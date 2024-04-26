Hedge Funds Cut Back on ‘Super Peso’ Bets in Flash Crash Week

Vinícius Andrade and Maria Elena Vizcaino
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- Leveraged funds trimmed bets on the Mexican peso in a week that saw the currency briefly collapse amid rising geopolitical tensions.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hedge funds cut their net long position on the Mexican peso by 4,020 contracts to 53,469 contracts, the biggest reduction since late February, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through April 23.

The peso tumbled more than 5% against the dollar on April 19 — which the market deemed a flash crash — after headlines on an Israel retaliatory strike on Iran spooked traders.

The peso then trimmed its loss. But asset managers, including pension administrator, mutual funds and insurance companies, cut their bullish bets on the currency.

The Mexican peso has outperformed developing-nation and regional peers over the past few years, thanks to a combination of high real rates, relatively stable politics, record remittances from workers in the US and the so-called nearshoring trend.

But renewed angst over the outlook for US rates coupled with what Bank of America described as “literally the highest ever” positioning for the Mexican currency has some traders getting more cautious.

The Mexican peso “may weaken a bit against the dollar on higher US interest rates,” said Thierry Wizman, director of global currencies and an interest-rate strategist at Macquarie Futures.

Despite that potential weakness, it’s still in a better position than regional peers like the Colombian peso or Brazilian real, Wizman said. “With the central bank staying very hawkish, and with remittances staying strong, it shouldn’t weaken much.”

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • American Airlines to adjust routes amid Boeing 787 delivery delays

    "We're making these adjustments now to ensure we're able to re-accommodate customers on affected flights," the company said. The move comes a day after peer Southwest Airlines said that it will shut operations at some airports as a result of the 787 delivery issues. Reuters reported earlier this month that the output of Boeing's 737 MAX had fallen sharply on increased production checks by U.S. regulators.

  • Why AppFolio Stock Soared Today

    The real estate management software company is doing far better than most investors expected it to do.

  • Millennium Slams Jane Street ‘Gamesmanship’ in Secrets Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Millennium Management accused Jane Street Group of playing games by not fully disclosing the proprietary trading strategy it claims was stolen by two former traders who joined Izzy Englander’s hedge fund group.Most Read from BloombergPlunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is FadingJavier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in WorldFed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in MarchHuawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China ChipBil

  • X tells Brazil court 'operational faults' allowed blocked users to remain active

    Lawyers representing X in Brazil told the Supreme Court on Friday that "operational faults" have allowed users who were ordered blocked to stay active on the social media platform. Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes last week had asked the social media giant to explain why it allegedly did not fully comply with earlier rulings ordering the company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, to block certain accounts. A report by Brazil's federal police seen by Reuters last week showed accounts on X that top courts had ordered blocked were still active on the platform by early April, being able to gain new followers and to live-stream videos.

  • Billionaire 'bond king' Bill Gross tells investors to avoid tech and stick to value stocks

    Gross said in a post on X to avoid tech, but if you have to invest in the sector, one name stands out.

  • TikTok general counsel to move to new role focused on fighting US sale

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Erich Andersen, general counsel for TikTok and Chinese parent company ByteDance, will step down from that role in June to focus on fighting efforts to force a sale of the video app in the U.S., the company said on Friday. Andersen will remain at the company and become its special counsel to lead TikTok's effort to overturn legislation signed into law by President Joe Biden on Wednesday that gives ByteDance 270 days to divest short-video app TikTok in the United States or face a ban.

  • Mississippi legislative leaders swap proposals on possible Medicaid expansion

    Mississippi Senate leaders on Friday said for the first time that they are willing to expand Medicaid to the full level allowed under a federal law signed 14 years ago by then-President Barack Obama. Georgia is the only state with a similar requirement, and it is suing the federal government to try to keep the mandate in place. The House has previously voted for an expansion plan that includes a work requirement.

  • Warren Buffett or Not, Berkshire Hathaway Stock Is Built to Last

    Questions are swirling about succession, a possible dividend, even a breakup of the company. The case for buying the stock now.

  • Snap upgraded, Apple downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

    Snap upgraded, Apple downgraded: Wall Street's top analyst calls

  • S&P 500 Q1 earnings estimated growth improves; stocks up for week

    U.S. first-quarter estimated earnings growth is looking stronger at nearly the halfway mark of the reporting period, with corporate results giving a boost to stocks this week after recent weakness. S&P 500 year-over-year earnings growth for the first quarter of 2024 is now seen at 5.6%, according to LSEG data on Friday. The latest estimate is based on results from 229 of the S&P 500 companies and forecasts for the rest, with about 78% of reports beating analysts' earnings expectations.