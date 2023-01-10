U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,902.52
    +10.43 (+0.27%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,573.69
    +56.04 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,684.99
    +49.34 (+0.46%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,809.52
    +13.61 (+0.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.67
    +1.04 (+1.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,879.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.78
    -0.09 (-0.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6230
    +0.1060 (+3.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2157
    -0.0028 (-0.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.1870
    +0.3210 (+0.24%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,329.16
    -1.72 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    409.27
    +2.20 (+0.54%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,694.49
    -30.45 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

Hedera to host five days of events at Davos 2023 with POLITICO, will.i.am, Starling Labs, IBM, and more

·6 min read

- Hedera Haus will showcase DLT applications from Hedera Governing Council members including ServiceNow, Avery Dennison, IBM, Standard Bank, and DLA Piper

- Hedera's activities at WEF 2023 also include participation of Hedera Chair and President Brett McDowell on a panel at the Congress Centre on improving livelihoods with digital identities

DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hedera, the most innovative, sustainable, enterprise-grade public network for the decentralized economy, has announced the agenda for Hedera Haus at Davos 2023, coinciding with this year's World Economic Forum (WEF). Hedera Haus — Hedera's unique exhibition space at the heart of the action — will set up shop at Promenade 71, Davos Platz to host drinks receptions, insightful panel discussions, keynotes, and afterparties with critical players from the worlds of DLT and enterprise technology.

(PRNewsfoto/Hedera)
(PRNewsfoto/Hedera)

Among the speakers that will be hosted along the promenade at Hedera Haus are will.i.am of the Black Eyed Peas, and leaders from Starling Labs, IBM, ServiceNow, University College London, DLA Piper, and Ukraine's UNITED24 initiative, which is the main venue for collecting charitable donations in support of the country.

The line-up of events at Hedera Haus includes a mix of exclusive, invitation-only proceedings, as well as panels, receptions, and parties, open to all attendees at Davos during the WEF 2023. The five-day initiative will feature discussions about  the future of finance; regenerative finance; climate and ESG innovation; the fight against misinformation; and mobility, as well as many other high-priority topics for Davos attendees.

Hedera Haus is a carbon neutral venue, with Hedera having purchased carbon offsets through DOVU on Hedera to cover flights, electricity, recyclable materials and buildout, shipping, and food & beverage at the event. Visitors to Hedera Haus will also have a unique opportunity to offset their carbon footprints through DOVU.

Additionally, Hedera's Chair and President, Brett McDowell, will participate in an xChange Session at the Davos Congress Centre, moderated by Dr Neha Narula, Director of the Digital Currency Initiative at MIT. This panel discussion is the first public event held as part of the WEF Digital ID initiative launched in 2022, exploring how leaders can shape international ID policy to support financial, social and health equity through digitization.

Highlights from the Hedera Haus agenda include:

  • Tech Pioneers Breakfast, hosted by will.i.am

  • Will.i.am is the founding and lead member of the musical group Black Eyed Peas. In addition to his music career, he has experience launching numerous companies, especially in the technology sector. This invite-only breakfast will be hosted at Hedera Haus on Wednesday, January 18th at 7:30am.

  • The Future of Finance with Standard Bank and the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine

  • Hedera's recently appointed Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, Betsabe Botaitis, will be joined by Yulia Parkhomenko, Director of the Virtual Assets Department at the Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine, as well as Ian Putter, Head of Blockchain, Centre of Excellence, at Standard Bank Group. This discussion will look at how DLT can bring speed and transparency to the future of finance for a range of use cases, including foreign exchange (FX) payments and settlement across partner banks, clients, and counterparties involved in trades.

  • The Future of Mobility with Toni Piëch, Founder of Piëch Automotive

  • Hedera Haus will also host the founder of Swiss electric car manufacturer, Piëch Automotive, Anton (Toni) Piëch. The son of Ferdinand Piëch (former CEO of the Volkswagen Group), and great-grandson of Ferdinand Porsche, Toni will share insights on where the electric vehicle (EV) industry is now, and where it needs to be in the future. Toni will be joined by AY Young, a singer, songwriter, and producer who performed at President Biden's inauguration. Founder of Project17, in which he's collaborating with the world's biggest artists to create one song for each of the 17 Sustainable Development Goals, AY powers his 'Battery Tour' performances using renewable energy.

  • Climate & ESG Innovation in Enterprise: Hedera Governing Council Perspectives

  • This panel will explore one of the most important topics on the agenda at the World Economic Forum this year: Sustainability. It will feature insights from Andy Gastwirth, Chief Information Officer at DLA Piper; Tasker Generes, VP of Vision and Innovation at ServiceNow; Nilmini Rubin, Chief of Staff and Head of Global Policy at Hedera; and Paolo Tasca, Founder & Executive Director at University College London's Centre for Blockchain Technologies.

