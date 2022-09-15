U.S. markets close in 3 hours 22 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,914.17
    -31.84 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,027.20
    -107.89 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,588.31
    -131.37 (-1.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,830.62
    -7.84 (-0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.26
    -3.22 (-3.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,673.00
    -36.10 (-2.11%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.37 (-1.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0005
    +0.0024 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4650
    +0.0530 (+1.55%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1472
    -0.0070 (-0.60%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.4500
    +0.3570 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,836.13
    -335.19 (-1.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    466.58
    -10.81 (-2.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,282.07
    +4.77 (+0.07%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,875.91
    +57.29 (+0.21%)
     

Hecate Grid's L.A. County Energy Storage Project Achieves Key Milestones

·2 min read

1,200-Megawatt Hour Facility to Optimize Renewable Energy and Fortify California's Electricity Grid

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hecate Grid, an independent power producer focused on developing, building, owning and operating stand-alone energy storage projects in the United States, has announced the successful completion of two landmark achievements in the development of its Humidor Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) Project, a utility-scale battery energy storage facility planned in Los Angeles County, California. The key milestones achieved are:

  • Fully contracting the resource adequacy of the project with Southern California Edison (SCE) and California's first community choice energy provider, MCE, and

  • Receiving site plan approval from L.A. County.

The 300-megawatt (MW), 1,200-megawatt-hour (MWh) Humidor BESS is being developed to optimize the deployment of renewable energy and fortify California's electricity grid. The battery resource will generally charge during times when solar and wind resources are plentiful and will discharge during the highest demand hours, thus helping to mitigate electricity prices in the state. It will also provide grid stabilizing services increasing the resiliency of the California electricity grid.

Hecate Grid expects the Humidor BESS to be fully commissioned and operational in the first half of 2024.

"The Humidor BESS will be a versatile resource that supports the efficient use of renewable electricity and will make the CAISO grid a more resilient and reliable system," said Gabe Wapner, Hecate Grid's VP of Business Development. "Energy storage packs a one-two punch. It supports wide scale deployment of renewable energy while mitigating energy costs for consumers."

In addition to the Humidor BESS Project, Hecate Grid operates the 20 MW / 80 MWh Johanna BESS in Santa Ana, California. The company is currently constructing three additional BESS projects with a total capacity of 105 MW / 210 MWh in Riverside County, California, and will be issuing "Notice to Proceed" for 750 MW / 1,500MWh worth of BESS projects in Texas's ERCOT grid in the first quarter of 2023.

"Hecate Grid's mission is to deploy battery energy storage solutions that enable a more efficient, stable, and clean electricity system – in California, and throughout the U.S.," said Wapner.

To learn more about Hecate Grid, visit http://www.hecategrid.com/ or contact Steve Sullivan, Press@HecateGrid.com

About Hecate Grid

Launched in 2018, Hecate Grid is an independent power producer focused on developing, building, owning, and operating stand-alone energy storage projects. Originally incubated within the renewable energy development firm Hecate Energy, Hecate Grid is now a stand-alone business funded by international investment manager InfraRed Capital Partners Limited, which manages US$14 bn+ of equity capital. Hecate Grid has an active project pipeline of over 5 gigawatts of energy storage projects in development throughout the U.S.

Media Contact                           
Steven C. Sullivan                 
Press@HecateGrid.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hecate-grids-la-county-energy-storage-project-achieves-key-milestones-301625609.html

SOURCE Hecate Grid

Recommended Stories

  • Why Blink Charging, Plug Power, and Bloom Energy Stocks Popped Today

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq, where much of the damage was done yesterday, was gaining 0.7% through 1:35 p.m. ET on Wednesday as individual tech stocks began recovering some of their losses. In particular, electric vehicle (EV) charging network Blink Charging (NASDAQ: BLNK) is bouncing back from Tuesday's 5% loss to post a 4.2% gain today. Fuel cell pioneers Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) and Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) are recovering some losses as well, up 1.3% and 4.8%, respectively.

  • AT&T CEO slams T-Mobile for its senior discounts marketing campaign

    AT&T CEO John Stankey has a message to rival T-Mobile: Cut the nonsense when advertising to seniors.

  • Musk gets weekly reports on Tesla staff who don’t turn up to work in the office

    Musk told employees at the company earlier this year that remote work was "no longer acceptable."

