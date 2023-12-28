Advertisement
Hedge fund HG Vora seeks seats on Penn Entertainment's board

Reuters
·1 min read

Dec 28 (Reuters) - HG Vora Capital Management, one of the top shareholders in Penn Entertainment, has requested rights to appoint directors to the board of the casino operator, the hedge fund said in a filing on Thursday.

HG Vora, run by former Goldman Sachs banker Parag Vora, currently holds an economic interest of 18.5% including swaps in Penn Entertainment.

Penn's stock is significantly undervalued, HG Vora said, adding it has had discussions with the company's management on a range of topics focused on enhancing shareholder value.

Penn Entertainment did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Shares of Penn Entertainment have lost about 16% of their value in 2023 and were up 4.8% in early trading. (Reporting by Shivansh Tiwary in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

