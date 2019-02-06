The Hedge Fund Lawyer Annoying France’s Cozy Corporate World

(Bloomberg) -- Sophie Vermeille is on a crusade against France’s establishment. You won’t find her in a yellow vest, though. Hers is in the boardroom, and her supporters are hardly those who would take to the streets.

The Paris-based lawyer has been engaged in a tussle with Jean-Charles Naouri, chief executive officer of Casino Guichard-Perrachon SA, over his control of the French retailer. Hired by unidentified investors, Vermeille aims to put Casino at the mercy of the free market and help hedge funds shorting its stock to profit.

The argument involves complicated accounting and shareholding practices, but it’s still managed to capture the attention of a French financial world that often has an uneasy relationship with U.S.-style capitalism. Casino remains among the most-shorted companies in Europe and the public spat doesn’t seem to be going away.

The head of the French Market Authority, Robert Ophele, said in a television interview broadcast on Jan. 21 that the regulator is looking at whether Casino’s financial information is correct and timely as well as investigating information from short-sellers. Last week, analysts at brokerage Sanford C. Bernstein, who have been critical of Casino, published a report including a summary of some of Vermeille’s work on debt restructuring.

“The battle between Vermeille and Naouri is an illustration of the process French markets are going through,” said Nicolas Veron, a senior economist at Bruegel and the Peterson Institute for International Economics who also advises a think tank founded by Vermeille. “They’re on a slow and tortuous path to free-market capitalism and it’s a struggle.”

Vermeille, 38, alleges that Naouri, 69, is acting against the company’s best interests. His control resides in a complex structure of holding companies that short-sellers say are worthless and depend on payments from Casino to stay afloat. The most indebted of them is Rallye SA. Spokesmen for Casino and Rallye declined to comment for this article, as did Naouri.

The public spat started late last year when Vermeille wrote open letters and published reports claiming that French regulators were allowing questionable accounting at Rallye to help Naouri keep control of Casino. The hedge funds Vermeille represents are trying to make money from betting on a decline in the value of the stocks and bonds of Casino and Rallye.

Casino and Rallye filed a complaint in October with French prosecutors that alleged hedge funds were spreading false information to push down the companies’ share prices. Rallye has said it’s been conforming to the same accounting standards since 1992, the year that Naouri became Casino’s largest shareholder.

Ophele, the regulator, said in a November interview with Les Echos newspaper that Rallye didn’t change its accounting criteria, refuting one of Vermeille’s main arguments. His office declined to comment for this article.

In a separate action, the group also won a court ruling to get Vermeille to take down her website, putting her on the back foot.

The odds are against Vermeille. Naouri is one of France’s most prominent businessmen and has links to a who’s who of the country’s investment bankers and political and corporate dynasties. His name sits comfortably alongside those of fashion giant Kering SA’s Francois Pinault and Vivendi SA’s Vincent Bollore, stalwarts of French business who built corporate empires thanks to generous support of local banks and tight relationships with government.

“I am trying to make France a more transparent financial market, truly open to anyone, and not just for family and friends,” Vermeille said in an interview in Paris in November.

Casino’s shares are up 66 percent from the 22-year low they reached last year after the company met its target to sell 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion) of assets to reduce debt. A new credit facility, meanwhile, diminished the threat of a default at Rallye and steps to simplify Casino’s international structure may also make it easier to refinance its holding company debt. Casino is also on track to boost its earnings this year.

Rallye is likely to use credit lines to repay 300 million euros of bonds in March. The same month, auditors are due to sign off on the holding company’s financial report in a move that could dispel doubt over how it accounts for its stake in Casino.

