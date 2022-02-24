U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,130.75
    -91.25 (-2.16%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,366.00
    -700.00 (-2.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,149.75
    -357.75 (-2.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,896.70
    -44.40 (-2.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.24
    +4.14 (+4.50%)
     

  • Gold

    1,942.50
    +32.10 (+1.68%)
     

  • Silver

    24.95
    +0.40 (+1.64%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1238
    -0.0070 (-0.62%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9770
    +0.0290 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    31.02
    +2.21 (+7.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3503
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.6880
    -0.2920 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    35,024.45
    -3,008.63 (-7.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    795.87
    -74.50 (-8.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,498.18
    +3.97 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,836.25
    -613.36 (-2.32%)
     

HECLA PARTICIPATES IN DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION FINANCING

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HL
    Watchlist
  • HL-PB

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho, Feb. 23, 2022 /CNW/ - Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) ("Hecla") announced today that on February 22, 2022, a wholly owned subsidiary of Hecla entered into the Subscription Agreement to acquire 9,048,539 Common Shares of Dolly Varden Silver Corporation ("Dolly Varden"). The transactions under the Subscription Agreement are scheduled to be completed on February 25, 2022, conditional upon and immediately after Dolly Varden's issuance of 76,504,590 Shares to Fury Gold Mines Ltd. ("Fury") in connection with the acquisition by Dolly Varden of the Homestake Ridge gold-silver project. The 9,048,539 Shares subscribed for by Hecla represent approximately 6.91% of the 131,012,861 Shares outstanding immediately prior to when the Subscription Agreement was entered into (calculated on an undiluted basis).

Prior to entering into the Subscription Agreement, Hecla held 13,869,729 Shares representing 10.59% of the Shares and 940,948 warrants to acquire additional Shares. After completion of the subscription and the issuance of Shares to Fury, Hecla will hold 22,918,268 Shares, representing 10.58% of the 216,565,990 Shares (calculated on an undiluted basis), and 940,948 warrants. Assuming exercise of only warrants held by Hecla (and the issuance of Shares to Fury), Hecla is deemed to hold 23,859,216 Shares representing 10.97% of the Shares on a partially diluted basis. The change in Hecla's percentage ownership is therefore a decrease of 0.01% on an undiluted basis and 0.25% on a partially diluted basis.

The Shares will be acquired for investment purposes by Hecla. Hecla does not have any present intention to acquire ownership of, or control over, additional securities of Dolly Varden. It is the intention of Hecla to evaluate its investment in Dolly Varden on a continuing basis and such holdings may be increased or decreased in the future.

For the purposes of Canadian National Instrument 62-103, the address of Hecla is 6500 N. Mineral Drive, Suite 200, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, 83815, USA.

About Hecla

Founded in 1891, Hecla Mining Company (NYSE: HL) is a leading low-cost U.S. silver producer with operating mines in Alaska, Idaho, and Mexico and is a gold producer with operating mines in Quebec, Canada and Nevada. The Company also has exploration and pre-development properties in eight world-class silver and gold mining districts in the U.S., Canada and Mexico, and an exploration office and investments in early-stage silver exploration projects in Canada.

SOURCE Hecla Mining Company

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/23/c8160.html

Recommended Stories

  • Why Novavax Stock Dived by Over 7% Today

    Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) saw its shares wilt on Wednesday, due in no small part to a fairly deep price-target cut from an analyst. Mamtani's adjustment comes mere days before Novavax is slated to unveil its Q4 earnings. On Wednesday, Novavax announced that it has begun shipping the jab to the region.

  • Calling the Current State of the Market a 'Correction' Is a Joke

    The traditional media is taking note today that the S&P 500 is now in 'correction' territory which is defined as a drop of 10% from highs but less than 20%. At 20%, the correction becomes a bear market. Most of the time, the 'correction' and 'bear market' definitions do provide some good insight into market conditions, but as I've been discussing for nearly a year now, there is a giant disparity between the indexes and various sectors and calling the current state of the market a 'correction' is a joke.

  • Stocks drop after Russia starts invasion of Ukraine. Here's how to manage your stocks during the crisis.

    Russia’s invasion of Ukraine triggers a stock market drop. But investors shouldn't make any sudden moves.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash -- These 2 Top Stocks Are on Sale

    Although there hasn't yet been a market crash in 2022, the stock market has been volatile, reflecting the broader economy. Savvy investors know that a market crash is not a bad thing, but a natural part of the process. In the meantime, market volatility is already creating buying opportunities.

  • The S&P 500 Entered a Correction. Here’s What History Says Happens Next.