  • Battery Recycling Race Heats Up After Inflation Reduction Act

    The world’s biggest auto makers are betting that recycled material from old batteries will help supply the metal they need to build electric cars. The latest wager is on a startup that says it can take advantage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

  • In rebuff to Disney, Comcast signals Hulu will not come cheap

    Comcast Corp Chief Executive Brian Roberts used the unusually public forum of a Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday to signal that the company will seek market value for its minority stake in Hulu. Roberts was asked to respond to Walt Disney Co Chief Executive Bob Chapek's comments to the Financial Times published on Monday in which he said he would like to accelerate the timetable for acquiring Comcast's one-third stake in Hulu.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 60% of Warren Buffett's Portfolio Is Invested in These 3 Stocks

    Warren Buffett is one of the best investors of all time. Since 1965, Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B), the masterfully crafted conglomerate he helped build, has returned over 20% annually, creating fortunes for its shareowners along the way. Berkshire's public stock portfolio is thus closely watched by investors seeking to build lasting wealth in the stock market.

  • Russia Is Getting Frozen Out As Traders Negotiate Metals Contracts

    (Bloomberg) -- The metals world is beginning its annual ritual of hashing out contracts for the upcoming year with one key question in many traders’ minds: What’s going to happen to Russian supplies? Most Read from BloombergTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeStocks Whipsaw as Traders Assess Fed’s Next Steps: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Mo

  • I have $950,000 invested with a large financial firm, but they are charging me $1,100 a month in management fees. Is this reasonable?

    “A standard full-service broker-dealer typically charges anywhere between 1% and 2% in management fees, on top of any fund-specific expenses, trading fees and commissions,” explains certified financial planner Jay Abolofia of Lyon Financial Planning. If you like your bank, but want to pay less, open a line of communication with them.

  • ‘This is never factored into the equation.’ One big thing people forget to consider when thinking about how much they need to retire

    Question 1: What are my expectations for retirement? How much you need to retire depends on your expectations for life in retirement. In other words, before asking yourself how much you need to retire, you should be asking yourself this: What are my expectations for retirement?

  • Adobe Stock Falls On Mixed Quarterly Report, $20 Billion Acquisition

    Digital media and marketing software firm Adobe posted mixed quarterly results and announced a $20 billion acquisition.

  • The myth of ‘work-life balance’ is a generational illusion

    From the "company man" to the age of remote work, the work-life dichotomy was always misleading, according to behavioral expert Chris DeSantis.

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • U.S. Northeast faces potential energy shortages as rails start to shut

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -Some trains carrying fuel components to the U.S. Northeast have been halted in preparation for a possible railroad shutdown in the coming days, two sources familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. The northernmost East Coast states rely on railroad shipments to supplement pipeline deliveries from the U.S. Gulf. The region is among the largest fuel consumers in the nation, where U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) data shows that in July inventories of heating oil and diesel reached the lowest levels in at least three decades.

  • The U.S. oil executive making a big bet on combating climate change

    The chief executive of a small U.S. oil company has jumped to the forefront of the energy industry's greenhouse gas reduction efforts, recruiting high-profile firms to his vision of striking it big by selling access to carbon storage developments. Tim Duncan, the founder of Talos Energy Inc, a decade-old offshore oil firm with fewer than 450 employees, has pulled together partners at four U.S. sites to compete against multi-billion dollar projects from Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp. These alliances have made Duncan's company one of the largest potential beneficiaries of the Biden administration's climate, tax and health care bill.

  • Taiwan president warns of 'volatile' challenges facing chip industry

    Taiwan's President Tsai Ing-wen warned the semiconductor industry faces new and "volatile" challenges, but said her government will work with the sector to overcome them. Taiwan is home to the world's largest contract chipmaker, TSMC, and is a major producer of semiconductors used in everything from washing machines and cellphones to data centres and fighter jets. "The continued success of this industry comes in the face of unprecedented global challenges in recent times, including considerable uncertainty around supply chains," Tsai told an industry forum in Taipei late on Wednesday, according to comments released by her office.

  • Disney’s Chapek Hints at All-in-One Streaming App Once Hulu Secured

    Speaking at an investor conference, the company’s chief executive touts the potential to make Disney+ a broader platform tied to its theme parks once Hulu ownership is secured.

  • Electricity Prices Kept Inflation Red Hot. Don't Blame Renewables.

    American electricity prices have lagged broader inflation in the past decade. That trend is quickly reversing.

  • How to Invest in Nuclear Energy and the Uranium That Powers It

    Nuclear power is the biggest source of clean energy in the U.S., producing more electricity than either solar or wind.

  • 2 of the Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for the Next Decade

    Countless variables impact stock prices over short periods of time, but companies that consistently post strong financial results tend to generate market-beating returns for patient shareholders in the long run. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) are excellent examples. More importantly, Microsoft and Costco benefit from certain competitive advantages that should keep them near the forefront of their industries for years to come.