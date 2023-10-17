Hedge Fund Sculptor Sued by Billionaire Founder Over Rithm Deal

(Bloomberg) -- Dan Och and a group of former executives of Sculptor Capital Management Inc. sued the hedge fund and suitor Rithm Capital Corp. over its $676 million buyout offer, saying the bid shortchanges investors and is designed solely to protect Chief Executive Officer Jimmy Levin’s job.

Och, who left New York-based Sculptor in 2019, wants a Delaware judge to halt the buyout until a rival group of bidders led by Saba Capital Management’s Boaz Weinstein is able to present its higher bid to shareholders, Och said Tuesday in a statement. Weinstein’s consortium, which includes billionaires Jeff Yass, Marc Lasry and Bill Ackman, has offered to pay $13 a share for Sculptor, which last week accepted Rithm’s latest bid of $12.

Sculptor directors backing Levin have made it clear that “they favor only one result — the preservation of management’s jobs and compensation, at the expense of shareholder value,” Och said a statement. He filed suit Tuesday in Delaware Chancery Court to block Rithm’s bid.

The suit is the latest twist in Och and Levin’s yearslong battle over the future of Sculptor. Och tapped Levin to take over the firm, formerly known as Och-Ziff, in 2017, but the two later fought over compensation and control. Och — who remains one of Sculptor’s biggest shareholders — has since become a fierce critic of Levin’s handling of the fund.

“The proposed merger reflects just the latest step in a long line of actions by which the directors have demonstrated that they are beholden to Mr. Levin and place his interests over the stockholders’ interests.” Och’s lawyers said in suit.

The case is Och v. Engel, 2023-1043, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).