  • POLITICO Davos Party, Sponsored by Hedera

  • Hedera will be sponsoring POLITICO's annual WEF side party in Davos this year, supporting an evening of great conversation, drinks, and entertainment. The invitation-only event attracts leaders from the Davos political, business, and media communities. Continuing the growing tradition, the party will feature a reception atop the mountain at the Hotel Schatzalp, before ending with a signature sledge run to Davos Platz.

  • Africa House at Hedera Haus

  • This invite-only event shines the spotlight on Africa House, a global movement showcasing the most exciting opportunities the continent has to offer as it continues its growth trajectory. The event will feature speaker Kojo Annan, an advisor at Africa House and Principal at Vector Global, an investment vehicle focused on innovation, lifestyle, and sport in West Africa. Kojo will be joined by Hedera's CFO Betsabe Botaitis; Zenobia Godschalk, SVP of Communications at Swirlds Labs; Hedera Chair Brett McDowell; and Nilmini Rubin, Chief of Staff and Head of Global Policy at Hedera.

Please see below for the agenda in full. It outlines the panels, content, lunches, cocktail receptions, and other events that will be taking place at Hedera Haus this year.

The Agenda (all events take place at Hedera Haus unless otherwise stated):

  • Sunday 15th January

  • Monday 16th January

  • Tuesday 17th January

  • Wednesday 18th January

  • Thursday 19th January

  • Friday 20th January

About Hedera

The Hedera network is the most innovative, sustainable public ledger for the decentralized economy. Hedera's robust ecosystem is built by a global community, on a network governed by a diverse council of industry-leading organizations, including abrdn, Avery Dennison, Boeing, Chainlink Labs, DBS Bank, Dentons, Deutsche Telekom, DLA Piper, EDF (Électricité de France), eftpos, FIS (WorldPay), Google, IBM, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), LG Electronics, The London School of Economics (LSE), Magalu, Nomura Holdings, ServiceNow, Shinhan Bank, Standard Bank Group, Swirlds, Tata Communications, Ubisoft, University College London (UCL), Wipro, and Zain Group.

For more information, visit www.hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @Hedera Admin, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at www.hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at www.hedera.com/papers.

Contact: 
Zenobia Godschalk
Hedera
pr@hedera.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hedera-to-host-five-days-of-events-at-davos-2023-with-politico-william-starling-labs-ibm-and-more-301717529.html

SOURCE Hedera

Recommended Stories

  • Can Oracle Continue to Rally From Here?

    Cloud software giant Oracle has rallied smartly from a September/October low. Indeed, the shares have broken a longer-term downward trend. However, does that mean that prices are extended or ready for further gains? Let's check out the charts and indicators.

  • Pfizer Rebuts Generic Version Of COVID-19 Oral Treatment In China, Says It's Not A Poor Country

    Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) CEO Albert Bourla rebuffed reports saying the company is in talks with Chinese authorities to license a generic version of its Covid-19 treatment Paxlovid. Bourla speaking at JPMorgan's healthcare conference, said, "We are not in discussions. We have an agreement already for local manufacturing of Paxlovid in China. So we have a local partner that will make Paxlovid for us, and then we will sell it to the Chinese market." Related: New Oral COVID-19 Antiviral Might Be Bette

  • Apple to replace Broadcom chips with in-house design by 2025: Report

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down a new report indicating when Apple will replace Broadcom semiconductors with its own chips.

  • Rolls-Royce Hits a Milestone Not Seen In 119 Years

    Another name inextricably linked to auto luxury is Rolls-Royce , which hit a milestone that the company has not seen in its 119-year history. It was also the first time Rolls-Royce passed the 6,000 mark for the number of cars sold in a given year. American sales in particular have been very strong throughout the last year.

  • 4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry

    A recovery in automotive demand, strength in non-residential construction and an expected rebound in steel prices should enable the Zacks Steel Producers industry to thrive. NUE, STLD, TMST and ZEUS are set to gain from favorable industry fundamentals.

  • Elon Musk breaks Guinness World Record for ‘largest loss of personal fortune in history’

    ‘He won’t be going hungry any time soon - he’s still the world’s second-richest person’

  • Alibaba signs cooperation agreement with authorities in China's Hangzhou -media

    Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has signed a cooperation agreement with the government of Hangzhou, the city where the company is headquartered, local media reported on Tuesday. The government-backed Zhejiang Daily reported that at the signing event, local authorities formulated specific measures to help develop the online platform economy. The signing comes just two days after Ant Group Co Ltd, the finance company long affiliated with Alibaba, announced Jack Ma had ceded control of the company.

