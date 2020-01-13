Hedge Fund Darlings vs. PPL Corporation (PPL) In 2019

Hedge funds and other investment firms that we track manage billions of dollars of their wealthy clients' money, and needless to say, they are painstakingly thorough when analyzing where to invest this money, as their own wealth also depends on it. Regardless of the various methods used by elite investors like David Tepper and David Abrams, the resources they expend are second-to-none. This is especially valuable when it comes to small-cap stocks, which is where they generate their strongest outperformance, as their resources give them a huge edge when it comes to studying these stocks compared to the average investor, which is why we intently follow their activity in the small-cap space. Nevertheless, it is also possible to identify cheap large cap stocks by following the footsteps of best performing hedge funds. In this article we are going to take a look at smart money sentiment towards PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) was in 24 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of September. PPL investors should pay attention to an increase in enthusiasm from smart money lately. There were 20 hedge funds in our database with PPL positions at the end of the previous quarter. Our calculations also showed that PPL isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q3 rankings and see the video at the end of this article for Q2 rankings).

If you'd ask most stock holders, hedge funds are seen as underperforming, old investment vehicles of yesteryear. While there are more than 8000 funds with their doors open at the moment, Our researchers choose to focus on the masters of this club, approximately 750 funds. Most estimates calculate that this group of people preside over the majority of the smart money's total capital, and by observing their best picks, Insider Monkey has unearthed numerous investment strategies that have historically exceeded the market. Insider Monkey's flagship short hedge fund strategy outperformed the S&P 500 short ETFs by around 20 percentage points per year since its inception in May 2014. Our portfolio of short stocks lost 27.8% since February 2017 (through November 21st) even though the market was up more than 39% during the same period. We just shared a list of 7 short targets in our latest quarterly update .

[caption id="attachment_340081" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Phill Gross of Adage Capital Management[/caption]

We leave no stone unturned when looking for the next great investment idea. For example Europe is set to become the world's largest cannabis market, so we check out this European marijuana stock pitch. We read hedge fund investor letters and listen to stock pitches at hedge fund conferences. This December, we recommended Adams Energy as a one-way bet based on an under-the-radar fund manager's investor letter and the stock is still extremely cheap despite already gaining 20 percent. Now we're going to take a gander at the recent hedge fund action surrounding PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL).

Hedge fund activity in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL)

At Q3's end, a total of 24 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey held long positions in this stock, a change of 20% from the second quarter of 2019. On the other hand, there were a total of 24 hedge funds with a bullish position in PPL a year ago. So, let's find out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.