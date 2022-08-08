U.S. markets open in 6 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,161.75
    +15.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,876.00
    +119.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,291.50
    +62.75 (+0.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,929.20
    +7.40 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.00
    +0.99 (+1.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,790.90
    -0.30 (-0.02%)
     

  • Silver

    19.98
    +0.14 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0190
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.15
    -0.29 (-1.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2108
    +0.0038 (+0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.2150
    +0.2450 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,762.18
    +741.81 (+3.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    552.20
    +16.97 (+3.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.02
    +45.28 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,249.24
    +73.37 (+0.26%)
     

Hectagon to Launch TGE on August 8 Aiming to Bootstrap Decentralized VC DAO

·3 min read

KINGSTOWN, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Aug. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hectagon, an upcoming decentralized Venture Capital DAO, is launching the TGE for its HECTA token, which grants holders a claim to governance rights and to the tokens held in its treasury.

Hectagon is a novel platform that lets regular users get the windfall from investing into crypto startups at an early stage. They share the risks, but also receive the profits from backing projects right from the start. In both the Web2 and the Web3 worlds, average users are usually among the last in the chain of buyers, being used as "exit liquidity" for the previous round investors. With Hectagon, holding HECTA gives users a way to indirectly hold seed-stage tokens.

The TGE for HECTA will launch on August 8 between 11:00 and 14:00 UTC. The tokens can be acquired directly on app.hectagon.finance, or buy and stake them on PancakeSwap.

The first 300 whitelisted members will receive up to 30% HECTA bonus for any purchase above $500.  Sign up at: https://app.hectagon.finance/ before 07:00 AM, Aug 8 2022 (UTC).

Hectagon is made by the founders of VSV Capital, a Vietnam-based accelerator and VC that invested in over 80 startups, primarily in Web2. With the growth of Web3, VSV Founder and Forbes 30 under 30 Asia nominee Linh Han saw an opportunity to reinvent the VC model. Hectagon Finance is backed by Mistletoe, VSV Capital, Hub Global and LaunchZone.

The vast majority of VC funds only raise capital from already rich investors, who trust the VC fund managers to invest it effectively. This was happening in Web3 just as much as it did in Web2, making tremendous amounts of money for these insiders who could get in on the best deals. There was an opportunity to reestablish some fairness in the VC mechanism, opening up the funding to everyone.

Hectagon offers this opportunity, with the lineup of project pipeline, clear plan of making investment decisions by holding HECTA tokens in the Hectagon treasury. HECTA tokens can be redeemed for their value in the treasury at any point, giving additional security to holders. Unlike many other investment DAOs that raised millions without a clear plan on what to do next, Hectagon has a clear mandate of accessing the best seed-stage Web3 deals.

"What I learnt from years of working in the Venture Capital industry is that creating a valuable company does not solely rely on the founders and investors," said Linh Han, Hectagon Co-Founder. "You need a community of loyal customers and supporters who are  willing to use the product, provide feedback and spread the word... All of that is better achieved through a community-owned, decentralized funding platform model. With Hectagon, we expect to revolutionize the Venture Capital funding model for Web3 and bring a new concept of investment into the blockchain and crypto space."

About Hectagon

Hectagon is a decentralized VC fund that allows anyone to contribute funds and receive the windfalls of investing early in Web3 startups. It is developed by the same team behind VSV Capital, one of the most active Web2 investors in Vietnam. Hectagon's mission is restoring the fair community-centric ideals of the early crypto years, which later were suppressed by a Web2-like Venture Fund model.

CONTACT: Catie Hang Le, CMO, media@hectagon.finance

SOURCE Hectagon Finance

Recommended Stories

  • Mears Group (LON:MER) Is Increasing Its Dividend To £0.0325

    Mears Group plc ( LON:MER ) will increase its dividend on the 28th of October to £0.0325, which is 30% higher than last...

