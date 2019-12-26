Hedge Fund Consensus Stocks vs. Fortive Corporation (FTV) In 2019

Amid an overall bull market, many stocks that smart money investors were collectively bullish on surged in 2019. Among them, Facebook and Microsoft ranked among the top 3 picks and these stocks gained 57%. Our research shows that most of the stocks that smart money likes historically generate strong risk-adjusted returns. That's why we weren't surprised when hedge funds’ top 20 large-cap stock picks generated a return of 41.1% in 2019 (through December 23rd) and outperformed the broader market benchmark by 10.1 percentage points.This is why following the smart money sentiment is a useful tool at identifying the next stock to invest in.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) investors should pay attention to an increase in support from the world's most elite money managers lately. FTV was in 34 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. There were 28 hedge funds in our database with FTV positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that FTV isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q2 rankings).

According to most investors, hedge funds are assumed to be worthless, old investment tools of years past. While there are over 8000 funds in operation at the moment, We choose to focus on the aristocrats of this club, approximately 750 funds. It is estimated that this group of investors oversee the lion's share of the hedge fund industry's total capital, and by keeping track of their inimitable equity investments, Insider Monkey has formulated several investment strategies that have historically outrun the broader indices. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy beat the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points annually since its inception in May 2014. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.8% since February 2017 (through November 21st) even though the market was up more than 39% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

What have hedge funds been doing with Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV)?

At Q3's end, a total of 34 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 21% from one quarter earlier. Below, you can check out the change in hedge fund sentiment towards FTV over the last 17 quarters. With hedge funds' capital changing hands, there exists a select group of notable hedge fund managers who were upping their stakes considerably (or already accumulated large positions).

