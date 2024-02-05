Hedge fund Citadel hires Sam Finkelstein as a senior portfolio manager

LONDON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Citadel has hired Sam Finkelstein, previously at Goldman Sachs Asset Management, as a senior portfolio manager to lead a new development programme for its fixed income and macro business, the hedge fund told Reuters on Monday.

Finkelstein, will manage risk and trade in the hedge fund's global fixed income and macro business in the newly created role, the hedge fund said.

He will also oversee and advise a talent development program at the $56 billion hedge fund for aspiring portfolio managers, Citadel added.

Finkelstein did not immediately return a request for comment. (Reporting by Nell Mackenzie; Edited by Dhara Ranasinghe)