  • ‘We are in a recession’: Long-time bull Cathie Wood is warning investors about the ‘big problem’ in today's economy. Here are 3 stocks she likes now

    The super investor still sees opportunities ahead.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy Equities

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is following an age-old adage: Buy the dip.Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But Debate Rages Over What Comes NextThe conglomerate was a net buyer of equities in the

  • Over 100% Upside: Analysts See an Appealing Entry Point in These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    After July’s exceptional surge, the markets steadied during early August with the S&P 500 up by a third of a precent over the past week. Now investors will be keen to find out if the rally has legs. Stifel's chief equity strategist Barry Bannister thinks it does and believes the S&P 500 is on course to reach 4,400 during the year’s second half, explaining that the sell-off in 1H22 is “still being reversed.” The strategist also thinks the S&P 500’s “equity risk premium” now suggests a mid-point p

  • Berkshire CEO-designate Abel sells stake in energy company he led for $870 million

    Berkshire Hathaway Inc said on Saturday that Vice Chairman Greg Abel, who is next in line to succeed billionaire Warren Buffett as chief executive, sold his 1% stake in the company's Berkshire Hathaway Energy unit for $870 million. In its quarterly report, Berkshire said the energy unit bought out Abel in June under an agreement among them and the family of the late billionaire philanthropist Walter Scott, which owns an 8% stake. Buffett's Omaha, Nebraska-based conglomerate took a $362 million charge to capital, reflecting the premium over how much the stake's value was reflected on its books.

  • Winners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer are the biggest winners now that a huge piece of Democrats’ economic agenda is hurtling toward enactment. Most Read from BloombergR Kelly Has $28,000 in His Prison-Inmate Account. Prosecutors Want to Seize ItBuffett’s Berkshire Pounces on Market Slump to Buy EquitiesTax Bill Latest: GOP Private Equity Carveout Amendment ApprovedWinners and Losers in Democrats’ Signature Tax and Energy BillUS Inflation Peak in Sight But D

  • Have the markets bottomed, and is it safe to buy? Experts weigh in

    A recession? Don’t tell that to the stock market. The major averages ended positive for the week. That came after the best month for the S&P 500 since November 2020.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway reports $44 billion loss as portfolio value falls

    Warren Buffett's company reported a $43.76 billion loss in the second quarter as the paper value of its investments plummeted and he bought significantly fewer stocks, but Berkshire Hathaway's many operating companies generally performed well.

  • Bearish Bets: 3 Stocks You Really Should Consider Shorting This Week

    Using technical analysis of the charts of those stocks, and, when appropriate, recent actions and grades from TheStreet's Quant Ratings, we zero in on three names. While we will not be weighing in with fundamental analysis, we hope this piece will give investors interested in stocks on the way down a good starting point to do further homework on the names. Garmin Ltd. recently was downgraded to Hold with a C+ rating by TheStreet's Quant Ratings.

  • Disney, Coinbase, BioNTech, Rivian, and Other Stocks to Watch This Week

    July inflation data will be released this week. Plus, consumer and business sentiment surveys and earnings from BioNTech, Coinbase, Walt Disney, and Rivian.

  • Intel, Micron, and 3 Other Stocks With Direct Exposure to Taiwan

    The focus on China's actions toward Taiwan puts the spotlight on the chip industry, and these are stocks to keep on the radar for possible volatility.

  • 3 Disruptive Growth Stocks That Can Turn $250,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    Since touching their respective closing highs between mid-November and the first week of January, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely tracked S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite have plunged as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. While the Dow came within a bad day of ending in bear market territory, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq were firmly entrenched there. If there's a silver lining to the worst first-half to a year for the S&P 500 since 1970, it's that bargains abound for patient investors.

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.

  • 3 Low Price-Sales Ratio Stocks

    These stocks could be value opportunities

  • Apple: Is Advertising the Next Big Revenue Generator? Analyst Weighs In

    The Apple (AAPL) empire might be spearheaded by its flagship product, the iPhone, but along with plenty of other hardware offerings, its Services segment has been growing at a fast pace. There’s also talk of a “game changing” AV/VR headset and even of an Apple Car at some point. But Needham analyst Laura Martin thinks there’s also the prospect of another big revenue stream. “We believe AAPL is in the early stages of building a new mobile advertising platform,” says Martin, who thinks ad revenue

  • 10 Best Technology Stocks to Buy

    In this article we are going to review the 10 best technology stocks to buy. You can skip to our list of the 5 best technology stocks to buy if you are short on time. There are conflicting signals about the health of the US economy. On the one hand the labor markets are red […]

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • My bank accidentally deposited $10K in my account. I reported it, then moved it to my savings account. Have I done enough?

    ‘I have made an earnest attempt to get the bank to take their money back, so I was wondering if at any point or time the money would become legally mine.’

  • Should You Buy Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) For Its Upcoming Dividend?

    It looks like Exxon Mobil Corporation ( NYSE:XOM ) is about to go ex-dividend in the next three days. The ex-dividend...

  • U.S. Stocks Poised to Open Slightly Lower on Monday

    The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Wednesday reports the Consumer Price Index for July. Economists are expecting a 8.7% year-over-year increase.