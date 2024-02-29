Advertisement
Hedge-fund titan Kyle Bass blamed Joe Biden for his $85 room-service breakfast. It didn't go well for him.

George Glover
·2 min read
Kyle Bass, J. Kyle Bass
Kyle Bass.Reuters/Rick Wilking

  • The hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass is being mocked online after he shared a receipt for an $85 breakfast.

  • "Terrible inflation milestone reached," he wrote, calling out Joe Biden, Janet Yellen, and the Fed.

  • X users hit out at Bass after a community note said the bill was from the five-star Carlyle hotel.

The veteran investor Kyle Bass is catching flak online after he blamed his $85 breakfast at a luxury five-star hotel on President Joe Biden's inability to clamp down on inflation.

"Terrible inflation milestone reached — My first $85 breakfast for one at a NYC hotel," Bass, who founded the private-equity firm Conservation Equity Management and the hedge fund Hayman Capital Management, wrote on X on Wednesday.

"After signing this bill, I have decided NEVER AGAIN," he continued, attaching a photo of his receipt, adding the hashtags #Biden and #Inflation, and tagging the official accounts of US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and the Federal Reserve.

X users mocked Bass after a community note said that the receipt he'd shared was for room service at The Carlyle, a Manhattan hotel that has previously hosted Princess Diana, Michael Jackson, and Steve Jobs, and that the hotel charged from $954 to $6,244 for a one-night stay.

"I'm pretty sure that room service at a 5-star hotel in Manhattan was always expensive," the X account for the conservative group Republicans Against Trump said in a reply to Bass's post.

"You ordered room service in a 5-star Manhattan hotel. What were you expecting? Poor guy. I bet that broke the bank paying the $10 to have someone bring your food to you in bed," Michael Angelucci, a former West Virginia state delegate, added.

US inflation spiked to a four-decade high of more than 9% in June 2022 but has since cooled to just more than 3% as of January.

The White House has repeatedly touted the fact that soaring prices have started to cool over the second half of Biden's presidency — but many remain unconvinced about his economic policies.

Some 50% of respondents to a November Gallup poll said they felt the economy was in a "poor" state, while just 2% said it was in excellent health.

Read the original article on Business Insider

