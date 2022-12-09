U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,958.60
    -4.91 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,679.68
    -101.80 (-0.30%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,083.09
    +1.09 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,805.33
    -12.96 (-0.71%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.30
    -0.16 (-0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.10
    +10.60 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    23.80
    +0.55 (+2.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0551
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5620
    +0.0710 (+2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2275
    +0.0037 (+0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4780
    -0.1520 (-0.11%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,154.49
    -77.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    403.64
    -2.61 (-0.64%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,476.63
    +4.46 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,901.01
    +326.58 (+1.18%)
     

Hedge Funds Lure Oil Traders With Seven-Figure Signing Bonuses

Devika Krishna Kumar
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- The oil market’s rollercoaster volatility is translating into multimillion-dollar signing bonuses for some of the traders who can stomach it.

Most Read from Bloomberg

This year, one oil trader scored a $5 million signing bonus after joining a multi-strategy hedge fund. It’s far from the only massive number. Signing bonuses in the $1 million to $5 million range are becoming more common, though higher payouts are seen only in exceptional cases.

Hiring in energy markets is up 15% over last year, according to executive search firm Proco Commodities, as firms look to cash in on dramatic price swings. The jump in activity is translating into much bigger bonuses for traders as the end of the year approaches.

Soaring compensation is the latest sign of a resurgence in commodity hedge funds, which shuttered in droves over the past few years amid collapsing crude prices and a global shift toward cleaner energy. But Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and concerns about a global economic slowdown have whipsawed the oil market this year, creating opportunities for traders to rake in big profits.

“The market is super hot and it’s really interesting how it’s developing,” said Ross Gregory, a director at Proco Commodities. The volatility has “generated more demand for traders who can take risk in commodities,” especially as equities and fixed income markets lag, Gregory said.

The extreme volatility in commodities has forced some market players to pull back from the space. But among the survivors, bidding wars for talent have erupted in recent months. In a rising number of instances, traders have been getting offers and then receiving counter-offers just as they’re about to join a new firm, headhunters said.

Even at Wall Street banks, which are contending with a slump in dealmaking, commodities traders have been somewhat insulated from the steep bonus cuts investment bankers are facing. Still, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set to break with rivals by reducing the bonus pool for traders by a low double-digit percentage, people with knowledge of the matter said earlier this month.

But those who are leaving banks still have plenty of opportunities across the energy trading world — especially at hedge funds and merchants. Companies that are traditionally called commercial players, mostly producers or refiners, have looked to add or boost trading capabilities this year. The list includes heavyweights such as Exxon Mobil Corp. as well as smaller players such as Citgo Petroleum Corp. Commodity funds are also beefing up their trading presence and scooping up people who have expertise in physical markets.

Hedge funds are offering about 20% to 30% of profits as a bonus, nearly double what commodity merchants typically provide, according to headhunters.

Read more: Commodity hedge funds are back after a decade in the wilderness

Not only are companies paying big money for top talent, they’re also focused on retention, recruiters said.

“In the holiday season, desk heads and other hiring managers are figuring to add headcount, high-grade their staff by letting poor performers go and worrying whether their best people will walk off to greener pastures,” said George Stein, managing director for recruiter Commodity Talent in New York. “This year, if anything, that level of concern is higher than in the past.”

Commodities trading companies such as Trafigura and Vitol, which have an internal share scheme, are probably in the best position to retain employees. The price of shares in Trafigura Group held by its top employees surged 247% in its last financial year, as the trading house benefited from commodity market volatility to post a record profit.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Illinois Pension Debt Rises Again as Stock Rout Takes Toll

    (Bloomberg) -- Illinois’s debt to its employee retirement funds rose as the pensions were hammered by investment losses, erasing some of the bull-market gains that briefly chipped away at the state’s obligations. Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms D

  • Infinite Reality Nears Merger With Newbury Street SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Infinite Reality Inc., a company that helps build metaverse experiences, is in advanced talks to go public through a merger with Newbury Street Acquisition Corp., according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distr

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: VC trick questions, building 3-case models, B2B sales coaching

    When an investor inevitably asks founders about their valuation expectations, it is a trick question of the highest order. "We're letting the market price this round" is a confident reply, but it’s only appropriate if you've actually gathered substantial data points from other investors — and can fire back with a few questions of your own, says Evan Fisher, founder of Unicorn Capital. Instead of going in cold, he advises founders to pre-pitch investors for their next round and use takeaways from those conversations to shape current valuations.

  • Trevor Noah encourages fans to see beyond party lines in final 'Daily Show' appearance

    After seven years as host of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah said goodbye to his audience.

