U.S. markets close in 24 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,928.84
    -70.00 (-1.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,510.62
    -436.48 (-1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,979.54
    -260.40 (-2.32%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,803.82
    -36.40 (-1.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.37
    -2.56 (-3.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,784.00
    +2.70 (+0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    22.37
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0468
    -0.0030 (-0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5130
    -0.0860 (-2.39%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2137
    -0.0057 (-0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.9530
    +0.2680 (+0.20%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,973.59
    +28.17 (+0.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    399.60
    -2.21 (-0.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,521.39
    -46.15 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,885.87
    +65.47 (+0.24%)
     

Hedge Fund Fir Tree Sues Grayscale for Details on GBTC: Bloomberg

Nelson Wang
·1 min read

Hedge fund Fir Tree is suing crypto investment firm Grayscale to obtain details about its flagship Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC), in order to investigate potential mismanagement and conflicts of interest, according to a report from Bloomberg.

Fir Tree also wants Grayscale to resume redemptions and cut fees for the trust, which is the largest publicly-traded crypto fund in the world with $10.7 billion in assets. It allows U.S. investors to gain exposure to price movements of bitcoin without buying the asset itself.

GBTC is selling at close to a record 43% discount to the price of the underlying bitcoin in the trust. Fir Tree wants Grayscale to resume redemptions, which are not immediately available to investors, and to cut fees from the current 2%, according to Bloomberg.

Grayscale and CoinDesk are both owned by Digital Currency Group.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Recommended Stories

  • German Court Gives Nod to EU’s €800 Billion Pandemic Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Germany’s top court dismissed two cases challenging the country’s approval of the European Union’s €800 billion ($839 billion) pandemic recovery fund.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMiami’s Crypto Scene Partied Through Art Basel Like

  • Bitcoin's Stagnant Crypto Dominance Points to Investor Exodus After FTX Bankruptcy

    "Because of the size of this year's scandals and their far-reaching impacts, a lot of investors aren't moving to BTC because they're just leaving the space entirely," one expert said.

  • Cannabis stocks move after President Biden signs marijuana research bill

    Yahoo Finance Live looks at cannabis-tied shares following President Biden's signing of a marijuana research bill.

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Slumped 11% in November

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell 11.4% in November, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The primary factor weighing on the oil stock was its third-quarter report, where the company unveiled a lower total dividend payment. Devon Energy launched the oil industry's first fixed-plus-variable dividend framework in early 2021.

  • EV Roundup: November Deliveries of NIO, LI & XPEV Grab Limelight

    While NIO and Li Auto (LI) hit monthly-record deliveries in November, XPeng (XPEV) sees a sharp fall in deliveries on a yearly basis.

  • 12 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today

    In this article, we discuss the 12 best communication stocks to buy today. If you want to read about some more communication stocks to buy today, go directly to 5 Best Communication Stocks To Buy Today. The communications industry has grown from a sector that used to include just telecommunications, newspapers, magazines, books, and radio […]

  • General Electric stock ‘at a critical juncture’ ahead of spinoff, analyst says

    Oppenheimer Senior Analyst Christopher Glynn joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss upgrading GE to Outperform, the company’s stock performance, industrial stocks, and the outlook for GE’s health care spinoff.

  • Bank of America stock plunges, leading selloff in shares of largest U.S. banks

    Shares of many of America's largest banks are tumbling again on Tuesday after a period of outperformance that saw Goldman Sachs Group GS claw back practically all of its losses year-to-date.

  • 4 Things to Know About Textron’s Helicopter That Won an $80 Billion Army Contract

    Textron stock soared Tuesday after the defense company won a contract worth up to $80 billion to build a new helicopter for the Army. The Army is turning to Textron (ticker: TXT) subsidiary Bell Helicopter for a new long-range assault helicopter—the Bell V-280 Valor—that will replace the service’s 40-plus-year-old UH-60 Black Hawk. Textron beat a joint bid from Lockheed Martin (LMT) and Boeing (BA).

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Blink Charging Stocks Plunged Today

    When investors are in "risk-off" mode, unprofitable EV companies are often the first to be sold.

  • ‘Stay defensively oriented in healthcare, staples, and utilities stocks’: Morgan Stanley suggests 3 names to buy

    Don’t get fooled into thinking the stock market’s recent positive action has legs. Morgan Stanley’s Chief U.S. Equity Strategist Mike Wilson thinks it’s time to take profits “before the Bear returns in earnest.” Wilson notes that his team’s tactical targets have been met and thinks the recent run-up has run its course. “Bear market rally runs into our original resistance levels--it's time to fade it,” says Wilson. With the “risk-reward of playing for more upside quite poor at this point,” Wilson

  • Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Could Become A Multi-Bagger

    What are the early trends we should look for to identify a stock that could multiply in value over the long term? One...

  • GE buys out entire New York Times in first-ever advertising takeover, promoting new businesses

    General Electric, whose spinoff of its health care and energy companies will leave Evendale-based GE Aerospace as the sole company, bought out every single print add in the New York Times for the first time in the newspaper's history.

  • The crypto billionaire who helped expose SBF’s insolvency calls him ‘one of the greatest fraudsters in history’ and accuses media and thought leaders of being manipulated

    Binance CEO CZ is speaking out against SBF after FTX’s collapse and arguing he had nothing to do with his rival’s downfall.

  • 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks That Are No-Brainer End-of-Year Buys

    These high-octane income stocks, with yields ranging from 7.7% to 8.4%, are begging to be bought by opportunistic investors.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy Before 2023 That Can Set You Up for Life

    Given all the market uncertainty this year and the downward trend of the major indices, it's no surprise that some investors are hesitant to buy right now. Knowing the right time to pull the trigger on a stock purchase (or a sale) is often one of the hardest parts of being an investor. Three such buy-now opportunities are Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX), Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), and Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA).

  • 5 Must-Own Stocks for the Next Bull Market

    These top-tier innovators and industry leaders are the companies you'll want in your portfolio when the next bull market takes shape.

  • Better Buy: Tilray or Innovative Industrial Properties?

    Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY) and Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE: IIPR) may be two of the best bargains in cannabis right now. Tilray's shares are down 34% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of only 0.62. Innovative's shares are down more than 53% this year, and it trades for a price-to-book value of 1.7.

  • The Bottom Is in for These 3 Stocks? J.P. Morgan Says ‘Buy’

    A strong jobs report these days runs counter to the Fed’s wishes. The line of thought is that if the job market is still too hot, the Fed won’t be keen on loosening its tight monetary policy in the ongoing efforts to tame inflation. And this is a scenario the market is keen to avoid after a series of 75 basis-point hikes this year. But J.P. Morgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly thinks the latest numbers flatter to deceive and believes the way the data is reported distorts the real

  • A Hedge Fund Hit by FTX Collapse Defaults on $36 Million of Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Contagion from the messy implosion of Sam Bankman-Fried’s crypto empire is spilling into the world of decentralized finance, after a hedge fund was declared in default on almost $36 million of loans.Most Read from Bloomberg‘Huge, Missing and Growing:’ $65 Trillion in Dollar Debt Sparks ConcernEx-Deutsche Bank Trader Builds $6 Billion Fortune on Trading BoomThird Russian Airfield Hit by Drone as Moscow Accuses UkraineStocks Crushed as Bank CEO Warnings Boost Havens: Markets WrapMia