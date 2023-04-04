Hedge Fund Snow Lake Quits Hong Kong After More Than a Decade

(Bloomberg) -- China-focused hedge-fund firm Snow Lake Capital Ltd. has left Hong Kong after 12 years of operating in the city, people familiar with the matter said.

The company shuttered its office in Hong Kong last month, the people said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private. Founder and Chief Executive Officer Sean Ma has relocated to Menlo Park, California for personal reasons. Its chief operating and financial officer is also based in the US city, said one of the people. All members of its Hong Kong-based research team moved to Beijing last month, the person added.

While it’s rare for hedge fund firms to completely shut operations in Hong Kong, more have been diversifying away from the city in recent years. Pandemic-era restrictions and Beijing’s tightening grip over the former British colony are prompting companies to look at options in the US or Singapore.

Hong Kong has been trying to bolster its appeal as a financial hub. It said last month that the city would offer tax concessions for family offices.

Snow Lake’s Hong Kong office is marked as having “ceased business of regulated activities,” according to the Securities and Futures Commission website.

A representative of Snow Lake declined to comment. Snow Lake operated out of New York and Beijing for its first two years. It established a foothold in Hong Kong in early 2011 when it shut the New York office.

A former analyst at Ziff Brothers Investments LLC, Ma set up Snow Lake in 2009 with backing from Zhang Lei, the founder of Hillhouse Capital. The company focuses on long-term stock holdings in technology, consumer, health care, clean energy, real estate and financial industries — most of which are Chinese — according to a US regulatory filing in January.

In 2020, Snow Lake shot to international fame when it emerged as the author of a report released by Muddy Waters that exposed sales inflation at China’s Luckin Coffee Inc., Bloomberg reported at the time, citing people familiar.

In the first 11 years of the firm, Ma steered his Greater China-focused stock hedge fund to gains in all but one year. He added an Asia fund in 2018. The same year, Snow Lake funds were a cornerstone investor in the initial public offering of China Renaissance Holdings Ltd., the Chinese investment bank whose Chairman Bao Fan is now cooperating with authorities in an unspecified investigation. It’s unclear if Snow Lake still holds a stake.

It’s also suffered setbacks. Its activist stake in MGM China Holdings Ltd. backfired, hurt by the Covid pandemic and increased government oversight of casinos. The firm’s investments in Chinese education stocks were also dented in 2021 by Beijing’s crackdown on the sector. It had to shutter the Asia fund after two of its managers quit.

The firm disclosed nearly $563 million of discretionary assets under management at the end of October in the January US regulatory filing. That compared with about $2 billion it oversaw between hedge and long-only funds as late as 2021. Hillhouse’s Zhang no longer owns a stake in Snow Lake.

