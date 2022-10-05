Hedge Circle’s AI Trading Service Helps Investors Start Algo Trading, Beat Inflation

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / Hedge Circle, a web-based provider of personalized investment guidance and management services, is seeking to help investors utilize algo trading strategies to help hedge against inflation, grow their portfolios, and conserve their current wealth. As an industry veteran with 15+ years of experience managing thousands of investor accounts, Hedge Circle is aiming for investors to leverage its algo trading robot to help supplement and diversify how they approach trading in the current global economy.

The company's algo trading service utilizes leading-edge trading technologies such as MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5), allowing its clients and investment managers to place orders on nearly all brokerages active in the industry. MT4 and MT5 are two of the top leading AI-based platforms in the industry that enable the trading of stocks, futures, and forex - customized, automated, and streamlined for advanced price analysis, algo trading, and copy trading.

One of the primary advantages that Hedge Circle's algo trading service offers traders and investors is its ability to leverage the full power of AI and computational resources - processing historical and current data, developing informed trading decisions, and then executing trades on the fly in minimal time compared to human-based trading.

AI-based trading isn't a new technology, but the technological advances of MT4 and MT5 have brought a new level of benefits to algo trading, providing investors and traders access to features not possible in the past, including:

Numerous trade order types and trading options

Viewing and tracking quotes in real-time

Deep-level technical analysis (TA) via 25+ indicators and 20+ graphical objects

The ability to make numerous types of trades from any web browser

Simplified and streamlined "one-click trading"

Advanced levels of personal data protection and encryption standards

A fully web-based platform that requires no desktop installation or other software

Compatibility with all leading operating systems such as Linux, Mac, and Windows

Hedge Circle's algo trading service provides traders with the ability to leverage more than 17,000 markets worldwide and seeks to empower its clients by utilizing customized trade bots to remove human-made trading mistakes and capitalize on the robust, data-based power of AI algo trading.

In light of the global economy's recent troubles, Hedge Circle is seeking to help traders and investors safeguard their finances from inflationary periods via its AI trading service. The company offers a simple and quick sign-up process for its services directly on its website .

About Hedge Circle

Hedge Circle, a 15+ year trading industry veteran, offers numerous financial and investment management services in addition to its AI algo trading, including personal allocation management module (PAMM) accounts. The company's primary objective is to help investors and traders both meet and exceed their short-, mid-, and long-term financial goals by providing modern, tech-based financial services delivered via the web.

