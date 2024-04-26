Hedge Funds Cut Back on ‘Super Peso’ Bets in Flash Crash Week
(Bloomberg) -- Leveraged funds trimmed bets on the Mexican peso in a week that saw the currency briefly collapse amid rising geopolitical tensions.
Most Read from Bloomberg
Plunging Home Prices, Fleeing Companies: Austin’s Glow Is Fading
Javier Milei Fuels Wild Rally That Makes Peso No. 1 in World
Fed’s Preferred Core Inflation Gauge Rose at Brisk Pace in March
Huawei’s New Phone Runs Latest Version of Made-in-China Chip
Billionaire Stephen Ross Believes in South Florida—and Is Spending Big to Transform It
Hedge funds cut their net long position on the Mexican peso by 4,020 contracts to 53,469 contracts, the biggest reduction since late February, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission for the week through April 23.
The peso tumbled more than 5% against the dollar on April 19 — which the market deemed a flash crash — after headlines on an Israel retaliatory strike on Iran spooked traders.
The peso then trimmed its loss. But asset managers, including pension administrator, mutual funds and insurance companies, cut their bullish bets on the currency.
The Mexican peso has outperformed developing-nation and regional peers over the past few years, thanks to a combination of high real rates, relatively stable politics, record remittances from workers in the US and the so-called nearshoring trend.
But renewed angst over the outlook for US rates coupled with what Bank of America described as “literally the highest ever” positioning for the Mexican currency has some traders getting more cautious.
The Mexican peso “may weaken a bit against the dollar on higher US interest rates,” said Thierry Wizman, director of global currencies and an interest-rate strategist at Macquarie Futures.
Despite that potential weakness, it’s still in a better position than regional peers like the Colombian peso or Brazilian real, Wizman said. “With the central bank staying very hawkish, and with remittances staying strong, it shouldn’t weaken much.”
Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek
US White-Collar Job Growth Stalls, Even in Pandemic Boomtowns
Caught Between the US and China, a Powerful AI Upstart Chooses Sides
How North Korea’s Man in the West Ran Afoul of US Authorities
Studio Behind Dune Eyes Growth, Even Without a Paramount Merger
A Hedge Fund Billionaire’s Cash Helped Fund a ‘Predatory’ Lender
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.