
–
–
88
University of Antwerp Faculty of Business and Economics
Belgium
92
93
–
89
Corvinus University of Budapest
Hungary
–
94
–
90
DCU Business School
Ireland
94
–
–
