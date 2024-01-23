Advertisement
Hedge funds net purchasers of stocks for first time in 10 weeks, Bank of America says

Reuters
·1 min read
Traders work on the floor of the NYSE in New York

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Hedge funds bought more U.S. stocks than they sold last week for the first time in ten weeks, adding $554 million to their portfolios, Bank of America said in a note about its clients' flows.

The hedge funds' net purchases occurred in a week when the S&P 500 index posted a record high close on Friday for the first time in two years, amid a rally in chipmakers and mega-cap technology stocks.

Still, hedge funds are net sellers of roughly $2 billion in shares on a year-to-date basis, BofA said.

Last week, hedge funds bought mainly exchange-traded funds (ETFs), adding over $200 million of those securities, and large-cap companies. Energy and healthcare were the two top sectors for hedge funds' acquisitions last week.

Overall, BofA said it saw the biggest inflow into U.S. equities since mid-December when all of its clients, including hedge funds, institutional and retail investors, and companies, were factored in.

(Reporting by Carolina Mandl, in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)

