Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Is Reinvesting At Lower Rates Of Return

If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. However, after briefly looking over the numbers, we don't think Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) has the makings of a multi-bagger going forward, but let's have a look at why that may be.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. To calculate this metric for Hecla Mining, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.0087 = US$24m ÷ (US$2.9b - US$165m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2023).

Therefore, Hecla Mining has an ROCE of 0.9%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Metals and Mining industry average of 13%.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Hecla Mining compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Hecla Mining here for free.

So How Is Hecla Mining's ROCE Trending?

In terms of Hecla Mining's historical ROCE movements, the trend isn't fantastic. To be more specific, ROCE has fallen from 3.1% over the last five years. Meanwhile, the business is utilizing more capital but this hasn't moved the needle much in terms of sales in the past 12 months, so this could reflect longer term investments. It's worth keeping an eye on the company's earnings from here on to see if these investments do end up contributing to the bottom line.

The Key Takeaway

To conclude, we've found that Hecla Mining is reinvesting in the business, but returns have been falling. Although the market must be expecting these trends to improve because the stock has gained 52% over the last five years. However, unless these underlying trends turn more positive, we wouldn't get our hopes up too high.

One more thing, we've spotted 1 warning sign facing Hecla Mining that you might find interesting.

While Hecla Mining may not currently earn the highest returns, we've compiled a list of companies that currently earn more than 25% return on equity. Check out this free list here.