    Stocks were crushed Tuesday, but it might just be time to buy—for investors with a fairly longer-term time horizon.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped, Then Dropped on Wednesday

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) had a bit of a tailwind to start Wednesday, jumping as much as 3.3%. Bank of America analyst Vivek Arya painted a compelling picture for Nvidia's future prospects, reminding investors there's still robust demand for the company's graphics processing units (GPUs), as plenty of gamers have yet to adopt the latest version of its high-end processors. The analyst noted that the graphics chip market is "still early in [the] upgrade cycle," which could result in stronger demand in the second half of 2022 as supply chain issues abate and the mix of processors improves.

  • Cathie Wood's Ark Keeps Buying Beaten-Down Tech Stocks

    Wood purchased Tesla, Zoom, Twilio, Shopify and Roblox, seeing buying opportunities after their drops.

  • Why Shares of Nu Holdings Are Falling Today

    Shares of the Brazilian fintech company Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) had fallen about 9% as of 12:45 p.m. ET today after the company reported earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021 yesterday after market close. The stock has been volatile on Wednesday, as shares of the digital banking company started the day up 8.4%. Nu reported a loss of $0.04 per share in the fourth quarter on total revenue of nearly $636 million.

  • Stock market news live updates: S&P 500 sinks further into correction, setting new 2022 low with Russia-Ukraine in focus

    Stocks extended losses on Wednesday after a steep sell-off during Tuesday's trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Why Plug Power Stock Sank Today

    Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) lost ground on Wednesday. The S&P 500 ended the day down 1.8%, and the Nasdaq Composite index closed out the session down 2.6%. With macroeconomic headwinds and rising geopolitical risk factors, growth stocks have generally had a rough go of things early in 2022, and Plug Power's share price has slumped roughly 30% year to date.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Jumped Today

    Shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) climbed 5.6% on Wednesday after a rival sportsbook operator said it would pull back on ad spending. With its losses mounting, Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) plans to dial back its marketing investments in an attempt to improve its flagging profitability. Caesars spent heavily to expand into newly legalized sports betting markets.

  • Russia-Ukraine conflict is a worry, but this is still the biggest threat for stock investors, says JPMorgan

    Investors are grappling with some troublesome headlines from Russia-Ukraine. Here's the big headache from that, says JPMorgan.

  • Alibaba earnings to come amid macro pressures on Chinese e-commerce

    As Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. works through a flurry of challenges, it will once again look to restore investor confidence in its long-term vision when it reports earnings Thursday.

  • Stocks dive, oil surges as Russia invades Ukraine

    Global stocks and U.S. bond yields dived on Thursday, while the dollar, gold and oil prices rocketed higher as Russian troops landed in Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea and Ukraine said Moscow had launched a full-scale invasion. Russian troops landed in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Odessa and in Mariupol in the eastern Ukrainian region of Donetsk, Russian news agencies reported. At the same time, Ukrainian military command centres in the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv came under attack by missile strikes, the Ukrainska Pravda news website cited a Ukrainian interior ministry official as saying.

  • Russian oligarchs lose £23.5bn as Ukraine crisis deepens

    UK to shut President Putin out of London market as sanctions mount Ofcom fires warning shot at Russia Today over impartiality FTSE 100 flattens as markets weigh Russia sanctions Jeremy Warner: The fall of the Berlin Wall was meant to be the West's final triumph. It was no such thing Sign up here for our daily business briefing newsletter

  • Three things are driving the latest crypto pullback: expert

    Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies have tracked the volatility and broader market declines seen so far in 2022. But the pressure could be short-lived, according to at least one pundit, with a handful of temporary factors driving the latest pullback for digital currencies.

  • Is Rivian a Buy After the Stock Tanked Today?

    The stock of electric vehicle start-up Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) peaked at more than $160 per share shortly after it went public in November 2021. With the stock down nearly 45% year to date, including a decline today, retail investors may be wondering if Rivian stock should be part of their portfolios.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Soared Today

    A blockbuster deal has investors excited about the online retailer's crypto-focused investments.

  • Why Is Upstart -- a High-Growth Fintech -- Already Repurchasing Shares?

    Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), the lender using artificial intelligence in its decision-making on loans, delivered strong results for the fourth quarter of 2021, sending its stock price soaring last week. The share buyback news came as a bit of a surprise because Upstart only went public at the end of 2020 and has been in growth mode ever since. Let's take a look at why Upstart chose to repurchase shares and what it might mean for investors.

  • What’s next for markets amid correction, Fed tightening, and earnings

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert and Shawn Cruz, TD Ameritrade Senior Market Strategist, sit down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the market outlook amid corrections and session lows, Fed tightening and interest rate hike policies, inflation, and Russia-Ukraine's geopolitical impact on the market.