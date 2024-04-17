Hedge Funds Sell Off Winning Energy Stocks to Buy Soaring Oil

Natalia Kniazhevich
2 min read
1
In this article:

(Bloomberg) -- With energy stocks trading near all-time highs and oil climbing as well, hedge funds think they’ve found a trade to capitalize: Sell the shares and pour the profits into buying more crude.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Hedge funds have been selling US energy stocks for three straight weeks, according to prime brokerage data from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The net allocation to energy also is well below historical levels, with energy now making up just 2.2% of overall US net exposure on Goldman’s prime brokerage book. And the sector’s long-short ratio has fallen to a five-year low.

Meanwhile, Brent crude is back around $90 a barrel, and the volume of bullish Brent options just surged past the record set in 2019. Traders are betting on further increases in oil prices after Israel vowed to respond to Iran’s weekend missile and drone attack.

“We are seeing some lottery ticket buying in crude with June $250 call options as investors are actively hedging a tail event in the commodity” said Rebecca Babin, senior energy trader at CIBC Private Wealth Group. “Macro hedge funds are already pretty long crude due to the reinflation trade, and to hedge against geopolitical risks they use options rather then underlying crude.”

Energy stocks are rallying in 2024 after slumping through 2023. The group is up 13% to start the year, making it the second best performing sector in the S&P 500, ahead of information technology. However, those gains have some investors concerned that the stocks have gone too far, too fast.

Read: Big Oil Is Beating Big Tech as Eyes Turn to Crucial OPEC Meeting

“We’re getting to levels that feel really rich,” said Frank Monkam, senior portfolio manager at Antimo. “Some of the hedge funds are selling oil shares, but since there’s still quite a bit of geopolitical risk, it makes sense to buy some call options on oil to protect yourself to the upside”

In the meantime, Wall Street strategists still see further upside for energy companies. Goldman Sachs Asset Management and Morgan Stanley recently upgraded the sector to overweight based on a combination of rising oil prices, upside in earnings revisions and “compelling valuations.”

“The historical dynamic with energy stocks is a like a boom-bust: oil runs, these stocks run and then, there’s a supply response causing prices to fall and these stocks drop,” said Walter Todd, chief investment officer at Greenwood Capital Associates, who owns stocks like Exxon Mobil Corp., ConocoPhillips and EOG Resources Inc.

“Now the US oil companies have become much more capital disciplined, returns are higher and they’re very inexpensive relative to other parts of the market,” he added. “But could you see the oil stocks fall back in the short-term given the run they’ve had? Absolutely.”

--With assistance from Alex Longley.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • What the fresh march higher in oil means for world markets

    Oil prices are up around 16% so far this year near $90 a barrel, with supply worries high given escalating Middle East tensions and tit-for-tat attacks on energy infrastructure between Ukraine and Russia. The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday described an "adverse scenario" in which an escalation of conflict in the Middle East would lead to a 15% jump in oil prices and higher shipping costs that would hike global inflation by about 0.7 percentage points. The tightness in oil supplies, and higher prices, has been underpinned by oil producing group OPEC and other big oil producers curbing their output.

  • Xilio's (XLO) Shares Surge 79.8% in a Month: Here's Why

    Xilio (XLO) rallies 79.8% in a month on an exclusive global licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences to develop XTX301 for advanced solid tumors.

  • Analysis-US wheat farmers face bleak crop economics as grain oversupply hits

    Profit is growing further out of reach for U.S. wheat farmers and many do not expect to break even in 2024 as ample global supply keeps prices around their lowest in nearly four years at the same time costs including equipment and transport remain high. The current state of the U.S. wheat market will hit winter wheat farmers in the Great Plains hard. U.S. wheat prices have plummeted as cheap supplies from the Black Sea and Europe replenished global stocks of the staple grain, and as plentiful corn harvests worldwide pressure the entire commodity grains complex.

  • Stock Market Today: Stocks nudge higher as Treasury yields, dollar ease

    Wall Street is looking to snap a three-day losing streak Wednesday as Treasury bond yields ease from recent multimonth highs.

  • Can This High-Yield Dividend Stock Keep Beating the S&P 500?

    Amgen's shares have come under pressure this year, making it a compelling bargain buy.

  • U.S. Bancorp Trims Lending-Income Outlook Amid Deposit Pressures

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Bancorp reduced the outlook for a key driver of its profit for the year as lenders face pressure to pay more for deposits. Most Read from BloombergDubai Grinds to Standstill as Cloud Seeding Worsens FloodingChina Tells Iran Cooperation Will Last After Attack on IsraelWhat If Fed Rate Hikes Are Actually Sparking US Economic Boom?Powell Signals Rate-Cut Delay After Run of Inflation SurprisesRed Lobster Considers Bankruptcy to Deal With Leases and Labor CostsThe Minneapolis-base

  • Is It Too Late to Buy AMD Stock?

    The potential of AI boosted AMD shares, but the company faces mixed customer demand across its business.

  • Better "Magnificent Seven" Stock: Apple vs. Alphabet

    Which of these tech titans is the better buy right now?

  • Georgia's parliament votes to approve so-called 'Russian law' targeting media in first reading

    Georgia's parliament has voted in the first reading to approve a proposed law that would require media and non-commercial organizations to register as being under foreign influence if they receive more than 20% of their funding from abroad. Opponents say the proposal would obstruct Georgia’s long-sought prospects of joining the European Union. Although Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili would veto the law if it is passed by parliament in the third reading, the ruling party can override the veto by collecting 76 votes.

  • Stocks set to follow 'bumpier path' forward after stellar first quarter

    After a strong first quarter, a confluence of issues, including sticky inflation, scaled-back rate cut expectations, and conflict in the Middle East, are giving investors pause in April.