  • Coke, PepsiCo Are Target of Probe by Federal Trade Commission

    Coke confirmed Tuesday that it has received a request for information from the FTC and is complying. A PepsiCo spokeswoman declined to comment. The FTC, under Chair Lina Khan, a Democrat, has stepped up its enforcement of antitrust matters.

  • Chevron's first cargo of Venezuelan oil after license departs for U.S

    HOUSTON (Reuters) -Chevron Corp's first cargo of Venezuelan crude under a U.S. license received in November has departed from a ship-to-ship transfer hub near Aruba to its Pascagoula, Mississippi refinery, according to shipping data seen by Reuters on Tuesday. Chevron received authorization last year from the U.S. Treasury Department to revive oil output and expand operations in Venezuela as part of Washington's efforts to encourage political dialogue towards a presidential election in the South American nation. State-run oil company PDVSA allocated Chevron the first crude cargo this month, which was loaded at Venezuela's Jose terminal last week, according to shipping data and documents.

  • Oil Stocks Are Up While Oil Prices Slump. Here’s Why.

    West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. benchmark, is down 7% to $74.63 this year. But the Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) is up 3.3%.

  • Russia's crude oil price drops 60% below global benchmark

    The price of Russia's flagship Urals crude oil has taken a hit following strict international bans and sold below $50 a barrel Tuesday, well below the global benchmark set by Brent Crude which sold for $80 a barrel.

  • U.S. FTC probes Pepsi, Coca-Cola over price discrimination - Politico

    The pricing strategies of both companies are being scrutinized under the Robinson-Patman Act, the report said. The U.S. antitrust law prevents large franchises and chains from engaging in price discrimination against small businesses.

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript

    Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Q2 2023 Earnings Call Transcript January 5, 2023 Aehr Test Systems beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $0.16, expectations were $0.09. Operator: Good evening, and welcome to the Aehr Test Systems’ Fiscal 2023 Second Quarter Financial Results Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. After today’s presentation, there will […]

  • Lidar, Radar, Camera Vendors Fight To Be The Eyes Of Autonomous Vehicles

    The promise of self-driving cars spurred an explosion of companies specializing in vision sensors. But consolidation is ahead.

  • Here's Why American Tower Can Keep Increasing Its Dividend

    With the economy slowing down, investors should think about defensive stocks. The real estate investment trust (REIT) sector has historically been a port in the storm, but not all REITs are defensive. Triple-net lease REITs are generally defensive since their tenant base is concentrated in things like drug stores and convenience stores.

  • Exclusive-Shell energy transition prompted talks to sell Norway business

    Shell held talks with Harbour Energy to sell its Norwegian oil and gas fields last year but could not reach a deal due to gas price volatility and uncertainty over the long-term outlook, three company sources told Reuters. London-based Shell has said it will focus its oil and gas operations in nine basins around the world, triggering a growing internal competition among assets as it aims to gradually reduce its oil and gas output and grow renewables and low-carbon operations to cut its greenhouse gas emissions. A sale of Shell's oil and gas portfolio in Norway, where it has been for more than 110 years, would mark a continued retreat from the North Sea by the world's largest energy companies which are focusing investments on newer, more profitable basins.

  • Banks Are Fleeing Crypto. Bitcoin Investors Should Be Worried.

    Metropolitan Bank Holding (ticker: MCB), one of the earliest banks to delve into digital assets, says it’s closing out the part of its business that catered to crypto firms. The problem, in a nutshell, is that for Bitcoin and other digital assets to have any chance of becoming mainstream, banks—with their access to deep sources of liquidity and experience in facilitating payments—will have to be on board. In its announcement early Monday, the company, which is the parent of Metropolitan Commercial Bank, cited recent industry developments and the regulatory environment for the move.

  • Made in the U.S.A.: Natural-Gas Prices

    U.S. natural-gas prices took on European color last year. Warm weather and ample storage is bringing prices down to reflect local realities.

  • Rolls-Royce CEO: Customers ‘became even younger last year’

    Despite looming economic headwinds across the globe, it was another banner year for British luxury automaker Rolls-Royce Motorcars. The 118-year old brand, who’s cars start at around $340,000, reported global deliveries climbed 8% to a record 6,021 vehicles. Rolls-Royce said bespoke commissions reached record levels as well, with its order book of future orders reaching far into its 2023 production run.

  • Auto Roundup: Diving Into the 2022 US Sales Reports of GM, F, TM and HMC

    While General Motors (GM) grabs the U.S. auto sales crown in 2022, Toyota (TM) and Ford (F) come second and third, respectively. Honda (HMC) sells less than a million vehicles in the United States last year.