  • Roblox will let 13+ users import contacts and add recommended friends

    Roblox is adding two new ways for people who spend time in its virtual worlds to find old friends and make new ones. The features have long been the norm elsewhere, but most things about Roblox work quite a bit differently from other social networks and more traditional online games. For one, Roblox serves a much younger demographic, including tens of millions of kids under the age of 13 who use the app on a daily basis.

  • Traders and Consumers Lower Their Expectations for US Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Bond traders and US consumers alike are getting more comfortable with the idea that inflationary pressures have peaked in the world’s top economy, allowing the Federal Reserve to adopt a more cautious approach.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distrac

  • Amazon ends support for third-party HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills

    Amazon is ending support for a program that allowed patients to share HIPAA-protected health information with healthcare organizations through Alexa. The invite-only program, which first launched in 2019, allowed select developers to create and launch HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills for Alexa (skills are the third-party voice apps that run on Alexa devices). Amazon launched the program with six healthcare organizations, including Boston Children's Hospital, Livongo, Swedish Health Connect, Cigna Health Today, Atrium Health and Express Scripts.

  • Russia's Putin says more US prisoner swaps possible

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday weighed in on the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner exchange, saying more swaps may be possible in the future.

  • Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data

    Microsoft today announced that it acquired Lumenisity, a U.K.-based startup developing "hollow core fiber (HCF)" technologies primarily for data centers and ISPs. Microsoft says that the purchase, the terms of which weren't disclosed, will "expand [its] ability to further optimize its global cloud infrastructure" and "serve Microsoft’s cloud platform and services customers with strict latency and security requirements." HCF cables fundamentally combine optical fiber and coaxial cable.

  • Stock Market Wavers; Electronic Signature Stock Soars On Earnings

    The major stock market indexes were mixed after choppy trading. Medical stock gives back yesterday's gains and then some.

  • Ex-JPMorgan Gold Trader Found Guilty in Spoofing Trial

    (Bloomberg) -- Former JPMorgan Chase & Co. gold and silver trader Christopher Jordan was convicted of wire fraud affecting a financial institution by a federal jury in Chicago, the latest win for US prosecutors in their crackdown on illegal “spoofing” trades and market manipulation.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets Wra

  • White House warns of deepening Russia and Iran military ties

    The White House on Friday warned Russia and Iran are laying the groundwork for joint weapons production, citing U.S. intelligence surrounding Moscow and Tehran’s deepening military ties. The warning comes as Russia has sourced explosive drones from Iran for use in Ukraine, targeting the country’s energy and electricity infrastructure; striking residential buildings, parks and streets;…

  • Lululemon Stock Faces Must-Hold Support Level After Earnings Tumble

    Lululemon stock is selling off after its earnings report, with the shares looking for support in a vital technical zone. Here's what could happen.

  • Why Costco stock could power higher next year, according to an analyst

    Jefferies Analyst Corey Tarlowe joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Costco earnings, inflation, club growth amid rising membership fees, gas demand, and the outlook for Costco.

  • NYC rent prices rose 16% over last year in November, even as national prices cool

    Rent prices nationwide are showing some signs of moderation, but in the competitive NYC market prices remain up double-digits from last year.

  • Expect a 'mild recession' in 2023: Citi economists

    The U.S. can expect a "mild recession" in 2023 as unemployment hits 5.25%, according to Citi Global Wealth Investments (CGWI) latest outlook report.

  • ‘I didn't like his attitude’: Jim Cramer just blasted Jamie Dimon’s outlook on the US economy, says he has no tolerance for 'fear-mongering' — here are 2 bullish ideas

    Is it time to bet on a turnaround?

  • Should You Liquidate Your Position in Rivian Automotive (RIVN)?

    Meridian Funds, managed by ArrowMark Partners, released its “Meridian Growth Fund” third quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the third quarter, the fund returned -4.92% net compared to -0.12% return for the Russell 2500 Growth Index. In the quarter, market dynamics worked against the fund’s investment strategy. In […]

  • Why Li Auto Stock Is Plunging Today

    The electric vehicle manufacturer's gross margin tanked, but it could just be a quarter-specific event.

  • Kinder Morgan Plans to Send Its High-Yielding Dividend Even Higher in 2023

    Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) gave investors a glimpse into what they should expect in the coming year by unveiling its preliminary financial expectations for 2023. Management expects Kinder Morgan to generate $7.7 billion in adjusted EBITDA next year. Growth drivers include rising volumes at its refined product and gathering and processing businesses, higher rates as it recontracts its Jones Act tankers, and expansion projects coming into service.