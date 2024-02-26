Hedge Funds Are Investing Heavily In These Blue Chip Stocks — Should You Follow Suit?

With economic uncertainty lurking and inflation remaining a concern, many investors are turning their attention to high-quality blue chip stocks that have proven historically resilient.

As a retail investor, one of the best things you can do is make a list of the blue chip stocks smart money investors are gravitating toward. In this case, the best way to do so is by closely monitoring heavy fund activity.

Don't Miss:

Join the most successful futures traders with the easiest and most transparent trading company. Traders receive up to 90% profit splits. Learn more

An award-winning prop trading firm, offers up to $1 million in funding with just two simple rules. Find out how to get funded today!

These five blue chip stocks have the highest number of hedge fund investors.

Microsoft Corp.



Hedge fund investors count: 306



Standing as the premier choice among elite hedge funds, Microsoft Corp. has showcased impressive performance.

The company’s financial achievements in the last fiscal second quarter highlight a generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) earnings per share (EPS) of $2.93, surpassing expectations by $0.16, with revenue experiencing a significant 17.7% increase year over year to $62.02 billion, exceeding forecasts by $890 million.

At the end of the third quarter, 306 hedge funds held investments in Microsoft.

Amazon.com Inc.



Hedge fund investors count: 286



E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. plays a pivotal role in the Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF and is a staple in the investment portfolios of the world’s billionaires.

The company’s fourth-quarter performance was robust, with an EPS of $1, notably higher than the anticipated $0.80.

Its quarterly revenue saw a 13.9% increase from the previous year to $170 billion, outperforming expectations by $3.74 billion.

Meta Platforms Inc.



Hedge fund investors count: 234



Meta Platformes Inc. is the third most favored blue chip stock for hedge fund investments. The company is on a growth trajectory, as evidenced by its unexpectedly strong fourth-quarter results, including a 25% year-over-year revenue increase. The announcement of its inaugural dividend of $0.50 per share was met with investor enthusiasm.

Story continues

For the first quarter of 2024, Meta anticipates revenues between $34.5 billion and $37 billion, surpassing the analysts’ consensus of $33.87 billion.

Alphabet Inc. Class A



Hedge fund investors count: 221



Alphabet Class A is highly regarded by top money managers for its potential. The company is strategically investing billions to enhance its artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, positioning it to compete with Microsoft and others.

Its diverse portfolio, including the Cloud business and YouTube, positions Alphabet Inc Class A as an undervalued investment opportunity, according to several financial analysts.

Nvidia Corp.



Hedge fund investors count: 180



Nvidia Corp. is recognized as one of the most attractive blue chip stocks, drawing attention from both institutional and individual investors.

With the stock price soaring approximately 216% in the last year, experts suggest that AI-related growth opportunities could propel it even further.

At the close of the September quarter, 180 hedge funds had stakes in Nvidia Corp., with Rajiv Jain's GQG Partners holding the largest share, valued at $6.1 billion.

Hedge funds and retail investors alike are finding comfort by investing in these blue chip stocks.

Read Next:

Minimal rules, uncapped earnings' Austin-based prop trading firm puts traders first and is growing rapidly. Learn how you can get in on the action.

Find out how you can leverage up to $4,000,000 in capital with this prop trading firm – learn how.

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Hedge Funds Are Investing Heavily In These Blue Chip Stocks — Should You Follow Suit? originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.